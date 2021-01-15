|
20:00
James Moors vs. Ralph Agee (Rams gains possession)
19:47
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
19:45
Omari Moore defensive rebound
19:17
Omari Moore misses two point jump shot
19:15
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
19:09
+3
|
Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
3-0
|
18:48
Nate Lacewell misses two point layup
18:46
David Roddy defensive rebound
18:38
David Roddy misses two point layup
18:33
Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
18:21
Ralph Agee turnover (lost ball) (Kendle Moore steals)
18:15
+2
|
Kendle Moore makes two point layup
|
5-0
|
18:12
Spartans 30 second timeout
|
|
17:59
Ralph Agee offensive foul
|
|
17:59
Ralph Agee turnover
|
|
17:42
David Roddy turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
17:35
Adam Thistlewood personal foul
|
|
17:23
+3
|
Jalen Dalcourt makes three point jump shot
|
5-3
|
17:08
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|
7-3
|
16:50
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:48
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:32
David Roddy offensive rebound
|
|
16:24
+3
|
Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
10-3
|
16:07
Kendle Moore personal foul
|
|
16:00
Ralph Agee turnover (bad pass) (James Moors steals)
|
|
15:54
David Roddy turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:54
TV timeout
|
|
15:35
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:33
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:22
Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup
|
10-5
|
14:50
+2
|
James Moors makes two point hook shot
|
12-5
|
14:34
Omari Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:32
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:22
Omari Moore defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
Nate Lacewell misses two point layup
|
|
14:04
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|
14-5
|
13:27
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:25
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
12:57
Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:44
Jalen Dalcourt offensive rebound
|
|
12:38
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:36
Richard Washington offensive rebound
|
|
12:33
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup
|
14-7
|
12:19
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:17
Dischon Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
12:16
Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
12:14
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:54
Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|
16-7
|
11:25
Ralph Agee turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:25
TV timeout
|
|
11:13
+2
|
John Tonje makes two point layup
|
18-7
|
11:02
Ralph Agee misses two point layup
|
|
11:00
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
Ralph Agee technical foul
|
|
10:57
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
19-7
|
10:57
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
20-7
|
10:46
Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:44
Trey Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
+2
|
Hugo Clarkin makes two point layup
|
20-9
|
10:17
Sebastian Mendoza personal foul
|
|
10:14
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|
23-9
|
9:54
Hugo Clarkin turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Rivera steals)
|
|
9:47
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|
26-9
|
9:26
Trey Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:24
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:16
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
Isaiah Rivera personal foul
|
|
8:51
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:49
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
+3
|
P.J. Byrd makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
29-9
|
8:05
+2
|
Trey Smith makes two point layup
|
29-11
|
7:44
John Tonje misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:42
Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:24
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
John Tonje turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:16
TV timeout
|
|
7:03
Trey Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:01
P.J. Byrd defensive rebound
|
|
6:58
Official timeout
|
|
6:39
+2
|
James Moors makes two point layup
|
31-11
|
6:20
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup
|
|
6:18
Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
P.J. Byrd misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:14
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
6:04
David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:02
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
|
|
5:52
Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
5:43
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:41
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
Harminder Dhaliwal misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:12
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
Harminder Dhaliwal personal foul
|
|
4:49
Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-11
|
4:49
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-11
|
4:36
Kendle Moore personal foul
|
|
4:35
Harminder Dhaliwal turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|
|
4:30
+2
|
Kendle Moore makes two point layup
|
35-11
|
4:08
Sebastian Mendoza misses two point layup
|
|
4:06
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
+2
|
Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup
|
37-11
|
3:46
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup (Hugo Clarkin assists)
|
37-13
|
3:46
James Moors shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
3:46
TV timeout
|
|
3:46
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
37-14
|
3:36
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:34
Harminder Dhaliwal defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|
|
3:15
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
39-14
|
3:02
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point jump shot
|
39-16
|
2:41
+2
|
Dischon Thomas makes two point dunk
|
41-16
|
2:27
Hugo Clarkin turnover (bad pass) (David Roddy steals)
|
|
2:20
|
David Roddy turnover (bad pass) (Omari Moore steals)
|
|
2:12
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
|
41-19
|
2:04
Sebastian Mendoza personal foul
|
|
1:46
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:44
Omari Moore defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
P.J. Byrd personal foul
|
|
1:31
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup (Hugo Clarkin assists)
|
41-21
|
1:31
P.J. Byrd shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
41-22
|
1:31
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
41-22
|
1:15
+3
|
David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Dischon Thomas assists)
|
44-22
|
1:05
Jalen Dalcourt turnover (bad pass) (John Tonje steals)
|
|
0:59
+2
|
John Tonje makes two point layup
|
46-22
|
0:54
P.J. Byrd personal foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
0:54
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
46-23
|
0:54
Richard Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:54
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:36
Isaiah Rivera offensive rebound
|
|
0:23
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:21
Dischon Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
0:18
Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
0:16
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
|
46-26