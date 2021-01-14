|
20:00
Trevion Williams vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Mason Gillis gains possession)
19:42
Sasha Stefanovic misses two point layup
19:40
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
19:30
Trey Galloway misses two point layup
19:28
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
19:19
Trevion Williams turnover (bad pass) (Race Thompson steals)
19:03
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
19:01
Race Thompson offensive rebound
18:56
+2
Race Thompson makes two point putback layup
0-2
|
18:34
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point turnaround hook shot
2-2
|
18:13
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point driving layup
2-4
|
17:58
Trayce Jackson-Davis personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
17:53
+3
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
5-4
|
17:31
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
17:29
Race Thompson offensive rebound
17:16
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point floating jump shot (Race Thompson assists)
5-6
|
16:52
Trevion Williams misses two point layup
16:50
Mason Gillis offensive rebound
16:45
+2
Mason Gillis makes two point putback layup
7-6
|
16:45
Eric Hunter Jr. personal foul
16:40
Race Thompson misses three point jump shot
16:38
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
16:30
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Newman steals)
16:22
+3
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Trevion Williams assists)
10-6
|
16:02
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
16:00
Race Thompson offensive rebound
15:50
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Aljami Durham assists)
10-8
|
15:31
+3
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
13-8
|
15:02
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
13-10
|
14:29
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point layup
15-10
|
14:02
Trey Galloway turnover (bad pass)
14:02
TV timeout
13:43
Brandon Newman misses two point layup
13:41
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
13:37
+3
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot (Armaan Franklin assists)
15-13
|
13:13
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
13:11
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
12:53
+2
Rob Phinisee makes two point driving layup
15-15
|
12:45
Brandon Newman offensive foul
12:45
Brandon Newman turnover
12:28
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
12:26
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
12:17
Jaden Ivey misses two point layup
12:17
Zach Edey offensive rebound
12:17
Rob Phinisee personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
12:11
+3
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wheeler assists)
18-15
|
11:59
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point hook shot
11:57
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
11:48
TV timeout
11:47
+2
Jaden Ivey makes two point layup (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
20-15
|
11:47
Khristian Lander shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
11:47
+1
Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
21-15
|
11:32
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point pullup jump shot
21-17
|
11:09
Armaan Franklin shooting foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
11:09
+1
Trevion Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-17
|
11:09
Trevion Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:09
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
10:40
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
10:38
Ethan Morton defensive rebound
10:29
+3
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
25-17
|
10:16
Trevion Williams shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
10:16
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:16
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:16
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
9:57
Trayce Jackson-Davis shooting foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
9:57
Trevion Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:57
+1
Trevion Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-17
|
9:42
Khristian Lander misses three point jump shot
9:40
Ethan Morton defensive rebound
9:27
+3
Jaden Ivey makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
29-17
|
9:24
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
9:05
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
9:03
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
8:50
Jerome Hunter blocks Trevion Williams's two point layup
8:48
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
8:41
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point driving layup
29-19
|
8:26
Aljami Durham personal foul (Brandon Newman draws the foul)
8:15
Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
8:13
Mason Gillis offensive rebound
8:12
+2
Mason Gillis makes two point putback layup
31-19
|
7:48
+3
Jerome Hunter makes three point step back jump shot
31-22
|
7:31
Race Thompson personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
7:31
TV timeout
7:31
Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:31
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
7:03
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
7:01
Hoosiers offensive rebound
7:01
Hoosiers turnover (shot clock violation)
6:49
+2
Sasha Stefanovic makes two point jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
33-22
|
6:30
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
6:28
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
6:23
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
6:21
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
6:12
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
6:10
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
5:47
Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
5:45
Race Thompson defensive rebound
5:30
Sasha Stefanovic personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
5:22
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
5:20
Trey Galloway offensive rebound
5:10
Zach Edey shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
5:10
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-23
|
5:10
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-24
|
4:59
Aaron Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Armaan Franklin steals)
4:53
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
4:51
Isaiah Thompson defensive rebound
4:36
Brandon Newman misses two point layup
4:34
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
4:25
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
4:23
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
4:05
Aaron Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Race Thompson steals)
4:01
+2
Trey Galloway makes two point driving layup
33-26
|
4:01
Brandon Newman shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
4:01
+1
Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 1 of 1
33-27
|
3:41
Jaden Ivey turnover (bad pass) (Armaan Franklin steals)
3:37
Jaden Ivey personal foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
3:37
TV timeout
3:37
+1
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-28
|
3:37
+1
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-29
|
3:22
Trevion Williams misses two point hook shot
3:20
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
3:13
Official timeout
3:13
Sasha Stefanovic personal foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
3:13
Race Thompson technical foul
3:13
Sasha Stefanovic technical foul
3:13
Armaan Franklin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:13
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
3:01
Jaden Ivey offensive foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
3:01
Jaden Ivey turnover
2:39
+2
Race Thompson makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
33-31
|
2:39
Mason Gillis shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
2:39
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:39
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
2:19
Aljami Durham personal foul (Eric Hunter Jr. draws the foul)
2:19
+1
Eric Hunter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-31
|
2:19
+1
Eric Hunter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-31
|
1:58
Jerome Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Ivey steals)
1:56
Trey Galloway shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
1:56
+1
Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-31
|
1:56
+1
Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-31
|
1:44
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
1:42
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
1:30
+3
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
40-31
|
1:19
Rob Phinisee turnover (bad pass)
1:15
Aaron Wheeler turnover (bad pass)
0:47
+3
Jerome Hunter makes three point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
40-34
|
0:21
Jaden Ivey turnover (bad pass) (Jerome Hunter steals)
0:02
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point floating jump shot
40-36