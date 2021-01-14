SANFRAN
PORT
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Michael Henn (Khalil Shabazz gains possession)
|19:31
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|19:08
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|18:52
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|18:50
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|18:43
|
|Josh Kunen blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
|18:41
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|18:38
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (traveling)
|18:21
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:12
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:04
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:46
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|17:44
|
|Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|17:42
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|17:17
|
|Michael Henn blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
|17:15
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|17:01
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny offensive foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|17:01
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover
|16:24
|
|+3
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|5-6
|16:07
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|16:01
|
|+3
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|8-6
|15:42
|
|Isiah Dasher offensive rebound
|15:40
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|15:31
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Michael Henn steals)
|15:26
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists)
|8-8
|15:06
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|15:04
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|14:51
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Isiah Dasher assists)
|8-11
|14:30
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|11-11
|14:12
|
|+3
|Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|11-14
|13:54
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|
|Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|13:45
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|11-17
|13:23
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|13-17
|13:09
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot
|13-19
|12:54
|
|Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|12:54
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover
|12:54
|
|Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Damari Milstead steals)
|12:54
|
|Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Damari Milstead steals)
|12:20
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|12:17
|
|Latrell Jones personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|12:07
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|12:05
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|11:56
|
|Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|11:54
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|11:51
|
|TV timeout
|11:31
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|11:20
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot (Michael Henn assists)
|13-21
|11:01
|
|Isiah Dasher personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|10:45
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|10:29
|
|Michael Henn misses two point hook shot
|10:27
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|10:22
|
|+3
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|16-21
|10:10
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover (carrying)
|9:56
|
|+2
|Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|18-21
|9:41
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|9:39
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|9:31
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|9:23
|
|Julian Rishwain shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|9:23
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|18-22
|9:23
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|18-23
|9:23
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|18-24
|9:07
|
|Latrell Jones personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|8:55
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point alley-oop dunk (Damari Milstead assists)
|20-24
|8:34
|
|Michael Henn misses two point layup
|8:32
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|8:21
|
|Ahmed Ali personal foul
|8:20
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|8:18
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Samba Kane personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|8:00
|
|Josh Kunen shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|8:00
|
|TV timeout
|8:00
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-25
|8:00
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-26
|7:40
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|
|Samba Kane offensive rebound
|7:26
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point layup
|22-26
|7:10
|
|Zac Triplett misses two point floating jump shot
|7:08
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Chase Adams personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|6:50
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|25-26
|6:27
|
|Chase Adams misses three point jump shot
|6:25
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|6:05
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|27-26
|5:44
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|5:42
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|29-26
|5:29
|
|Clythus Griffith shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|4:57
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|+1
|Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-26
|5:05
|
|Samba Kane personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|4:59
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|+3
|Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|33-26
|4:08
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point layup
|33-28
|4:08
|
|Josh Kunen shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|4:08
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-29
|3:54
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|36-29
|3:39
|
|Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|3:39
|
|TV timeout
|3:39
|
|+1
|Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-30
|3:39
|
|Isiah Dasher misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:39
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|3:19
|
|Isiah Dasher blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point pullup jump shot
|3:17
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|2:55
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
|2:53
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|2:47
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|2:39
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|38-30
|2:22
|
|Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|+3
|Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|41-30
|1:43
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Julian Rishwain steals)
|1:40
|
|Eddie Davis personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)
|1:40
|
|+1
|Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-30
|1:40
|
|+1
|Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-30
|1:20
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot
|1:18
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|0:52
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|0:50
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|0:45
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|0:36
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)
|0:10
|
|Chase Adams turnover (bad pass)
|0:01
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:39
|
|Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|19:23
|
|Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Michael Henn personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|19:07
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|19:02
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|46-30
|18:51
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot
|46-32
|18:33
|
|Eddie Davis personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|18:17
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (bad pass)
|18:01
|
|Josh Kunen personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|17:56
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|46-34
|17:36
|
|Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass)
|17:23
|
|Josh Kunen blocks Zac Triplett's two point layup
|17:21
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|49-34
|16:59
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball)
|16:33
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|51-34
|16:25
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|16:25
|
|TV timeout
|16:16
|
|Isiah Dasher offensive foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|16:16
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover
|16:10
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|16:10
|
|Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|16:00
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|15:58
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|+2
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point layup
|53-34
|15:26
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|15:24
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|15:10
|
|Josh Kunen offensive foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|15:10
|
|Josh Kunen turnover
|15:10
|
|TV timeout
|14:58
|
|Samba Kane shooting foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|14:58
|
|+1
|Michael Henn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-35
|14:58
|
|Michael Henn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:58
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|Damari Milstead turnover (bad pass) (Eddie Davis steals)
|14:32
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|14:30
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|14:19
|
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Samba Kane draws the foul)
|14:19
|
|+1
|Samba Kane makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-35
|14:19
|
|Samba Kane misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:19
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|14:07
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|14:03
|
|Damari Milstead personal foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|14:03
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-36
|14:03
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-37
|13:55
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Clythus Griffith steals)
|13:36
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point layup
|54-39
|13:36
|
|Julian Rishwain shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|13:36
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-40
|13:11
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|57-40
|12:47
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|12:39
|
|Michael Henn personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|12:25
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|
|Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound
|12:17
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|59-40
|12:00
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|11:54
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|61-40
|11:48
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point floating jump shot
|11:46
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|11:20
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|11:18
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Samba Kane blocks Ahmed Ali's two point layup
|11:03
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|10:55
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|10:53
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|10:44
|
|Julian Rishwain personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|10:42
|
|TV timeout
|10:44
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-41
|10:44
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-42
|10:30
|
|Hayden Curtiss personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|10:17
|
|+2
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup
|63-42
|9:50
|
|Chase Adams turnover (lost ball)
|9:17
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|65-42
|8:55
|
|+2
|Clythus Griffith makes two point layup
|65-44
|8:50
|
|+3
|Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot