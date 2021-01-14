SANFRAN
PORT

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
SANFRAN
Dons
43
PORT
Pilots
30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Michael Henn (Khalil Shabazz gains possession)  
19:31   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
19:08   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
19:06   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
18:52   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
18:50   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
18:43   Josh Kunen blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup  
18:41   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
18:38   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (traveling)  
18:21 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup 0-2
18:12 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 2-2
18:04 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point layup 2-4
17:46   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
17:44   Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound  
17:42   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
17:40   Dons offensive rebound  
17:17   Michael Henn blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup  
17:15   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
17:11   Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup  
17:01   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
17:01   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover  
16:24 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 5-6
16:07   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
16:01 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 8-6
15:42   Isiah Dasher offensive rebound  
15:40   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
15:31   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Michael Henn steals)  
15:26 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists) 8-8
15:06   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
15:04   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
14:51 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Isiah Dasher assists) 8-11
14:30 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 11-11
14:12 +3 Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 11-14
13:54   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
13:52   Ahmed Ali defensive rebound  
13:45 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 11-17
13:23 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 13-17
13:09 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot 13-19
12:54   Jamaree Bouyea offensive foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
12:54   Jamaree Bouyea turnover  
12:54   Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Damari Milstead steals)  
12:54   Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Damari Milstead steals)  
12:20   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
12:18   Dons offensive rebound  
12:17   Latrell Jones personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
12:07   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
12:05   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
11:56   Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot  
11:54   Pilots offensive rebound  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:31   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
11:29   Ahmed Ali offensive rebound  
11:20 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot (Michael Henn assists) 13-21
11:01   Isiah Dasher personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
10:45   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
10:43   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
10:29   Michael Henn misses two point hook shot  
10:27   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
10:22 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 16-21
10:10   Ahmed Ali turnover (carrying)  
9:56 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup 18-21
9:41   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
9:39   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
9:31   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
9:29   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
9:23   Julian Rishwain shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
9:23 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3 18-22
9:23 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3 18-23
9:23 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3 18-24
9:07   Latrell Jones personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
8:55 +2 Samba Kane makes two point alley-oop dunk (Damari Milstead assists) 20-24
8:34   Michael Henn misses two point layup  
8:32   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
8:21   Ahmed Ali personal foul  
8:20   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
8:18   Pilots defensive rebound  
8:18   Samba Kane personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)  
8:00   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
8:00   TV timeout  
8:00 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-25
8:00 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-26
7:40   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
7:38   Samba Kane offensive rebound  
7:26 +2 Samba Kane makes two point layup 22-26
7:10   Zac Triplett misses two point floating jump shot  
7:08   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
6:59   Chase Adams personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
6:50 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 25-26
6:27   Chase Adams misses three point jump shot  
6:25   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
6:05 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 27-26
5:44   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
5:42   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
5:29 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 29-26
5:29   Clythus Griffith shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
4:57   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
5:29 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-26
5:05   Samba Kane personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)  
4:59   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
4:57   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
4:30 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 33-26
4:08 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup 33-28
4:08   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
4:08 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-29
3:54 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 36-29
3:39   Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
3:39   TV timeout  
3:39 +1 Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-30
3:39   Isiah Dasher misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:39   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
3:19   Isiah Dasher blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point pullup jump shot  
3:17   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
2:55   Isiah Dasher misses two point layup  
2:53   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
2:47   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
2:45   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
2:39 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 38-30
2:22   Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot  
2:20   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
2:02 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 41-30
1:43   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Julian Rishwain steals)  
1:40   Eddie Davis personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)  
1:40 +1 Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-30
1:40 +1 Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-30
1:20   Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot  
1:18   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
0:52   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
0:50   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
0:45   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
0:43   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
0:36   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)  
0:10   Chase Adams turnover (bad pass)  
0:01   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Pilots defensive rebound  

2nd Half
SANFRAN
Dons
36
PORT
Pilots
33

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
19:23   Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot  
19:21   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
19:14   Michael Henn personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
19:07   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
19:02 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 46-30
18:51 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot 46-32
18:33   Eddie Davis personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
18:17   Khalil Shabazz turnover (bad pass)  
18:01   Josh Kunen personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
17:56 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 46-34
17:36   Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass)  
17:23   Josh Kunen blocks Zac Triplett's two point layup  
17:21   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
17:13 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 49-34
16:59   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball)  
16:33 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 51-34
16:25   Pilots 30 second timeout  
16:25   TV timeout  
16:16   Isiah Dasher offensive foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
16:16   Isiah Dasher turnover  
16:10   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
16:10   Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
16:00   Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot  
15:58   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
15:40 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point layup 53-34
15:26   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
15:24   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
15:10   Josh Kunen offensive foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
15:10   Josh Kunen turnover  
15:10   TV timeout  
14:58   Samba Kane shooting foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)  
14:58 +1 Michael Henn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-35
14:58   Michael Henn misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:58   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
14:43   Damari Milstead turnover (bad pass) (Eddie Davis steals)  
14:32   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
14:30   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
14:19   Michael Henn shooting foul (Samba Kane draws the foul)  
14:19 +1 Samba Kane makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-35
14:19   Samba Kane misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:19   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
14:07   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)  
14:03   Damari Milstead personal foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
14:03 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-36
14:03 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-37
13:55   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Clythus Griffith steals)  
13:36 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup 54-39
13:36   Julian Rishwain shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
13:36 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-40
13:11 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot 57-40
12:47   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
12:45   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
12:39   Michael Henn personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
12:25   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
12:23   Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound  
12:17 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 59-40
12:00   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
11:54 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 61-40
11:48   Ahmed Ali misses two point floating jump shot  
11:46   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
11:20   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
11:18   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
11:05   Samba Kane blocks Ahmed Ali's two point layup  
11:03   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
10:55   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
10:53   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
10:49   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Ahmed Ali offensive rebound  
10:42   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Pilots offensive rebound  
10:44   Julian Rishwain personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
10:42   TV timeout  
10:44 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-41
10:44 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-42
10:30   Hayden Curtiss personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
10:17 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup 63-42
9:50   Chase Adams turnover (lost ball)  
9:17 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 65-42
8:55 +2 Clythus Griffith makes two point layup 65-44
8:50 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot