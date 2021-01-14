|
20:00
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah vs. Neemias Queta (Aggies gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Rollie Worster makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:43
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
|
2-2
|
18:08
|
|
|
Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:51
|
|
+3
|
Trey Pulliam makes three point jump shot
|
5-2
|
17:28
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Aztecs defensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)
|
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point dunk
|
5-4
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Adam Seiko assists)
|
7-4
|
16:29
|
|
|
Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Brock Miller personal foul
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|
7-7
|
15:24
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|
7-9
|
14:39
|
|
|
Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell personal foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
7-11
|
13:45
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Terrell Gomez misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Aggies turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Dorius steals)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses two point layup
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
+3
|
Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Nathan Mensah assists)
|
10-11
|
9:53
|
|
+3
|
Sean Bairstow makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
10-14
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point pullup jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|
12-14
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Steven Ashworth makes two point pullup jump shot
|
12-16
|
9:04
|
|
|
Lamont Butler offensive foul
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Lamont Butler turnover
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Adam Seiko personal foul
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Trey Pulliam steals)
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses two point reverse layup
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks Jordan Schakel's two point layup
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Aztecs offensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Rollie Worster steals)
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Sean Bairstow makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists)
|
12-18
|
7:50
|
|
|
Aztecs 30 second timeout
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam offensive foul
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam turnover
|
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point reverse layup (Justin Bean assists)
|
12-20
|
6:57
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Trey Pulliam steals)
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Matt Mitchell makes two point floating jump shot
|
14-20
|
5:53
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow misses two point reverse layup
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Aggies 30 second timeout
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|
14-23
|
5:04
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell offensive foul
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell turnover
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic turnover (bad pass) (Alphonso Anderson steals)
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Brock Miller defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-23
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-23
|
3:12
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Trey Pulliam assists)
|
18-23
|
2:46
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses two point layup
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point putback layup
|
18-25
|
2:20
|
|
|
Keshad Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
+3
|
Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
18-28
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Schakel makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
20-28
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup
|
20-30
|
0:47
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
+3
|
Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
20-33
|
0:02
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|