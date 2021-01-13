|
20:00
C.J. Walker vs. Jake Forrester (Brandon Mahan gains possession)
19:36
+2
C.J. Walker makes two point turnaround jump shot (Brandon Mahan assists)
2-0
19:04
J.P. Moorman II turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Walker steals)
|
18:52
Brandon Mahan misses three point jump shot
|
18:50
Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|
18:35
+2
Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot
2-2
|
18:14
Damian Dunn personal foul
|
18:04
C.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
18:02
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
17:56
C.J. Walker shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
17:56
+1
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-3
|
17:56
+1
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-4
|
17:44
+3
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brandon Mahan assists)
5-4
|
17:21
C.J. Walker blocks Jake Forrester's two point layup
|
17:19
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
17:11
Brandon Mahan turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Williams steals)
|
17:04
Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|
17:02
Knights defensive rebound
|
16:40
Sean Mobley turnover (bad pass)
|
16:29
+2
Jeremiah Williams makes two point layup (Damian Dunn assists)
5-6
|
16:06
+3
Dre Fuller Jr. makes three point jump shot (C.J. Walker assists)
8-6
|
15:49
Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball)
|
15:49
TV timeout
|
15:27
Jamille Reynolds misses two point layup
|
15:25
Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound
|
15:18
Jamille Reynolds misses two point layup
|
15:16
Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
|
15:12
+2
Jeremiah Williams makes two point layup
8-8
|
14:53
Isaiah Adams misses two point jump shot
|
14:51
Owls defensive rebound
|
14:51
Jamille Reynolds personal foul
|
14:38
Damian Dunn turnover (bad pass)
|
14:17
Sean Mobley turnover (traveling)
|
14:02
Jeremiah Williams turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Adams steals)
|
13:58
Isaiah Adams offensive foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
13:58
Isaiah Adams turnover
|
13:39
Brendan Barry turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Mahan steals)
|
13:34
Brandon Mahan misses two point layup
|
13:32
Knights offensive rebound
|
13:34
Brendan Barry shooting foul (Darin Green Jr. draws the foul)
|
13:34
Darin Green Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13:32
Darin Green Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13:32
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
13:17
Brendan Barry misses three point jump shot
|
13:15
Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|
13:08
J.P. Moorman II misses three point jump shot
|
13:06
Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|
12:55
Jake Forrester misses two point layup
|
12:53
Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
|
12:44
J.P. Moorman II blocks Avery Diggs's two point layup
|
12:42
Avery Diggs offensive rebound
|
12:40
Avery Diggs misses two point layup
|
12:33
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
12:33
Quincy Ademokoya misses three point jump shot
|
12:31
Quincy Ademokoya offensive rebound
|
12:19
+3
Quincy Ademokoya makes three point jump shot (Brendan Barry assists)
8-11
|
12:04
Brandon Mahan misses three point jump shot
|
12:02
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
11:53
Tai Strickland misses two point layup
|
11:51
Tai Strickland offensive rebound
|
11:46
Brendan Barry misses three point jump shot
|
11:44
Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
|
11:40
J.P. Moorman II shooting foul (Isaiah Adams draws the foul)
|
11:40
TV timeout
|
11:40
+1
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-11
|
11:40
+1
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-11
|
11:19
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
11:17
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
11:10
Dre Fuller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
11:08
C.J. Walker offensive rebound
|
10:57
Isaiah Adams misses two point layup
|
10:55
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
10:46
Damian Dunn misses two point layup
|
10:44
Quincy Ademokoya offensive rebound
|
10:35
De'Vondre Perry misses three point jump shot
|
10:33
C.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
10:19
+3
Isaiah Adams makes three point jump shot (Avery Diggs assists)
13-11
|
10:02
Quincy Ademokoya turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Adams steals)
|
9:55
Isaiah Adams misses two point layup
|
9:53
Quincy Ademokoya defensive rebound
|
9:42
+3
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
13-14
|
9:13
+3
Dre Fuller Jr. makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Adams assists)
16-14
|
8:49
+3
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot (Quincy Ademokoya assists)
16-17
|
8:30
Avery Diggs misses two point jump shot
|
8:28
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
8:21
De'Vondre Perry misses three point jump shot
|
8:19
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
8:00
Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|
7:58
Owls defensive rebound
|
7:58
TV timeout
|
7:30
Damian Dunn turnover (traveling)
|
7:18
Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
7:16
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
7:04
+2
J.P. Moorman II makes two point jump shot (Brendan Barry assists)
16-19
|
6:42
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia misses three point jump shot
|
6:40
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
6:35
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
6:33
Owls offensive rebound
|
6:33
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia personal foul
|
6:22
Jeremiah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
6:20
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia defensive rebound
|
5:52
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (bad pass) (J.P. Moorman II steals)
|
5:47
Jeremiah Williams misses two point jump shot
|
5:45
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
5:28
Brandon Mahan misses two point jump shot
|
5:26
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
5:19
Jake Forrester turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Walker steals)
|
5:07
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia misses three point jump shot
|
5:05
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
4:54
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia shooting foul (Jeremiah Williams draws the foul)
|
4:53
+1
Jeremiah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-20
|
4:53
Jeremiah Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4:53
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
4:27
Isaiah Adams misses two point layup
|
4:25
Sean Mobley offensive rebound
|
4:23
Sean Mobley turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Williams steals)
|
4:11
De'Vondre Perry misses two point jump shot
|
4:09
C.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
3:53
Jake Forrester shooting foul (Sean Mobley draws the foul)
|
3:53
TV timeout
|
3:53
+1
Sean Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-20
|
3:53
Sean Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3:53
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
3:35
Quincy Ademokoya misses three point jump shot
|
3:33
Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|
3:18
+3
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brandon Mahan assists)
20-20
|
3:04
Sean Mobley personal foul (J.P. Moorman II draws the foul)
|
2:57
De'Vondre Perry misses three point jump shot
|
2:55
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
2:39
+2
Brandon Mahan makes two point driving layup
22-20
|
2:20
+2
Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
22-22
|
2:20
Brandon Mahan shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
2:20
+1
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-23
|
1:58
+2
Sean Mobley makes two point layup (Brandon Mahan assists)
24-23
|
1:39
Jake Forrester turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Walker steals)
|
1:31
+3
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean Mobley assists)
27-23
|
1:08
J.P. Moorman II misses two point jump shot
|
1:06
Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|
1:00
Brandon Mahan turnover (lost ball)
|
0:39
+1
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 3
27-24
|
0:39
Sean Mobley shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
0:39
+1
Damian Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 3
27-24
|
0:39
Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
0:39
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
0:39
Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
0:39
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
0:26
C.J. Walker misses two point step back jump shot
|
0:24
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
0:01
+3
Damian Dunn makes three point jump shot
27-27