20:00
Flo Thamba vs. Marcus Santos-Silva (Kyler Edwards gains possession)
19:47
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point jump shot
19:45
Jared Butler defensive rebound
19:25
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass) (Micah Peavy steals)
18:58
+3
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Kevin McCullar assists)
0-3
18:25
Jump ball. (Bears gains possession)
18:23
+3
Davion Mitchell makes three point jump shot
3-3
18:13
Davion Mitchell personal foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
17:54
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
17:52
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
17:32
Jared Butler turnover (lost ball)
17:16
Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
17:16
Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover
16:54
+2
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot
5-3
16:40
Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
16:38
Tyreek Smith offensive rebound
16:34
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
16:32
Bears defensive rebound
16:08
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
16:06
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
15:54
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
15:52
Adam Flagler defensive rebound
15:38
Davion Mitchell turnover (lost ball)
15:38
TV timeout
15:13
Mac McClung turnover (out of bounds)
14:52
+3
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
8-3
14:27
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
14:25
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
14:22
Micah Peavy misses two point layup
14:20
Bears defensive rebound
14:03
Kevin McCullar blocks Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's two point layup
14:01
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
13:42
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (traveling)
13:29
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
13:27
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
13:24
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses two point jump shot
13:24
Bears offensive rebound
13:24
Kyler Edwards shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
13:24
+1
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-3
13:24
Matthew Mayer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:24
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
13:17
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
13:15
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
13:01
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
12:59
Jared Butler defensive rebound
12:48
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
12:46
Red Raiders defensive rebound
12:25
Kyler Edwards turnover (traveling)
12:06
Matthew Mayer misses two point jump shot
12:04
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
11:47
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (bad pass) (Jared Butler steals)
11:42
+2
Davion Mitchell makes two point dunk (Jared Butler assists)
11-3
11:42
Red Raiders 30 second timeout
11:42
TV timeout
11:26
+2
Kevin McCullar makes two point jump shot
11-5
11:09
Davion Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Kevin McCullar steals)
11:04
Kevin McCullar turnover (lost ball) (Jared Butler steals)
10:48
+2
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup
13-5
10:39
+2
Mac McClung makes two point layup
13-7
10:19
Mark Vital turnover (lost ball) (Jamarius Burton steals)
10:11
+3
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot
13-10
9:42
Kevin McCullar blocks MaCio Teague's two point layup
9:40
Bears offensive rebound
9:37
+3
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
16-10
9:16
Jump ball. (Mac McClung gains possession)
9:15
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
9:13
Tyreek Smith offensive rebound
9:08
Kevin McCullar misses three point jump shot
9:07
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
8:53
+3
Davion Mitchell makes three point jump shot
19-10
8:39
Mark Vital personal foul
8:25
Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
8:23
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
8:18
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup
19-12
7:56
Mac McClung blocks Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's two point jump shot
7:54
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
7:50
+2
Mac McClung makes two point layup
19-14
7:50
TV timeout
7:37
MaCio Teague turnover (out of bounds)
7:24
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (lost ball)
7:04
Terrence Shannon Jr. shooting foul (Adam Flagler draws the foul)
7:04
Adam Flagler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:04
Adam Flagler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:04
Adam Flagler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:04
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
6:50
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
6:48
Mark Vital defensive rebound
6:36
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses two point jump shot
6:34
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
6:24
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
6:22
Mac McClung offensive rebound
6:11
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
6:09
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
5:41
Kevin McCullar blocks Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's two point jump shot
5:39
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
5:37
Adam Flagler personal foul
5:35
Mac McClung turnover (bad pass) (Jared Butler steals)
5:29
Jump ball. (Bears gains possession)
5:28
Jared Butler turnover (lost ball)
5:07
Kevin McCullar misses three point jump shot
5:05
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
4:59
Jamarius Burton turnover (lost ball)
4:37
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
4:35
Matthew Mayer offensive rebound
4:30
Micah Peavy personal foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
4:24
Jared Butler turnover (lost ball) (Jamarius Burton steals)
4:19
Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
4:17
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
4:15
+2
Micah Peavy makes two point layup
19-16
3:57
+2
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot
21-16
3:37
MaCio Teague blocks Jamarius Burton's two point jump shot
3:34
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
3:34
Micah Peavy personal foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
3:34
TV timeout
3:20
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
3:18
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
3:11
+2
Kyler Edwards makes two point jump shot
21-18
2:58
Micah Peavy blocks Flo Thamba's two point layup
2:56
Micah Peavy defensive rebound
2:56
Flo Thamba personal foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
2:56
Davion Mitchell personal foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
2:33
Kevin McCullar offensive foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
2:33
Kevin McCullar turnover
2:20
Jared Butler misses two point layup
2:18
Mark Vital offensive rebound
2:18
+2
Mark Vital makes two point layup
23-18
2:00
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
1:58
Kevin McCullar offensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar misses two point layup
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Adam Flagler personal foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (lost ball) (Mark Vital steals)
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (MaCio Teague assists)
|
26-18
|
0:35
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Mac McClung blocks Jared Butler's two point layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|