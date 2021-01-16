|
20:00
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers vs. Nysier Brooks (Anthony Walker gains possession)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:58
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:02
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point dunk
|
2-2
|
18:39
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks misses two point putback dunk
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi offensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Cardinals defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:19
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
4-2
|
16:39
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
16:02
|
|
|
David Johnson personal foul
|
|
15:53
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot (Elijah Olaniyi assists)
|
6-5
|
15:34
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point driving layup
|
6-7
|
15:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jae'Lyn Withers vs. Nysier Brooks (Jae'Lyn Withers gains possession)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Jae'Lyn Withers steals)
|
|
13:51
|
|
+2
|
Dre Davis makes two point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
8-7
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point jump shot
|
8-9
|
13:10
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Hurricanes defensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong offensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
8-11
|
12:34
|
|
|
Deng Gak blocks Quinn Slazinski's two point layup
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi turnover (bad pass) (Carlik Jones steals)
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point driving layup
|
10-11
|
11:59
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point layup
|
10-13
|
11:07
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (David Johnson steals)
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point driving layup
|
10-15
|
9:50
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Deng Gak makes two point alley-oop dunk (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
10-17
|
9:21
|
|
|
Cardinals 30 second timeout
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
JJ Traynor makes two point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
12-17
|
7:48
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (lost ball) (Matt Cross steals)
|
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point pullup jump shot
|
12-19
|
7:17
|
|
|
Carlik Jones shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point driving layup
|
12-21
|
6:25
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point dunk (Anthony Walker assists)
|
12-23
|
5:45
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point pullup jump shot
|
12-25
|
4:55
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Cardinals turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Dre Davis assists)
|
14-25
|
3:56
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers blocks Anthony Walker's two point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Anthony Walker shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-25
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Carlik Jones personal foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point dunk (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
17-27
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point pullup jump shot
|
19-27
|
1:59
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong offensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers shooting foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
|
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-28
|
1:52
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
21-28
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point dunk (Matt Cross assists)
|
21-30
|
0:39
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:12
|
|
+3
|
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
21-33
|
0:01
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|