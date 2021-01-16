|
20:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon vs. Jonathan Aku (Andre Gordon gains possession)
|
|
19:51
|
|
+3
|
Andre Gordon makes three point pullup jump shot
|
0-3
|
19:24
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Dru Smith blocks Andre Gordon's two point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon turnover (lost ball) (Andre Gordon steals)
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Andre Gordon assists)
|
0-5
|
18:00
|
|
+3
|
Dru Smith makes three point jump shot (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
3-5
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point driving jump shot
|
5-5
|
17:03
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Dru Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson offensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
7-5
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes three point step back jump shot
|
7-8
|
15:25
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (bad pass) (Mark Smith steals)
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover (lost ball) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Mark Smith personal foul (Zach Walker draws the foul)
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive foul (Parker Braun draws the foul)
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Javon Pickett misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Torrence Watson offensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo blocks Torrence Watson's two point layup
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo offensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Drew Buggs defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Mitchell Smith makes two point driving dunk (Javon Pickett assists)
|
9-8
|
12:50
|
|
|
Drew Buggs personal foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon blocks Quenton Jackson's two point layup
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Torrence Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Savion Flagg makes two point driving jump shot (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
9-10
|
12:06
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith shooting foul (Savion Flagg draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Dru Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kobe Brown vs. Kevin Marfo (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Kobe Brown turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Hassan Diarra makes two point layup
|
9-12
|
10:36
|
|
|
Kobe Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra shooting foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
|
|
10:09
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-12
|
10:09
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-12
|
9:54
|
|
+3
|
Andre Gordon makes three point pullup jump shot (Emanuel Miller assists)
|
11-15
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Drew Buggs makes two point floating jump shot (Javon Pickett assists)
|
13-15
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Dru Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point layup (Dru Smith assists)
|
15-15
|
8:18
|
|
|
Andre Gordon turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Dru Smith offensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Javon Pickett misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Zach Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
+3
|
Savion Flagg makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|
15-18
|
7:34
|
|
|
Javon Pickett offensive foul (Savion Flagg draws the foul)
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Javon Pickett turnover
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Tilmon steals)
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Drew Buggs turnover (bad pass) (Andre Gordon steals)
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Dru Smith personal foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes two point pullup jump shot
|
15-20
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler personal foul (Mitchell Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point driving layup
|
15-22
|
5:22
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses two point layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover (bad pass) (Dru Smith steals)
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses two point layup
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point driving layup (Dru Smith assists)
|
17-22
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point pullup jump shot
|
17-24
|
3:49
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Pinson makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Tilmon assists)
|
20-24
|
3:32
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith personal foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point layup
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo offensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Kobe Brown blocks Emanuel Miller's two point layup
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jump ball. Emanuel Miller vs. Kobe Brown (Aggies gains possession)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo misses two point layup
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson turnover (bad pass) (Quenton Jackson steals)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Savion Flagg offensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Dru Smith defensive rebound
|
|
1:34
|
|
+3
|
Javon Pickett makes three point jump shot (Dru Smith assists)
|
23-24
|
1:11
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Javon Pickett makes two point driving layup (Dru Smith assists)
|
25-24
|
0:01
|
|
|
Torrence Watson defensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown makes two point pullup jump shot
|
27-24
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Torrence Watson defensive rebound
|