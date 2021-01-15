|
20:00
Wildens Leveque vs. Trendon Watford (Gamecocks gains possession)
19:39
Justin Minaya turnover (out of bounds)
19:24
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
19:22
Gamecocks defensive rebound
19:10
+3
|
AJ Lawson makes three point jump shot (Seventh Woods assists)
|
3-0
|
18:52
Javonte Smart turnover (Seventh Woods steals)
|
|
18:45
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
|
|
18:43
Wildens Leveque personal foul
|
|
18:23
Keyshawn Bryant blocks Trendon Watford's two point jump shot
|
|
18:21
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
Seventh Woods misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:06
Darius Days defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
Seventh Woods defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
Cameron Thomas personal foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:39
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
17:29
Keyshawn Bryant personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
17:20
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point hook shot
|
3-2
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point layup (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|
5-2
|
Javonte Smart turnover (Seventh Woods steals)
|
|
16:24
Seventh Woods misses two point layup
|
|
16:22
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|
|
16:14
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:12
Darius Days offensive rebound
|
|
16:04
+2
|
Darius Days makes two point layup
|
5-4
|
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
AJ Lawson offensive rebound
|
|
15:39
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point dunk
|
7-4
|
Trendon Watford misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:16
Darius Days offensive rebound
|
|
15:16
Jermaine Couisnard shooting foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
|
|
15:16
TV timeout
|
|
15:16
+1
|
Darius Days makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-5
|
+1
|
Darius Days makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-6
|
14:57
+3
|
Trae Hannibal makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Bryant assists)
|
10-6
|
Aundre Hyatt misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:28
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
Javonte Smart personal foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
|
|
14:26
+1
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-6
|
14:26
Keyshawn Bryant misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:26
Justin Minaya offensive rebound
|
|
14:08
+3
|
AJ Lawson makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Bryant assists)
|
14-6
|
14:08
Javonte Smart turnover (Trae Hannibal steals)
|
|
13:56
+3
|
AJ Lawson makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|
17-6
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
13:42
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:40
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
Justin Minaya turnover
|
|
13:00
Javonte Smart misses two point layup
|
|
12:58
Darius Days offensive rebound
|
|
12:53
+2
|
Darius Days makes two point dunk
|
17-8
|
Keyshawn Bryant misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:44
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
Keyshawn Bryant blocks Eric Gaines's two point layup
|
|
12:37
Darius Days offensive rebound
|
|
12:39
Keyshawn Bryant blocks Javonte Smart's two point layup
|
|
12:37
AJ Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point layup
|
19-8
|
Eric Gaines shooting foul (AJ Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
AJ Lawson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:29
Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
Jermaine Couisnard personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
12:10
Trae Hannibal shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
12:10
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-9
|
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-10
|
Eric Gaines personal foul (Justin Minaya draws the foul)
|
|
11:56
TV timeout
|
|
11:41
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:39
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:27
Gamecocks defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
Seventh Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:07
Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|
|
11:07
+2
|
Wildens Leveque makes two point dunk
|
21-10
|
+2
|
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot
|
21-12
|
AJ Lawson shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-13
|
Seventh Woods turnover (Josh LeBlanc Sr. steals)
|
|
10:38
Seventh Woods personal foul (Josh LeBlanc Sr. draws the foul)
|
|
10:38
Josh LeBlanc Sr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:33
Josh LeBlanc Sr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:33
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
Josh LeBlanc Sr. personal foul
|
|
10:15
Trae Hannibal misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:13
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|
|
9:56
+2
|
Aundre Hyatt makes two point hook shot
|
21-15
|
Keyshawn Bryant misses two point layup
|
|
9:45
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
Cameron Thomas turnover (AJ Lawson steals)
|
|
9:26
+2
|
Justin Minaya makes two point dunk (AJ Lawson assists)
|
23-15
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point hook shot
|
23-17
|
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:41
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|
|
8:34
+2
|
Cameron Thomas makes two point dunk
|
23-19
|
Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|
|
8:15
Keyshawn Bryant turnover (bad pass) (Darius Days steals)
|
|
8:01
Trae Hannibal personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
TV timeout
|
|
8:00
+1
|
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-20
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-21
|
Keyshawn Bryant misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:33
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
Cameron Thomas turnover (AJ Lawson steals)
|
|
7:15
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point dunk
|
25-21
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point hook shot
|
25-23
|
+3
|
AJ Lawson makes three point jump shot (Justin Minaya assists)
|
28-23
|
TJ Moss shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
6:14
+1
|
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-24
|
|
Trendon Watford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:14
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
Mwani Wilkinson blocks Wildens Leveque's two point layup
|
|
5:42
Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound
|
|
5:38
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point layup
|
30-24
|
Wildens Leveque blocks Javonte Smart's two point layup
|
|
5:33
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
5:27
Mwani Wilkinson shooting foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
|
|
5:27
+1
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-24
|
+1
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-24
|
Justin Minaya blocks Cameron Thomas's two point jump shot
|
|
5:19
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
5:05
+2
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. makes two point dunk (Trendon Watford assists)
|
32-26
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:52
Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
Trendon Watford turnover (AJ Lawson steals)
|
|
4:39
AJ Lawson misses two point layup
|
|
4:37
Justin Minaya offensive rebound
|
|
4:26
+2
|
Justin Minaya makes two point layup
|
34-26
|
Keyshawn Bryant blocks Josh LeBlanc Sr.'s two point layup
|
|
4:06
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
|
|
4:06
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point layup
|
34-28
|
3:43
Wildens Leveque turnover (Jalen Cook steals)
|
|
3:33
Keyshawn Bryant blocks Jalen Cook's two point layup
|
|
3:31
Cameron Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
3:17
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:15
Seventh Woods defensive rebound
|
|
3:08
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point jump shot
|
36-28
|
+3
|
Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
|
36-31
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:17
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
TV timeout
|
|
2:00
+2
|
Cameron Thomas makes two point layup
|
36-33
|
Keyshawn Bryant misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:38
Darius Days defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:27
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|
|
0:53
Wildens Leveque personal foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
Aundre Hyatt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:53
Aundre Hyatt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:53
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
Keyshawn Bryant turnover (lost ball) (Javonte Smart steals)
|
|
0:20
Seventh Woods personal foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)
|
|
0:20
+1
|
Javonte Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-34
|
Javonte Smart misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:20
TJ Moss defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant makes two point jump shot
|
38-34
|
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
AJ Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
End of period
