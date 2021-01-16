SDGST
UTAHST

1st Half
SDGST
Aztecs
32
UTAHST
Aggies
22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Nathan Mensah vs. Neemias Queta (Rollie Worster gains possession)  
19:36   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
19:34   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
19:14   Adam Seiko turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)  
19:14   Nathan Mensah personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
18:50 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 0-3
18:29   Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot  
18:27   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
17:48 +3 Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 0-6
17:39   Neemias Queta blocks Nathan Mensah's two point layup  
17:37   Aggies defensive rebound  
17:27   Jordan Schakel blocks Marco Anthony's two point layup  
17:25   Aguek Arop defensive rebound  
17:17   Rollie Worster blocks Aguek Arop's two point layup  
17:15   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
17:09   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
16:52   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
16:50   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
16:32   Aguek Arop personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
16:18   Marco Anthony turnover (lost ball) (Aguek Arop steals)  
16:07 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point floating jump shot 2-6
15:41 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point floating jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 2-8
15:41   Aguek Arop shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
15:41   TV timeout  
15:41 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-9
15:27   Lamont Butler turnover (lost ball) (Justin Bean steals)  
15:15   Justin Bean turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Butler steals)  
15:06 +2 Lamont Butler makes two point dunk 4-9
14:50   Justin Bean turnover (bad pass) (Lamont Butler steals)  
14:50   Brock Miller personal foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)  
14:31   Aztecs turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:11   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
14:09   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
14:09   Jordan Schakel personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
13:57   Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass)  
13:41   Keshad Johnson turnover (traveling)  
13:21   Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Butler steals)  
13:12   Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot  
13:10   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
13:02 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists) 4-11
12:42   Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Keshad Johnson offensive rebound  
12:32 +2 Lamont Butler makes two point layup (Keshad Johnson assists) 6-11
12:26 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot 6-14
12:14   Neemias Queta blocks Joshua Tomaic's two point layup  
12:12   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
11:58   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
11:56   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
11:45 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot 9-14
11:33   Jordan Schakel personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
11:33   TV timeout  
11:17   Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass)  
11:00   Aguek Arop offensive foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
11:00   Aguek Arop turnover  
10:37   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
10:35   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
10:19   Jump ball. Lamont Butler vs. Steven Ashworth (Lamont Butler gains possession)  
10:09   Sean Bairstow shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
10:09 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-14
10:09   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:09   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
9:46 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Trevin Dorius assists) 10-17
9:23   Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot  
9:21   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
9:13   Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot  
9:11   Aztecs defensive rebound  
9:03 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 13-17
8:44 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point jump shot 13-19
8:29   Steven Ashworth personal foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)  
8:14 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point jump shot 15-19
7:59   Trevin Dorius turnover (traveling)  
7:59   TV timeout  
7:31 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point hook shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 17-19
7:16   Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)  
6:56   Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot  
6:54   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
6:37   Rollie Worster offensive foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)  
6:37   Rollie Worster turnover  
6:12 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists) 20-19
5:47   Trey Pulliam shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
5:47   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:47 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-20
5:41   Neemias Queta shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)  
5:41   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:41 +1 Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-20
5:27   Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot  
5:25   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
5:19 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point floating jump shot 23-20
5:19   Aggies 30 second timeout  
4:50 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Alphonso Anderson assists) 23-22
4:25 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 25-22
4:06   Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Lamont Butler steals)  
3:59 +2 Lamont Butler makes two point layup 27-22
3:46   TV timeout  
3:36   Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot  
3:34   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
3:28   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
3:26   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
3:15   Steven Ashworth misses two point layup  
3:13   Keshad Johnson defensive rebound  
3:07 +3 Trey Pulliam makes three point jump shot (Lamont Butler assists) 30-22
2:49   Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
2:49   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:49   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:49   Keshad Johnson defensive rebound  
2:33   Steven Ashworth personal foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)  
2:31   Steven Ashworth blocks Terrell Gomez's three point jump shot  
2:29   Trey Pulliam offensive rebound  
2:21   Terrell Gomez misses two point layup  
2:19   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
2:24   Neemias Queta shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
2:24   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:24   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:24   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
2:01   Nathan Mensah blocks Justin Bean's two point layup  
1:59   Keshad Johnson defensive rebound  
1:52   Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Marco Anthony steals)  
1:39   Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot  
1:37   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
1:37   Justin Bean offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
1:37   Justin Bean turnover  
1:37   Aztecs 30 second timeout  
1:18   Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot  
1:16   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
1:02   Rollie Worster turnover (out of bounds)  
0:46   Lamont Butler misses three point jump shot  
0:44   Aztecs offensive rebound  
0:42   Alphonso Anderson personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
0:42   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:42   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
0:20   Keshad Johnson blocks Rollie Worster's two point jump shot  
0:18   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
0:00 +2 Terrell Gomez makes two point jump shot 32-22
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
SDGST
Aztecs
27
UTAHST
Aggies
42

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 32-24
19:14   Trey Pulliam misses two point floating jump shot  
19:12   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
19:01   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
18:59   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
18:40   Adam Seiko misses two point floating jump shot  
18:38   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
18:29 +2 Brock Miller makes two point jump shot 32-26
18:26   Aztecs 30 second timeout  
18:26   TV timeout  
18:13   Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot  
18:11   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
18:01   Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
18:01   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:01 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-27
17:42   Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot  
17:40   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
17:31 +2 Justin Bean makes two point layup 32-29
17:18 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot 34-29
17:00 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 34-32
16:44   Brock Miller personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)  
16:41   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
16:39   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
16:31 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 34-34
15:56   Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
15:34   Neemias Queta misses two point layup  
15:32   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
15:29   Justin Bean misses two point tip shot  
15:27   Aguek Arop defensive rebound  
15:16   TV timeout  
15:16   Lamont Butler turnover (5-second violation)  
15:03 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 34-37
14:46   Adam Seiko turnover (bad pass)  
14:23   Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Butler steals)  
14:23 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot 37-37
13:58   Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass)  
13:58   Marco Anthony personal foul  
13:34   Neemias Queta blocks Nathan Mensah's two point layup  
13:32   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
13:30   Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Marco Anthony steals)  
13:25   Jordan Schakel personal foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)  
13:15 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point alley-oop dunk (Steven Ashworth assists) 37-39
12:52   Nathan Mensah misses two point layup  
12:50   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
12:46   Terrell Gomez personal foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
12:34   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
12:32   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
12:23 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot 40-39
12:09   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
12:07   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
11:59 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot 42-39
11:43   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
11:41   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
11:35   Terrell Gomez personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:24   Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot  
11:22   Lamont Butler defensive rebound  
11:17   Alphonso Anderson shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)  
11:17   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:17 +1 Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-39
11:01   Joshua Tomaic personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
10:55 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot 43-42
10:30   Neemias Queta blocks Nathan Mensah's two point layup  
10:30   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
9:59   Neemias Queta misses two point hook shot  
9:57   Keshad Johnson defensive rebound  
9:45   Terrell Gomez misses two point layup  
9:43   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
9:36   Keshad Johnson shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)  
9:36 +1 Alphonso Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-43
9:36 +1 Alphonso Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-44
9:26   Brock Miller personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)  
9:11 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot 45-44
8:55   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Aguek Arop defensive rebound  
8:37   Neemias Queta personal foul (Joshua Tomaic draws the foul)  
