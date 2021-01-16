SDGST
UTAHST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Nathan Mensah vs. Neemias Queta (Rollie Worster gains possession)
|19:36
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Adam Seiko turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)
|19:14
|
|Nathan Mensah personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|18:50
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|0-3
|18:29
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|18:27
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|17:48
|
|+3
|Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|0-6
|17:39
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Nathan Mensah's two point layup
|17:37
|
|Aggies defensive rebound
|17:27
|
|Jordan Schakel blocks Marco Anthony's two point layup
|17:25
|
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|17:17
|
|Rollie Worster blocks Aguek Arop's two point layup
|17:15
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|16:52
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|16:50
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|16:32
|
|Aguek Arop personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|16:18
|
|Marco Anthony turnover (lost ball) (Aguek Arop steals)
|16:07
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam makes two point floating jump shot
|2-6
|15:41
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point floating jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|2-8
|15:41
|
|Aguek Arop shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|15:41
|
|TV timeout
|15:41
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-9
|15:27
|
|Lamont Butler turnover (lost ball) (Justin Bean steals)
|15:15
|
|Justin Bean turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Butler steals)
|15:06
|
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point dunk
|4-9
|14:50
|
|Justin Bean turnover (bad pass) (Lamont Butler steals)
|14:50
|
|Brock Miller personal foul (Lamont Butler draws the foul)
|14:31
|
|Aztecs turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:11
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|14:09
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|14:09
|
|Jordan Schakel personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|13:57
|
|Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass)
|13:41
|
|Keshad Johnson turnover (traveling)
|13:21
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Butler steals)
|13:12
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot
|13:10
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|13:02
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists)
|4-11
|12:42
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|
|Keshad Johnson offensive rebound
|12:32
|
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point layup (Keshad Johnson assists)
|6-11
|12:26
|
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot
|6-14
|12:14
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Joshua Tomaic's two point layup
|12:12
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|11:58
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|11:45
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot
|9-14
|11:33
|
|Jordan Schakel personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|11:33
|
|TV timeout
|11:17
|
|Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass)
|11:00
|
|Aguek Arop offensive foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|11:00
|
|Aguek Arop turnover
|10:37
|
|Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|10:19
|
|Jump ball. Lamont Butler vs. Steven Ashworth (Lamont Butler gains possession)
|10:09
|
|Sean Bairstow shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|10:09
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-14
|10:09
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:09
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|9:46
|
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Trevin Dorius assists)
|10-17
|9:23
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|
|Aztecs defensive rebound
|9:03
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|13-17
|8:44
|
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point jump shot
|13-19
|8:29
|
|Steven Ashworth personal foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)
|8:14
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point jump shot
|15-19
|7:59
|
|Trevin Dorius turnover (traveling)
|7:59
|
|TV timeout
|7:31
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point hook shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|17-19
|7:16
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)
|6:56
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|6:54
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|6:37
|
|Rollie Worster offensive foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)
|6:37
|
|Rollie Worster turnover
|6:12
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists)
|20-19
|5:47
|
|Trey Pulliam shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|5:47
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:47
|
|+1
|Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-20
|5:41
|
|Neemias Queta shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
|5:41
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:41
|
|+1
|Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-20
|5:27
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot
|5:25
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|5:19
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam makes two point floating jump shot
|23-20
|5:19
|
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|4:50
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Alphonso Anderson assists)
|23-22
|4:25
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|25-22
|4:06
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass) (Lamont Butler steals)
|3:59
|
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point layup
|27-22
|3:46
|
|TV timeout
|3:36
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
|3:34
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|3:15
|
|Steven Ashworth misses two point layup
|3:13
|
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|3:07
|
|+3
|Trey Pulliam makes three point jump shot (Lamont Butler assists)
|30-22
|2:49
|
|Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|2:49
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:49
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:49
|
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Steven Ashworth personal foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)
|2:31
|
|Steven Ashworth blocks Terrell Gomez's three point jump shot
|2:29
|
|Trey Pulliam offensive rebound
|2:21
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point layup
|2:19
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|2:24
|
|Neemias Queta shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|2:24
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:24
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:24
|
|Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|2:01
|
|Nathan Mensah blocks Justin Bean's two point layup
|1:59
|
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Marco Anthony steals)
|1:39
|
|Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot
|1:37
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|1:37
|
|Justin Bean offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|1:37
|
|Justin Bean turnover
|1:37
|
|Aztecs 30 second timeout
|1:18
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot
|1:16
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|1:02
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (out of bounds)
|0:46
|
|Lamont Butler misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|0:42
|
|Alphonso Anderson personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|0:42
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:42
|
|Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|0:20
|
|Keshad Johnson blocks Rollie Worster's two point jump shot
|0:18
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|+2
|Terrell Gomez makes two point jump shot
|32-22
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:39
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|32-24
|19:14
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point floating jump shot
|19:12
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|19:01
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|18:40
|
|Adam Seiko misses two point floating jump shot
|18:38
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|+2
|Brock Miller makes two point jump shot
|32-26
|18:26
|
|Aztecs 30 second timeout
|18:26
|
|TV timeout
|18:13
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|18:11
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|18:01
|
|Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|18:01
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:01
|
|+1
|Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-27
|17:42
|
|Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|17:31
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point layup
|32-29
|17:18
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot
|34-29
|17:00
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|34-32
|16:44
|
|Brock Miller personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|16:41
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|16:31
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|34-34
|15:56
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|15:34
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point layup
|15:32
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|15:29
|
|Justin Bean misses two point tip shot
|15:27
|
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|TV timeout
|15:16
|
|Lamont Butler turnover (5-second violation)
|15:03
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|34-37
|14:46
|
|Adam Seiko turnover (bad pass)
|14:23
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Butler steals)
|14:23
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot
|37-37
|13:58
|
|Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass)
|13:58
|
|Marco Anthony personal foul
|13:34
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Nathan Mensah's two point layup
|13:32
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|13:30
|
|Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball) (Marco Anthony steals)
|13:25
|
|Jordan Schakel personal foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|13:15
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point alley-oop dunk (Steven Ashworth assists)
|37-39
|12:52
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point layup
|12:50
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|12:46
|
|Terrell Gomez personal foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|12:34
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|12:23
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot
|40-39
|12:09
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|12:07
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|11:59
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot
|42-39
|11:43
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|11:35
|
|Terrell Gomez personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|11:35
|
|TV timeout
|11:24
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|
|Lamont Butler defensive rebound
|11:17
|
|Alphonso Anderson shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
|11:17
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:17
|
|+1
|Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-39
|11:01
|
|Joshua Tomaic personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|10:55
|
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot
|43-42
|10:30
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Nathan Mensah's two point layup
|10:30
|
|Brock Miller defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point hook shot
|9:57
|
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|9:45
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point layup
|9:43
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Keshad Johnson shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)
|9:36
|
|+1
|Alphonso Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-43
|9:36
|
|+1
|Alphonso Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-44
|9:26
|
|Brock Miller personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|9:11
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot
|45-44
|8:55
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Neemias Queta personal foul (Joshua Tomaic draws the foul)
|8:32
|
|+2