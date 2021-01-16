|
Armando Bacot vs. Rayquan Evans (Raiquan Gray gains possession)
19:40
Anthony Polite turnover (lost ball)
19:12
+2
Kerwin Walton makes two point jump shot
2-0
18:56
Rayquan Evans turnover (5-second violation)
18:46
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
18:44
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
18:41
Armando Bacot misses two point layup
18:39
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
18:35
Caleb Love shooting foul (Raiquan Gray draws the foul)
18:35
+1
Raiquan Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-1
18:35
+1
Raiquan Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
18:03
+2
Armando Bacot makes two point hook shot (Kerwin Walton assists)
4-2
17:47
+3
M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Rayquan Evans assists)
4-5
17:27
Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
17:25
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
17:19
Raiquan Gray turnover (Garrison Brooks steals)
17:13
Caleb Love misses two point layup
17:11
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
17:06
Kerwin Walton personal foul
16:50
+2
Rayquan Evans makes two point layup
4-7
16:22
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
16:20
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
16:14
Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul
16:08
M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
16:06
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
15:55
Anthony Polite shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
15:55
TV timeout
15:55
+1
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-7
15:55
Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:55
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
15:37
+3
M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Raiquan Gray assists)
5-10
15:09
+3
Caleb Love makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
8-10
14:42
M.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
14:40
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
14:28
+2
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Andrew Platek assists)
10-10
14:04
Nathanael Jack turnover
13:49
Nathanael Jack shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
13:49
+1
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-10
13:49
+1
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-10
13:41
Nathanael Jack misses three point jump shot
13:39
RJ Davis defensive rebound
13:37
Malik Osborne blocks RJ Davis's two point jump shot
13:35
Tar Heels offensive rebound
13:23
+2
RJ Davis makes two point jump shot
14-10
13:11
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
13:09
RJ Davis defensive rebound
12:57
Andrew Platek misses two point jump shot
12:55
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
12:49
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
12:47
Rayquan Evans defensive rebound
12:30
Nathanael Jack misses three point jump shot
12:28
Wyatt Wilkes offensive rebound
12:21
+2
Tanor Ngom makes two point layup (Rayquan Evans assists)
14-12
11:49
Andrew Platek misses two point jump shot
11:49
Tar Heels turnover (shot clock violation)
11:31
+2
Malik Osborne makes two point jump shot
14-14
11:31
+2
Malik Osborne makes two point jump shot
14-14
11:17
Puff Johnson turnover (M.J. Walker steals)
11:12
+2
M.J. Walker makes two point layup
14-16
10:50
Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
10:48
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
10:46
Puff Johnson personal foul
10:33
+2
Rayquan Evans makes two point jump shot
14-18
10:13
+2
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Garrison Brooks assists)
16-18
10:13
M.J. Walker shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
10:13
+1
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 1
17-18
9:58
M.J. Walker turnover (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
9:41
Kerwin Walton turnover
9:36
Rechon 'Leaky' Black shooting foul (Raiquan Gray draws the foul)
9:36
+1
Raiquan Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-19
9:36
+1
Raiquan Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-20
9:18
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
9:16
Seminoles defensive rebound
9:00
Armando Bacot shooting foul (Tanor Ngom draws the foul)
9:00
+1
Tanor Ngom makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-21
9:00
+1
Tanor Ngom makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-22
8:48
Tanor Ngom blocks Caleb Love's two point jump shot
8:46
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
8:41
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
8:39
Tanor Ngom defensive rebound
8:17
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point jump shot
17-24
8:02
Raiquan Gray personal foul
7:48
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
7:46
Andrew Platek offensive rebound
7:42
+2
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Andrew Platek assists)
19-24
7:14
+3
M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Raiquan Gray assists)
19-27
6:52
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (M.J. Walker steals)
6:39
Raiquan Gray misses three point jump shot
6:35
Seminoles offensive rebound
6:35
TV timeout
6:34
Andrew Platek shooting foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
6:34
+1
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 3
19-28
6:34
+1
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 3
19-29
6:34
+1
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 3 of 3
19-30
6:16
+3
RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
22-30
6:04
Anthony Polite turnover (out of bounds) (RJ Davis steals)
5:49
Wyatt Wilkes personal foul
5:39
+3
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
25-30
5:25
Day'Ron Sharpe blocks Rayquan Evans's two point layup
5:25
Seminoles offensive rebound
5:24
+3
Anthony Polite makes three point jump shot (Rayquan Evans assists)
25-33
5:13
Kerwin Walton misses two point jump shot
5:11
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
5:10
+2
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup
27-33
4:49
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point jump shot
27-35
4:19
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
4:17
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
4:04
Balsa Koprivica turnover (Garrison Brooks steals)
3:56
+2
RJ Davis makes two point layup
29-35
3:38
Anthony Polite misses three point jump shot
3:36
Balsa Koprivica offensive rebound
3:25
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
3:23
RJ Davis defensive rebound
3:09
+3
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (Garrison Brooks assists)
32-35
3:02
TV timeout
2:50
Malik Osborne misses three point jump shot
2:48
Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
2:39
+2
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Garrison Brooks assists)
34-35
2:15
M.J. Walker turnover (Caleb Love steals)
2:07
Jump ball. Caleb Love vs. Rayquan Evans (Tar Heels gains possession)
1:57
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
1:55
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
1:48
+3
Caleb Love makes three point jump shot (Armando Bacot assists)
37-35
1:36
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point layup
37-37
1:11
Caleb Love turnover (Raiquan Gray steals)
1:06
Kerwin Walton shooting foul (Malik Osborne draws the foul)
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Malik Osborne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-38
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Malik Osborne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-39
|
0:35
|
|
|
Tar Heels turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:08
|
|
+2
|
Rayquan Evans makes two point layup
|
37-41
|
0:03
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (Rayquan Evans steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|