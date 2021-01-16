|
20:00
|
|
|
(Commodores gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:03
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. offensive foul (Yves Pons draws the foul)
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point layup (Yves Pons assists)
|
0-4
|
18:20
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
+3
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (Jaden Springer assists)
|
0-7
|
17:45
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
DJ Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Clevon Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
DJ Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Yves Pons shooting foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:38
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-7
|
16:38
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-7
|
16:17
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. offensive foul
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. turnover
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point jump shot
|
4-7
|
15:43
|
|
|
DJ Harvey shooting foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:43
|
|
+1
|
Keon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-8
|
15:43
|
|
+1
|
Keon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-9
|
15:20
|
|
|
John Fulkerson shooting foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
15:20
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-9
|
15:20
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Clevon Brown offensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Myles Stute misses two point layup
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Clevon Brown offensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua shooting foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|
|
15:03
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-9
|
15:03
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-9
|
14:55
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point layup
|
7-11
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Wright makes two point jump shot
|
9-11
|
14:24
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi offensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Jordan Wright turnover (lost ball) (E.J. Anosike steals)
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown shooting foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
13:56
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-12
|
13:56
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-13
|
13:35
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Jordan Wright personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point dunk (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
9-15
|
12:48
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Keon Johnson offensive foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Keon Johnson turnover
|
|
12:23
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Disu makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|
12-15
|
12:11
|
|
|
Jaden Springer offensive foul (Myles Stute draws the foul)
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Jaden Springer turnover
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Myles Stute makes two point jump shot
|
14-15
|
11:29
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike misses two point layup
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown shooting foul (E.J. Anosike draws the foul)
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point jump shot
|
16-15
|
10:39
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James blocks Trey Thomas's two point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike misses two point dunk
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
+3
|
Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot (Dylan Disu assists)
|
19-15
|
8:48
|
|
|
Trey Thomas personal foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jaden Springer offensive foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jaden Springer turnover
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
DJ Harvey offensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Yves Pons blocks DJ Harvey's two point layup
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons makes two point dunk (Jaden Springer assists)
|
19-17
|
7:29
|
|
|
DJ Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Keon Johnson steals)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Volunteers offensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Clevon Brown personal foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Keon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-18
|
7:20
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup (Dylan Disu assists)
|
21-18
|
6:53
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James personal foul (Maxwell Evans draws the foul)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point layup (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
|
21-20
|
5:35
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi turnover (bad pass) (Scotty Pippen Jr. steals)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Santiago Vescovi steals)
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes two point dunk (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
21-22
|
5:10
|
|
|
DJ Harvey shooting foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-23
|
4:43
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jordan Wright offensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jordan Wright turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Jordan Wright personal foul (Victor Bailey Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-24
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-25
|
3:08
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
+3
|
Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Yves Pons assists)
|
21-28
|
2:25
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Trey Thomas personal foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-29
|
1:57
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-29
|
1:57
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Yves Pons offensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-30
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-31
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point layup
|
24-31
|
0:54
|
|
|
Volunteers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:47
|
|
+2
|
Keon Johnson makes two point layup
|
24-33
|
0:47
|
|
|
Myles Stute shooting foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
0:47
|
|
+1
|
Keon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-34
|
0:36
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Keon Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Commodores 30 second timeout
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|