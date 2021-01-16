|
19:46
Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Kwane Marble II steals)
19:17
Kwane Marble II misses three point step back jump shot
19:15
Hunter Thompson offensive rebound
19:06
Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
19:04
Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
18:47
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point pullup jump shot
38-28
18:27
Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
18:25
Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
18:14
Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
18:12
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
17:48
Nikc Jackson misses two point driving hook shot
17:46
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
17:30
+2
Kwane Marble II makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
40-28
17:11
Hunter Thompson blocks Glen McClintock's two point reverse layup
17:09
Glen McClintock offensive rebound
17:03
Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
17:01
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
16:58
Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
16:58
+1
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
41-28
16:58
Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:58
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
16:41
+2
Keaton Van Soelen makes two point dunk (Glen McClintock assists)
41-30
16:13
Glen McClintock shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
16:12
Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:12
Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:12
Glen McClintock defensive rebound
15:52
Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
15:50
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
15:41
+3
Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot
44-30
15:20
+2
Chris Joyce makes two point driving layup
44-32
15:20
Drake Jeffries shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
15:20
TV timeout
15:20
+1
Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 1
44-33
15:09
Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass) (Ameka Akaya steals)
14:59
Keaton Van Soelen misses two point turnaround jump shot
14:57
Keaton Van Soelen offensive rebound
14:42
+3
Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
44-36
14:18
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup
46-36
13:55
Kenny Foster personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
13:39
+3
Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
46-39
13:23
Glen McClintock personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
13:17
+3
Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Xavier Dusell assists)
49-39
12:57
Ameka Akaya misses two point finger roll layup
12:55
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
12:37
Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
12:35
Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
12:35
Hunter Thompson personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)
12:21
Xavier Dusell personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
12:03
+3
Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Ameka Akaya assists)
49-42
11:33
Drake Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Ameka Akaya steals)
11:27
+2
Ameka Akaya makes two point floating jump shot
49-44
11:24
Cowboys 30 second timeout
11:24
TV timeout
11:17
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
11:15
Chris Joyce defensive rebound
11:01
+2
A.J. Walker makes two point driving layup
49-46
10:48
Kwane Marble II misses three point jump shot
10:46
Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
10:42
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
10:40
Glen McClintock defensive rebound
10:31
Kenny Foster personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
10:31
TV timeout
10:24
+2
Chris Joyce makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
49-48
10:24
Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
10:24
Chris Joyce misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:24
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
10:07
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point finger roll layup
51-48
9:49
Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
9:47
Chris Joyce offensive rebound
9:25
Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
9:12
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup
53-48
8:53
+2
A.J. Walker makes two point step back jump shot
53-50
8:52
Falcons 30 second timeout
8:38
+2
Xavier Dusell makes two point driving layup
55-50
8:38
Chris Joyce shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
8:38
+1
Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
56-50
8:15
+2
Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists)
56-52
7:51
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
7:33
+2
Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists)
56-54
7:15
TV timeout
7:02
Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
7:00
Glen McClintock defensive rebound
6:44
Ameka Akaya turnover (bad pass)
6:21
A.J. Walker personal foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)
6:14
+2
Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
58-54
6:00
Ameka Akaya misses two point layup
5:58
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
5:40
+2
Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
60-54
5:22
+2
Keaton Van Soelen makes two point driving layup
60-56
5:22
Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
5:22
+1
Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
60-57
4:59
Marcus Williams misses two point driving layup
4:57
Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
4:47
+2
Kwane Marble II makes two point putback layup
62-57
4:42
Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Williams steals)
4:38
+2
Xavier Dusell makes two point finger roll layup (Marcus Williams assists)
64-57
4:15
+2
Chris Joyce makes two point finger roll layup
64-59
4:13
Falcons 30 second timeout
4:13
TV timeout
3:48
Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
3:48
+1
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
65-59
3:48
Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:48
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
3:32
+2
A.J. Walker makes two point driving layup
65-61
3:32
Xavier Dusell shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
3:21
Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Ameka Akaya steals)
2:56
Xavier Dusell personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
2:56
A.J. Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:56
Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
2:33
+2
Ameka Akaya makes two point driving layup (Chris Joyce assists)
65-64
2:12
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
2:10
Falcons defensive rebound
1:54
+3
Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
65-67
1:19
Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
1:19
Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
1:19
Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:19
