20:00
Jordan Campbell vs. Zane Meeks (Bulldogs gains possession)
19:32
+2
Deon Stroud makes two point layup
2-0
19:05
Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (traveling)
19:02
Deon Stroud turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
18:53
Warren Washington misses two point layup
18:51
Christian Gray defensive rebound
18:41
Jordan Campbell turnover (lost ball)
18:31
Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
18:29
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
18:23
Deon Stroud turnover (lost ball)
17:54
Tre Coleman turnover (lost ball)
17:40
+2
Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot
4-0
17:31
+3
Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
4-3
16:57
Orlando Robinson misses three point jump shot
16:55
Tre Coleman defensive rebound
16:46
Robby Robinson misses two point layup
16:44
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
16:15
Christian Gray turnover (traveling)
16:01
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:59
Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
15:38
Robby Robinson shooting foul
15:38
TV timeout
15:38
Christian Gray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:38
+1
Christian Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-3
15:29
+2
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
5-5
15:24
Isaiah Hill shooting foul
15:24
+1
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-6
15:08
Warren Washington shooting foul
15:08
+1
Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-6
15:08
+1
Christian Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-6
14:46
+2
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
7-8
14:32
Orlando Robinson turnover (bad pass)
14:23
+2
Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
7-10
14:01
Tre Coleman blocks Destin Whitaker's two point jump shot
13:59
Bulldogs offensive rebound
13:47
Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Tre Coleman steals)
13:34
Kyle Harding shooting foul
13:31
+1
Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-11
13:31
Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:31
Braxton Meah defensive rebound
13:20
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
13:18
K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
13:12
K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot
13:10
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
13:00
Warren Washington blocks Kyle Harding's two point layup
12:58
Tre Coleman defensive rebound
12:47
Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
12:45
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
12:32
+2
Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot
9-11
11:59
Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
11:57
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
11:49
K.J. Hymes blocks Braxton Meah's two point layup
11:47
Junior Ballard offensive rebound
11:37
Junior Ballard misses two point jump shot
11:35
Kane Milling defensive rebound
11:23
K.J. Hymes misses two point layup
11:21
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
11:08
+2
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
11-11
10:40
Warren Washington misses two point jump shot
10:38
Kyle Harding defensive rebound
10:13
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
10:11
K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
10:04
Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
10:02
Braxton Meah defensive rebound
9:43
Warren Washington shooting foul
9:43
TV timeout
9:43
+1
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-11
9:43
+1
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-11
9:21
K.J. Hymes misses two point layup
9:19
Bulldogs defensive rebound
9:02
Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul
8:55
Jordan Campbell misses two point layup
8:53
Deon Stroud offensive rebound
8:40
K.J. Hymes shooting foul
8:40
+1
Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-11
8:40
Christian Gray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:40
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
8:19
+3
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists)
14-14
8:02
K.J. Hymes blocks Christian Gray's two point layup
8:00
Kane Milling defensive rebound
7:58
Christian Gray shooting foul
7:58
TV timeout
7:58
+1
Robby Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-15
7:58
+1
Robby Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-16
7:38
Destin Whitaker misses three point jump shot
7:36
Bulldogs offensive rebound
7:19
+2
Christian Gray makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
16-16
7:06
+2
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
16-18
6:50
Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot
6:48
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
6:48
Kane Milling turnover (lost ball)
6:45
Christian Gray offensive foul
6:45
Christian Gray turnover
6:35
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
6:33
Robby Robinson offensive rebound
6:10
Destin Whitaker shooting foul
6:10
+1
Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 3
16-19
6:10
+1
Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 3
16-20
6:10
+1
Kane Milling makes regular free throw 3 of 3
16-21
5:35
Devin Gage misses two point jump shot
5:33
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
5:21
Braxton Meah personal foul
5:14
Devin Gage personal foul
5:14
+1
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-22
5:14
+1
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-23
5:07
K.J. Hymes shooting foul
5:02
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:02
+1
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-23
4:43
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:41
Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound
4:36
+2
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point layup
17-25
4:22
Robby Robinson personal foul
4:22
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:22
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
4:22
Robby Robinson shooting foul
4:22
+1
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-25
4:22
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:22
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
4:12
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:10
Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
4:03
Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
4:01
Wolf Pack defensive rebound
3:55
TV timeout
3:42
+2
Tre Coleman makes two point layup (DeAndre Henry assists)
18-27
3:18
Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
3:16
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Hill steals)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
DeAndre Henry shooting foul
|
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-27
|
2:57
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson shooting foul
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-28
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-29
|
2:34
|
|
|
Tre Coleman shooting foul
|
|
2:34
|
|
+1
|
Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
20-29
|
2:34
|
|
+1
|
Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
21-29
|
2:34
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield offensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
21-31
|
2:02
|
|
|
Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Devin Gage personal foul
|
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-32
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-33
|
1:30
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses two point layup
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Kane Milling misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Braxton Meah offensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Braxton Meah makes two point layup
|
23-33
|
0:39
|
|
|
Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
+3
|
Junior Ballard makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
26-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|