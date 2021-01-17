|
20:00
|
|
|
Luka Garza vs. Pete Nance (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point hook shot
|
2-2
|
18:49
|
|
|
Boo Buie offensive foul
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Boo Buie turnover
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Robbie Beran personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
18:16
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
5-2
|
18:09
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Miller Kopp offensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Robbie Beran shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-2
|
17:16
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point driving hook shot (Anthony Gaines assists)
|
6-4
|
16:19
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
9-4
|
16:07
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
+3
|
Boo Buie makes three point jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
|
9-7
|
15:32
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
11-7
|
15:22
|
|
|
Chase Audige offensive foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Chase Audige turnover
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Pete Nance blocks Joe Wieskamp's two point driving layup
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Joe Wieskamp assists)
|
14-7
|
14:41
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point pullup jump shot (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
16-7
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point pullup jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
|
16-9
|
13:24
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Joe Wieskamp assists)
|
19-9
|
13:06
|
|
+3
|
Boo Buie makes three point jump shot (Ty Berry assists)
|
19-12
|
12:55
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
12:35
|
|
+3
|
Boo Buie makes three point pullup jump shot
|
19-15
|
12:19
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Ty Berry defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
+3
|
Boo Buie makes three point jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
|
19-18
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
21-18
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point driving layup
|
21-20
|
10:38
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point turnaround jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
23-20
|
10:02
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Greer makes three point jump shot (Ryan Young assists)
|
23-23
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Keegan Murray assists)
|
26-23
|
9:20
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Jack Nunge turnover (lost ball) (Miller Kopp steals)
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point dunk (Ryan Greer assists)
|
26-25
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point layup (Luka Garza assists)
|
28-25
|
8:24
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Greer makes three point jump shot (Miller Kopp assists)
|
28-28
|
8:01
|
|
|
Keegan Murray turnover (bad pass) (Chase Audige steals)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon shooting foul (Ryan Greer draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Greer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-29
|
7:57
|
|
|
Ryan Greer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Joe Toussaint assists)
|
30-29
|
7:22
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery personal foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint offensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Boo Buie defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point turnaround hook shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|
32-29
|
5:42
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Keegan Murray blocks Boo Buie's two point driving layup
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Boo Buie personal foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Jack Nunge makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
35-29
|
4:46
|
|
|
Pete Nance turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Keegan Murray offensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Keegan Murray makes two point tip shot
|
37-29
|
4:23
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery personal foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Keegan Murray offensive foul (Miller Kopp draws the foul)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Keegan Murray turnover
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Ryan Greer misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick makes two point driving layup
|
39-29
|
2:34
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-29
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-29
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
41-31
|
2:03
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Luka Garza turnover
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Ryan Greer offensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
|
41-33
|
1:31
|
|
|
Ryan Young personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-34
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-34
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young makes two point layup (Miller Kopp assists)
|
43-36
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
45-36
|
0:45
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point step back jump shot
|
45-38
|
0:25
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
47-37
|
0:23
|
|
|
Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Boo Buie turnover (bad pass) (Keegan Murray steals)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Keegan Murray makes two point dunk
|
49-37
|
0:02
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint personal foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|