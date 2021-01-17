|
20:00
John Harrar vs. Trevion Williams (Brandon Newman gains possession)
19:40
John Harrar blocks Trevion Williams's two point layup
19:38
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
19:31
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point tip shot
0-2
19:18
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
19:16
Seth Lundy offensive rebound
19:10
Izaiah Brockington misses three point jump shot
19:08
John Harrar offensive rebound
19:04
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
19:02
Nittany Lions offensive rebound
18:52
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
18:51
John Harrar offensive rebound
18:50
Brandon Newman shooting foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
18:51
John Harrar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:51
+1
John Harrar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
1-2
18:35
Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
18:33
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
18:32
Trevion Williams misses two point hook shot
18:30
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
18:28
Trevion Williams personal foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
17:58
Seth Lundy misses two point jump shot
17:40
Mason Gillis turnover (bad pass) (Myreon Jones steals)
17:24
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
17:16
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:14
Zach Edey offensive rebound
17:05
Brandon Newman misses two point jump shot
17:03
Seth Lundy personal foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
16:57
Myles Dread personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
16:31
+2
Myreon Jones makes two point floating jump shot
5-4
16:20
+2
Brandon Newman makes two point floating jump shot
5-6
16:00
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
15:58
Zach Edey defensive rebound
15:50
Eric Hunter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jamari Wheeler steals)
15:49
Eric Hunter Jr. personal foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
15:49
TV timeout
15:27
Izaiah Brockington misses two point layup
15:25
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
15:19
Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
15:17
Zach Edey offensive rebound
15:17
Trent Buttrick shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
15:04
+2
Zach Edey makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
5-8
14:55
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
14:53
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
14:36
Myreon Jones personal foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
14:33
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
14:31
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
14:27
Aaron Wheeler blocks Izaiah Brockington's two point layup
14:25
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
14:25
Sam Sessoms personal foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
14:17
Seth Lundy blocks Trevion Williams's two point dunk
14:15
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
14:00
+2
Sam Sessoms makes two point driving layup
7-8
13:37
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
13:35
Sasha Stefanovic offensive rebound
13:27
Isaiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
13:25
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
13:09
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
13:07
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
13:02
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point putback layup
7-10
12:41
John Harrar misses two point hook shot
12:39
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
12:34
Sasha Stefanovic turnover (traveling)
12:11
Sam Sessoms misses two point jump shot
12:09
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
11:55
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point driving hook shot
7-12
11:44
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
11:42
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
11:30
TV timeout
11:24
Abdou Tsimbila personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
11:19
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
11:16
Abdou Tsimbila personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
11:16
+1
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-13
11:16
+1
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-14
11:05
Trent Buttrick misses three point jump shot
11:03
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
10:45
Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
10:43
Sam Sessoms defensive rebound
10:36
Jamari Wheeler turnover (traveling)
10:25
Zach Edey misses two point layup
10:23
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
10:14
Zach Edey blocks Seth Lundy's two point layup
10:12
John Harrar offensive rebound
10:09
+2
John Harrar makes two point putback layup
9-14
9:56
+2
Brandon Newman makes two point driving layup
9-16
9:42
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
9:40
Zach Edey defensive rebound
9:31
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
9:29
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
9:17
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
9:15
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
9:08
Myreon Jones blocks Brandon Newman's three point jump shot
9:06
Boilermakers offensive rebound
9:06
Trent Buttrick personal foul (Mason Gillis draws the foul)
9:06
+1
Mason Gillis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-17
9:06
+1
Mason Gillis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-18
8:57
+2
Izaiah Brockington makes two point pullup jump shot (John Harrar assists)
11-18
8:27
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:25
John Harrar personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
8:25
Trevion Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:25
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
8:21
Jamari Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wheeler steals)
8:18
Eric Hunter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Izaiah Brockington steals)
8:17
Trevion Williams personal foul (Izaiah Brockington draws the foul)
8:05
+2
Izaiah Brockington makes two point driving layup
13-18
7:35
Sam Sessoms personal foul (Brandon Newman draws the foul)
7:35
TV timeout
7:35
+1
Brandon Newman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-19
7:35
+1
Brandon Newman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-20
7:24
+2
Izaiah Brockington makes two point pullup jump shot (John Harrar assists)
15-20
6:59
+2
Zach Edey makes two point turnaround hook shot (Brandon Newman assists)
15-22
6:39
+2
Myreon Jones makes two point pullup jump shot
17-22
6:14
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:12
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
6:05
Zach Edey blocks Myreon Jones's two point layup
6:04
Nittany Lions offensive rebound
5:59
+3
Myreon Jones makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
20-22
5:42
Zach Edey turnover (3-second violation)
5:27
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
5:25
Isaiah Thompson defensive rebound
4:59
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
4:57
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
4:44
Isaiah Thompson personal foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
4:32
+3
Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
23-22
4:13
+3
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Thompson assists)
23-25
4:02
Abdou Tsimbila misses two point hook shot
4:00
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
3:49
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
3:46
Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|
3:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey personal foul (Izaiah Brockington draws the foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
+3
|
Jamari Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Izaiah Brockington assists)
|
26-25
|
3:18
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Zach Edey personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
John Harrar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Zach Edey personal foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-26
|
2:29
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point pullup jump shot (John Harrar assists)
|
28-26
|
1:50
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey offensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Ivey makes two point tip shot
|
28-28
|
1:41
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler turnover (lost ball) (Sasha Stefanovic steals)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
30-28
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
30-30
|
0:44
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar makes two point dunk
|
32-30
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Mason Gillis makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
32-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|