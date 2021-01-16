|
20:00
|
|
|
Sean Mobley vs. Brison Gresham (DeJon Jarreau gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
+3
|
DeJon Jarreau makes three point jump shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
|
0-3
|
19:25
|
|
|
Sean Mobley misses two point layup
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (Brison Gresham assists)
|
0-6
|
18:38
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau personal foul
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
C.J. Walker turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams turnover (lost ball) (DeJon Jarreau steals)
|
|
17:36
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
0-9
|
17:25
|
|
|
Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Brison Gresham steals)
|
|
16:46
|
|
+3
|
DeJon Jarreau makes three point jump shot
|
0-12
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Dre Fuller Jr. makes two point layup
|
2-12
|
16:10
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. personal foul
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
C.J. Walker turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:05
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
2-15
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Adams makes two point layup (Sean Mobley assists)
|
4-15
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point jump shot
|
4-17
|
13:59
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point layup (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
4-19
|
13:28
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams shooting foul
|
|
13:19
|
|
+1
|
Justin Gorham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-20
|
13:19
|
|
+1
|
Justin Gorham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-21
|
13:02
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan misses two point layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point layup (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
4-23
|
12:41
|
|
|
Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Sean Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Tramon Mark turnover (bad pass) (Darin Green Jr. steals)
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Sean Mobley offensive foul
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Sean Mobley turnover
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams turnover (bad pass) (DeJon Jarreau steals)
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney offensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds personal foul
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Tramon Mark offensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Tramon Mark makes two point layup
|
4-25
|
10:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds blocks Reggie Chaney's two point layup
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Sasser makes two point jump shot
|
4-27
|
9:29
|
|
|
Tramon Mark personal foul
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Brison Gresham shooting foul
|
|
9:21
|
|
+1
|
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-27
|
9:21
|
|
+1
|
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-27
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
J'wan Roberts makes two point layup (Tramon Mark assists)
|
6-29
|
8:47
|
|
|
Sean Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Tyson makes three point jump shot (Tramon Mark assists)
|
6-32
|
8:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Cameron Tyson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Sean Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts personal foul
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds turnover (lost ball) (J'wan Roberts steals)
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Sean Mobley shooting foul
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes personal foul
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Cameron Tyson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts shooting foul
|
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-32
|
5:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan offensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Sasser makes two point jump shot
|
7-34
|
4:40
|
|
|
C.J. Walker shooting foul
|
|
4:40
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-35
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Sean Mobley makes two point layup (C.J. Walker assists)
|
9-35
|
4:00
|
|
|
Brison Gresham misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point layup
|
9-37
|
3:39
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. shooting foul
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Brison Gresham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-38
|
3:23
|
|
|
Brison Gresham shooting foul
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Jamille Reynolds makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-38
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Jamille Reynolds makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-38
|
3:13
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Jamille Reynolds makes two point layup
|
12-38
|
3:04
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney shooting foul
|
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
Jamille Reynolds makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-38
|
3:04
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds blocks Reggie Chaney's two point layup
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan turnover (lost ball) (Quentin Grimes steals)
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
C.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Mahan makes three point jump shot (C.J. Walker assists)
|
16-38
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
16-40
|
1:44
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser personal foul
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams personal foul
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams technical foul
|
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-41
|
1:44
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-42
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-43
|
1:21
|
|
|
C.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Quentin Grimes steals)
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point layup
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
+2
|
Dre Fuller Jr. makes two point dunk (Isaiah Adams assists)
|
18-43
|
0:48
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau shooting foul
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:40
|
|
+1
|
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-43
|
0:40
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Grimes steals)
|
|
0:05
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point dunk
|
19-45
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|