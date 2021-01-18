WYO
AF

1st Half
WYO
Cowboys
38
AF
Falcons
23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Hunter Thompson vs. Nikc Jackson (Kwane Marble II gains possession)  
19:43   Kwane Marble II turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
19:28   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Kwane Marble II steals)  
19:16   Nikc Jackson blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point layup  
19:14   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
19:14   Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
18:57   Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot  
18:55   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
18:47 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point turnaround jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists) 3-0
18:10 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 3-2
17:51 +2 Kwane Marble II makes two point driving layup 5-2
17:31   Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
17:13   Chris Joyce misses two point step back jump shot  
17:11   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
16:57   Jeremiah Oden misses two point driving layup  
16:55   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
16:55   Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
16:46   Kwane Marble II personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
16:38   A.J. Walker misses two point driving layup  
16:36   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
16:24 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot 8-2
16:02   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
15:35   Xavier Dusell misses three point fadeaway jump shot  
15:33   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
15:25   Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Williams steals)  
15:20   Nikc Jackson blocks Marcus Williams's two point driving layup  
15:18   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
15:10   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
15:08   Glen McClintock offensive rebound  
15:09   Glen McClintock turnover (back court violation)  
15:09   TV timeout  
14:54   Xavier Dusell misses three point pullup jump shot  
14:52   Kwane Marble II offensive rebound  
14:47 +2 Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Xavier Dusell assists) 10-2
14:15 +3 Nikc Jackson makes three point turnaround jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 10-5
13:48   Keaton Van Soelen blocks Kenny Foster's two point driving layup  
13:46   Jump ball. Kenny Foster vs. Nikc Jackson (Falcons gains possession)  
13:46   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
13:36   Jump ball. Kenny Foster vs. Nikc Jackson (Falcons gains possession)  
13:36   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
13:15   Drake Jeffries misses three point turnaround jump shot  
13:13   Kwane Marble II offensive rebound  
13:09   Glen McClintock personal foul  
12:54   Kwane Marble II turnover  
12:45 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists) 10-7
12:24 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot (Drake Jeffries assists) 13-7
12:05   Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot  
12:03   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
11:50   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
11:48   Hunter Thompson offensive rebound  
11:42 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists) 16-7
11:20 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point turnaround hook shot 16-9
11:05 +3 Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 19-9
10:43 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists) 19-11
10:23   Kenny Foster misses three point step back jump shot  
10:21   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
9:59 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point driving dunk (Chris Joyce assists) 19-13
9:43 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point turnaround jump shot (Kenny Foster assists) 22-13
9:20 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point driving layup 22-15
9:20   Marcus Williams shooting foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
9:20   TV timeout  
9:19 +1 Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-16
9:07   Chris Joyce shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)  
9:07 +1 Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-16
9:07   Xavier Dusell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:07   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
8:46   Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
8:25   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:15   Marcus Williams misses two point floating jump shot  
8:13   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
7:56   A.J. Walker misses three point step back jump shot  
7:54   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
7:51   A.J. Walker personal foul  
7:51   TV timeout  
7:33   Xavier Dusell misses three point turnaround jump shot  
7:31   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
7:22 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Mason Taylor assists) 23-18
7:02   Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
6:56   Marcus Williams misses two point driving layup  
6:54   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
6:40   Ameka Akaya turnover (traveling)  
6:14 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point pullup jump shot 25-18
6:00   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
5:58   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
5:46   Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Chris Joyce steals)  
5:25   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (traveling)  
5:13   Ameka Akaya personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
4:56 +2 Kwane Marble II makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 27-18
4:30   A.J. Walker misses two point driving layup  
4:28   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
4:15 +3 Kenny Foster makes three point turnaround jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 30-18
4:07   Falcons 30 second timeout  
4:07   TV timeout  
3:50   Kwane Marble II personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
3:50 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-19
3:50   Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:50   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
3:27   Marcus Williams offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
3:27   Marcus Williams turnover  
3:08   Mason Taylor turnover (traveling)  
2:55   Hunter Maldonado misses two point reverse layup  
2:55   Falcons defensive rebound  
2:44   Chris Joyce misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:42   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
2:33   Chris Joyce personal foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)  
2:28 +2 Kenny Foster makes two point driving layup 32-19
1:56   Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot  
1:54   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
1:41 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists) 35-19
1:27   Kenny Foster personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
1:27 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-20
1:27   Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:27   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
1:19   Kwane Marble II offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
1:19   Kwane Marble II turnover  
1:06 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point driving layup 35-22
1:03   Xavier Dusell shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
1:03 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-23
0:41   Xavier Dusell misses two point driving layup  
0:39   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
0:26   Glen McClintock misses two point pullup jump shot  
0:24   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
0:18   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
0:02   Xavier Dusell misses two point driving dunk  
0:01   Hunter Thompson offensive rebound  
0:01 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot 38-23
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
WYO
Cowboys
39
AF
Falcons
35

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
19:45   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
19:35 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point pullup jump shot (Glen McClintock assists) 38-25
19:14 +3 Hunter Maldonado makes three point turnaround jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 41-25
18:58   Xavier Dusell personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
18:48 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point turnaround hook shot (Chris Joyce assists) 41-27
18:35   Kenny Foster turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
18:29 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point driving layup 41-29
18:07   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)  
18:07   Xavier Dusell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:07 +1 Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-29
17:48 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point turnaround jump shot 42-31
17:30 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point step back jump shot 45-31
17:11 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point pullup jump shot (Glen McClintock assists) 45-33
16:58   Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
16:46   Xavier Dusell misses three point step back jump shot  
16:44   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
16:32 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot 45-35
16:16 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup 47-35
16:16   Glen McClintock shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
16:16   Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:16   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
16:07   Marcus Williams personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
16:02   Nikc Jackson misses two point driving layup  
16:00   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
15:36   A.J. Walker shooting foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:36 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 3 48-35
15:36 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 3 49-35
15:36 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 3 of 3 50-35
15:23   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
15:23   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:23 +1 Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-36
15:11   Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass)  
14:51   Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
14:51 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-37
14:51   Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:51   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
14:33   Kenny Foster misses three point turnaround jump shot  
14:31   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
14:15   Nikc Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Oden steals)  
14:09   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
14:09 +1 Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-37
14:09 +1 Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-37
13:50   A.J. Walker misses three point step back jump shot  
13:48   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
13:48   Nikc Jackson personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
13:29 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point pullup jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists) 55-37
13:16   Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)  
13:16 +1 Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-38
13:16   Ameka Akaya misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:16   Glen McClintock offensive rebound  
12:54   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
12:41   Hunter Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Chris Joyce steals)  
12:25   Glen McClintock misses three point turnaround jump shot  
11:49 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point turnaround jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 58-38
11:26   Chris Joyce misses two point driving layup  
11:24   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
11:15   Ameka Akaya personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)  
11:15   TV timeout  
11:15   Kenny Foster misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:15   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
10:56   Ameka Akaya misses two point turnaround jump shot  
10:54   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
10:44   Drake Jeffries misses three point fadeaway jump shot  
10:42   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
10:36   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass)  
10:12 +3 Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Drake Jeffries assists) 61-38
9:52 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point dunk (Ameka Akaya assists) 61-40
9:36   Marcus Williams offensive foul  
9:36   Marcus Williams turnover  
9:23   Glen McClintock turnover  
9:01 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 63-40
8:51   Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)  
8:51 +1 Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-41
8:51 +1 Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-42
8:40 +2 Kwane Marble II makes two point turnaround jump shot 65-42
8:40   Chris Joyce shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
8:40 +1 Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 1 of 1 66-42
8:27   A.J. Walker misses two point floating jump shot  
8:25   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
8:12 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point pullup jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 69-42
7:57 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 69-44
7:24   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
7:22   Falcons defensive rebound  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:05   Kenny Foster blocks Glen McClintock's two point turnaround jump shot  
7:03   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
6:46   Drake Jeffries misses three point pullup jump shot  
6:44   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
6:26 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point driving dunk (Glen McClintock assists) 69-46
6:07   Kwane Marble II misses three point fadeaway jump shot  
6:05   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
5:45 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point step back jump shot 69-48
5:34