WYO
AF
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Hunter Thompson vs. Nikc Jackson (Kwane Marble II gains possession)
|19:43
|
|Kwane Marble II turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|19:28
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Kwane Marble II steals)
|19:16
|
|Nikc Jackson blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point layup
|19:14
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|18:57
|
|Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
|18:55
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|+3
|Marcus Williams makes three point turnaround jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists)
|3-0
|18:10
|
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|3-2
|17:51
|
|+2
|Kwane Marble II makes two point driving layup
|5-2
|17:31
|
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|17:13
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point step back jump shot
|17:11
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|16:57
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses two point driving layup
|16:55
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|16:55
|
|Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|16:46
|
|Kwane Marble II personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|16:38
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point driving layup
|16:36
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|16:24
|
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot
|8-2
|16:02
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|15:35
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|15:33
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|15:25
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Williams steals)
|15:20
|
|Nikc Jackson blocks Marcus Williams's two point driving layup
|15:18
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|15:10
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|
|Glen McClintock offensive rebound
|15:09
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (back court violation)
|15:09
|
|TV timeout
|14:54
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point pullup jump shot
|14:52
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|14:47
|
|+2
|Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Xavier Dusell assists)
|10-2
|14:15
|
|+3
|Nikc Jackson makes three point turnaround jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|10-5
|13:48
|
|Keaton Van Soelen blocks Kenny Foster's two point driving layup
|13:46
|
|Jump ball. Kenny Foster vs. Nikc Jackson (Falcons gains possession)
|13:46
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|13:36
|
|Jump ball. Kenny Foster vs. Nikc Jackson (Falcons gains possession)
|13:36
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|13:15
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point turnaround jump shot
|13:13
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|13:09
|
|Glen McClintock personal foul
|12:54
|
|Kwane Marble II turnover
|12:45
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists)
|10-7
|12:24
|
|+3
|Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot (Drake Jeffries assists)
|13-7
|12:05
|
|Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|11:50
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|
|Hunter Thompson offensive rebound
|11:42
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists)
|16-7
|11:20
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point turnaround hook shot
|16-9
|11:05
|
|+3
|Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|19-9
|10:43
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists)
|19-11
|10:23
|
|Kenny Foster misses three point step back jump shot
|10:21
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point driving dunk (Chris Joyce assists)
|19-13
|9:43
|
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point turnaround jump shot (Kenny Foster assists)
|22-13
|9:20
|
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point driving layup
|22-15
|9:20
|
|Marcus Williams shooting foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|9:20
|
|TV timeout
|9:19
|
|+1
|Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-16
|9:07
|
|Chris Joyce shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
|9:07
|
|+1
|Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-16
|9:07
|
|Xavier Dusell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:07
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|8:46
|
|Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|8:25
|
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:15
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point floating jump shot
|8:13
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|7:56
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point step back jump shot
|7:54
|
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|7:51
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul
|7:51
|
|TV timeout
|7:33
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point turnaround jump shot
|7:31
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|7:22
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Mason Taylor assists)
|23-18
|7:02
|
|Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|6:56
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point driving layup
|6:54
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|Ameka Akaya turnover (traveling)
|6:14
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|25-18
|6:00
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|5:46
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Chris Joyce steals)
|5:25
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (traveling)
|5:13
|
|Ameka Akaya personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|4:56
|
|+2
|Kwane Marble II makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|27-18
|4:30
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point driving layup
|4:28
|
|Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|+3
|Kenny Foster makes three point turnaround jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|30-18
|4:07
|
|Falcons 30 second timeout
|4:07
|
|TV timeout
|3:50
|
|Kwane Marble II personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|3:50
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-19
|3:50
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:50
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|3:27
|
|Marcus Williams offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|3:27
|
|Marcus Williams turnover
|3:08
|
|Mason Taylor turnover (traveling)
|2:55
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point reverse layup
|2:55
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|2:44
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:42
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Chris Joyce personal foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
|2:28
|
|+2
|Kenny Foster makes two point driving layup
|32-19
|1:56
|
|Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|1:41
|
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists)
|35-19
|1:27
|
|Kenny Foster personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|1:27
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-20
|1:27
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:27
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|1:19
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|1:19
|
|Kwane Marble II turnover
|1:06
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point driving layup
|35-22
|1:03
|
|Xavier Dusell shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|1:03
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-23
|0:41
|
|Xavier Dusell misses two point driving layup
|0:39
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|0:26
|
|Glen McClintock misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:24
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|0:18
|
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|0:02
|
|Xavier Dusell misses two point driving dunk
|0:01
|
|Hunter Thompson offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|+3
|Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot
|38-23
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|19:35
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point pullup jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|38-25
|19:14
|
|+3
|Hunter Maldonado makes three point turnaround jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|41-25
|18:58
|
|Xavier Dusell personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|18:48
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point turnaround hook shot (Chris Joyce assists)
|41-27
|18:35
|
|Kenny Foster turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|18:29
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point driving layup
|41-29
|18:07
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
|18:07
|
|Xavier Dusell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:07
|
|+1
|Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-29
|17:48
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point turnaround jump shot
|42-31
|17:30
|
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point step back jump shot
|45-31
|17:11
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point pullup jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|45-33
|16:58
|
|Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|16:46
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point step back jump shot
|16:44
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|16:32
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot
|45-35
|16:16
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|47-35
|16:16
|
|Glen McClintock shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|16:16
|
|Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:16
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|16:07
|
|Marcus Williams personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|16:02
|
|Nikc Jackson misses two point driving layup
|16:00
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|15:36
|
|A.J. Walker shooting foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|15:36
|
|TV timeout
|15:36
|
|+1
|Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|48-35
|15:36
|
|+1
|Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|49-35
|15:36
|
|+1
|Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|50-35
|15:23
|
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|15:23
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:23
|
|+1
|Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-36
|15:11
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass)
|14:51
|
|Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|14:51
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-37
|14:51
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:51
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|14:33
|
|Kenny Foster misses three point turnaround jump shot
|14:31
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|14:15
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Oden steals)
|14:09
|
|Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|14:09
|
|+1
|Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-37
|14:09
|
|+1
|Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-37
|13:50
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point step back jump shot
|13:48
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|13:48
|
|Nikc Jackson personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|13:29
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point pullup jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists)
|55-37
|13:16
|
|Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)
|13:16
|
|+1
|Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-38
|13:16
|
|Ameka Akaya misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:16
|
|Glen McClintock offensive rebound
|12:54
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|12:41
|
|Hunter Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Chris Joyce steals)
|12:25
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point turnaround jump shot
|11:49
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point turnaround jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|58-38
|11:26
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point driving layup
|11:24
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|11:15
|
|Ameka Akaya personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|11:15
|
|TV timeout
|11:15
|
|Kenny Foster misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:15
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Ameka Akaya misses two point turnaround jump shot
|10:54
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|10:44
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|10:42
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|10:36
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass)
|10:12
|
|+3
|Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Drake Jeffries assists)
|61-38
|9:52
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point dunk (Ameka Akaya assists)
|61-40
|9:36
|
|Marcus Williams offensive foul
|9:36
|
|Marcus Williams turnover
|9:23
|
|Glen McClintock turnover
|9:01
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|63-40
|8:51
|
|Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)
|8:51
|
|+1
|Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-41
|8:51
|
|+1
|Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-42
|8:40
|
|+2
|Kwane Marble II makes two point turnaround jump shot
|65-42
|8:40
|
|Chris Joyce shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|8:40
|
|+1
|Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|66-42
|8:27
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point floating jump shot
|8:25
|
|Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|8:12
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point pullup jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|69-42
|7:57
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|69-44
|7:24
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|7:21
|
|TV timeout
|7:05
|
|Kenny Foster blocks Glen McClintock's two point turnaround jump shot
|7:03
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:44
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|6:26
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point driving dunk (Glen McClintock assists)
|69-46
|6:07
|
|Kwane Marble II misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|6:05
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|5:45
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point step back jump shot
|69-48
|5:34
|