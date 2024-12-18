The SEC is a casual 50-4 in December. No big deal. Just normal stuff for the best league in America. So, it's fitting that three of the last four unbeaten college basketball teams call the SEC home.

Let's dive into the schedules to see just how much longer this quartet can stay unblemished.

The scoop: North Carolina delivered multiple second-half jabs, but Florida was able to withstand it in Tuesday's 90-84 victory. These Gators look every bit the part of a Final Four threat. Walter Clayton and Alijah Martin are two physical, big-game guards who can create something out of nothing. But the secret sauce behind Florida's success might be its frontcourt quartet of Alex Condon, Sam Alexis, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu who help the Gators dominate on the glass and limit easy buckets. Opponents are shooting just 54% at the rim against Florida.

The Gators should cruise into 2025 unbeaten, but the schedule-makers didn't do Florida any favors. The Gators open with a road tilt against a surging Kentucky club. Florida has won in Rupp Arena in two of the past four seasons, but a new coach is prowling the Cats' sideline now.

First predicted loss: At Kentucky, Jan. 4

The scoop: These Vols are tough hombres. North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier has been a flamethrower, and no one can rival Tennessee's point-of-attack defense. Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack are the envy of every defensive coordinator's eye. Tennessee's defense is impenetrable, per usual, but the Vols have way more skill offensively.

When Zeigler and Lanier are struggling, Tennessee can dial up Jordan Gainey's number. The former USC Upstate guard looks much-improved in Year 2 with this Tennessee club. Charlotte transfer Igor Milicic hasn't been quite as good as Lanier, but the skilled 4-man has simplified his game for Tennessee and has connected the dots in a major way. Tennessee doesn't take a night off against anybody, so it should have no issues cruising past Middle Tennessee and Norfolk State to enter SEC play with a perfect 13-0 record.

But the SEC is a gauntlet this year. No one is safe. Not even a national title contender like Tennessee.

First predicted loss: At Florida, Jan. 7

The scoop: Oklahoma's roster was pillaged in the portal. Milos Uzan dipped for Houston. Otega Oweh left for Kentucky. Javian McCollum ended up at Georgia Tech. But Porter Moser found a gem in High Point's Duke Miles and fortunately had an open spot for Jeremiah Fears who reclassified to 2024 and needed a spot to hoop. It's been a massive win for both sides.

Fears has transformed into one of the best freshmen in the sport. He's generating serious one-and-done vibes, and Oklahoma has been one of the biggest surprises in the first six weeks. Even though OU's backcourt was raided in the portal, it was able to keep Jalon Moore who has been, predictably, terrific. The Fears-and-Moore, 1-2 punch is potent, and there are so many rock-solid role players on this roster for an excellent X's and O's coach like Moser to tinker with.

Arizona was supposed to be the best team on Oklahoma's non-conference slate, but it's going to be Michigan. The Sooners will face Dusty May's club tonight (9 PM ET, ESPN2) in a neutral-site clash.

The Sooners will be a tough out in the historically loaded SEC, but it won't get to conference play unbeaten.

First predicted loss: Tonight vs. Michigan

The scoop: Take a bow, Ben McCollum. McCollum is your favorite coach's favorite coach. McCollum waited for a while to leave the Division II ranks, but he's found the perfect storm at Drake. Point guard Bennett Stirtz followed McCollum from Northwest Missouri State to Drake and has transformed into one of the best initiator point guards in America. Stirtz drilled the game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds to knock off Kansas State on Tuesday and keep Drake unbeaten.

Drake isn't very deep -- it plays just six guys -- but McCollum's coaching chops are unassailable. Drake's offense just patiently picks apart defenses with Stirtz manning the controls. There aren't many better pick-and-roll maestros than Stirtz, and Mitch Mascari is a certified Shooter with a capital S.

It won't be easy, but Drake should get to 14-0. 15-0 is a different story, though. Bradley and Drake will be dueling for the Missouri Valley Conference belt all year, and Brian Wardle's club will hand Drake its first loss in the first of hopefully three highly-anticipated matchups.

Drake should get its revenge on Feb. 16, and maybe we'll get a rubber match in the Arch Madness finale (which will be on CBS, as God intended) for all the marbles and a Big Dance berth.

First predicted loss: At Bradley, Jan. 8