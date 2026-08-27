Injunctions, judges and temporary restraining orders. This is college basketball now, and a pivotal battle is brewing in Kentucky off the court with the start of official practices less than a month away. Prized Missouri transfer Mark Mitchell's eligibility status with the Wildcats is under significant scrutiny, sources told CBS Sports, and that could change the complexion of the SEC race. Mitchell was granted a temporary restraining order on Aug. 21 in his fight against the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility.

Kentucky fans rejoiced at the news ... but as it turns out, his transfer from Missouri to Kentucky violates the SEC's prohibited intra-conference transfer rule because Mitchell did not enter the portal during the April window. (This according to the SEC, which reaffirmed its rules this week.)

Kentucky was prepared for this possibility even before Mitchell committed, sources said. The question was: Would the SEC actually try and stick to the rule? The answer from league headquarters is ringing out loudly around the league: yes.

The next question: Is Kentucky ready to go to the mat with its conference to keep Mitchell on the roster? Kentucky has the look of an SEC contender with Mitchell, Milan Momcilovic and Malachi Moreno forming a three-headed monster in the frontcourt. Mitchell is one of the elite isolation scorers in college basketball. Momcilovic might be the best shooter in college basketball this season. Moreno looks every bit the part of a potential first-round pick in 2027. Together, that's a trio that can go toe-to-toe with any roster in the sport, including big, bad Florida.

But Mitchell's eligibility is the elephant in the room and could be a devastating blow at the final hour of what had been an extremely strong finish for Kentucky in free agency.

The legalese at play

It's been a huge week of legislation for the SEC. The league and its lawyers are trying to fortify the notion of what fairly constitutes a college athlete. Thus, a widespread crackdown on any players who formally committed to playing in the professional ranks and/or didn't appropriately withdraw from the pre-draft process is now banned, per the statutes ratified by conference brass in Birmingham on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mitchell doesn't apply to that standard, as he finished school at Missouri in the spring and did not enter the portal at that point. But on Wednesday, SEC presidents and chancellors gathered again to discuss and effectively reaffirm a bylaw that has been in place for a few years. Players can only transfer from one SEC school to another if they enter the first formal portal window in their respective sport.

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Football drove this discussion (LSU trying to bring on two former Ole Miss players, who now want to follow Kiffin after not making NFL rosters this month), but basketball was also in the purview in the wake of LSU basketball (the 'Tigahs' keep coming up) trying to get RJ Luis back on the floor, even though the former St. John's star kept his name in the 2025 NBA Draft and signed multiple NBA contracts. So, this isn't just collateral damage.

Mitchell didn't go in the portal in April. Then again, why would he have? He just finished his senior year and was focused on starting his professional career. Kentucky could and likely will argue that Mitchell did not enter the portal in the spring because, at that point, he had no indication he would be able to pursue a fifth year of eligibility. (The NCAA voted in its five-in-five rule in late June, which is what sparked all of these eligibility lawsuits.) As things stand now, Mitchell has been granted a temporary restraining order through an injunction handed down in Louisville.

After playing in Summer League with the Denver Nuggets, Mitchell sought the legal route for a boomerang back to college basketball. He chose not to sign an Exhibit 10 contract to clear his path back to college basketball, one source told CBS Sports. His commitment to Kentucky was rumored in industry circles for a couple of weeks before it came to be. Mitchell went into the portal on Aug. 21 (with a do-not-contact designation) and committed to Kentucky less than 24 hours later.

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If Kentucky wants to try and push forward — and bring about a second lawsuit involving Mitchell — it would be in the crosshairs of the SEC's new policy. The punishments that Kentucky men's basketball would be facing, if they want to test commissioner Greg Sankey, include a half-season suspension for head coach Mark Pope; a 50% fine on Kentucky's operating budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year; voting rights revoked for UK on SEC business matters in the coming year; and potential other punishments if Sankey deems it appropriate.

The SEC could also counter by leveling a federal lawsuit of its own.

Is Mark Mitchell worth that much to Kentucky? We should know in the coming days.

There is this potential alternative: Even if Mitchell is cleared by his initial lawsuit in Louisville, and if he ultimately didn't play for Kentucky due to the SEC's rules, he could seek to return to Missouri or play in another conference. Expect the SEC to hold Kentucky to account here, as sources said the league believes it has the latitude and legitimacy to hold the line.

Kentucky's projected starting lineup (for now)

G Zoom Diallo

G Alex Wilkins

F Milan Momcilovic

F Mark Mitchell

C Malachi Moreno

Top bench options: C Franck Kepnang, F Ousmane N'Diaye, F Justin McBride, G Kam Williams, F Braydon Hawthorne, G Trent Noah, G Mason Williams, G Jerone Morton