Last Game
Sun, Jan 4 |
ESP2
vs Florida Atlantic Owls (9-6)
- Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse
American Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
TULANE
|2-0
|11-4
TEMPLE
|2-0
|10-5
MEMP
|2-0
|7-7
TULSA
|1-1
|13-2
UAB
|1-1
|10-5
NTEXAS
|1-1
|10-5
FAU
|1-1
|9-6
WICHST
|1-1
|9-6
CHARLO
|1-1
|7-8
SFLA
|0-1
|8-6
ECU
|0-1
|5-9
RICE
|0-2
|6-9
TXSA
|0-2
|4-10
2025 Stats
|STATS
|MPG
|PPG
|FG%
|RPG
|APG
|Regular Season
|17.3
|5.7
|51.6
|2.4
|1.3
Top Josiah Moore News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-4, 205 lbs
|Birthplace: Leander, TX
|Class: Sophomore