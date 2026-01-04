Skip to Main Content
player headshot
Tulane • #1 • G

Josiah Moore

player headshot

Last Game

Sun, Jan 4 |
ESP2
vs Florida Atlantic Owls (9-6)
  • Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse
66
Final
69
Game Recap

American Standings

Team Conf Overall
TULANE
2-0 11-4
TEMPLE
2-0 10-5
MEMP
2-0 7-7
TULSA
1-1 13-2
UAB
1-1 10-5
NTEXAS
1-1 10-5
FAU
1-1 9-6
WICHST
1-1 9-6
CHARLO
1-1 7-8
SFLA
0-1 8-6
ECU
0-1 5-9
RICE
0-2 6-9
TXSA
0-2 4-10
Full Standings
2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 17.3 5.7 51.6 2.4 1.3

Top Josiah Moore News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-4, 205 lbs
Birthplace: Leander, TX
Class: Sophomore