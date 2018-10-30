Drive Chart
No. 19 Syracuse wants to keep winning vs. Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Syracuse has already accomplished more this season than it did during much of the past two decades.

But for the No. 19 Orange, there's plenty more to do. That begins with Saturday afternoon's game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field.

"I'm just really proud of where those young men are," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said of his players. "Hopefully, we can continue the second part of our season winning things the right way."

Syracuse is bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. The Orange haven't had a national ranking attached to its name since the end of the 2001 season.

"For this senior class, we've been through a lot," senior quarterback Eric Dungey said. "I know a lot of people in the community didn't really think that we could get to a bowl game, but we just believed in ourselves."

Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off back-to-back home victories, beating North Carolina State 51-41 on Saturday night.

Wake Forest (4-4, 1-3) is riding a bit of a high as well, snapping a two-game skid with a 56-35 romp past Louisville.

"This is the healthiest we've been all season," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said, knowing his defense has often been damaged by injuries.

Points were aplenty the last time Wake Forest and Syracuse collided, with Wake Forest setting a Carrier Dome record for opponents' points in last November's 64-43 victory that included responding from a 17-point deficit. The Demon Deacons racked up a school-record 734 yards of total offense.

Dungey put a potential quarterback controversy to rest with a stellar outing against N.C. State. In the previous game, Tommy DeVito came off the bench late in regulation to help secure a double-overtime victory against North Carolina.

"Being challenged all week," Babers said of Dungey. "You don't have to whip him, you just got to show him the whip."

Wake Forest's quarterback situation hasn't been quite so complicated. True freshman Sam Hartman has started every game, with steady signs of improvement. After throwing five interceptions across the first three games, he has been picked off only twice since then.

"He has the respect of his teammates," Clawson said. " ... He has taken some hits. He never complains or points fingers, he just plays."

Wake Forest's big point total a year ago against Syracuse came without dynamic receiver Greg Dortch, now a redshirt sophomore who was out with an injury. He reached the 135-yard receiving mark for the third time this season against Louisville.

In a two-season stretch, Wake Forest leads the ACC with six 50-point games and Syracuse is second with five, including four this year.

Babers said he wants the Orange to go fast, saying he needs a race car driver at the controls. Wake Forest has altered tempo, sometimes preferring to slow down in an effort to put its depleted defense on the field less frequently, Clawson said.

While Syracuse had to contend with N.C. State's aerial attack, Wake Forest might provide more spark on the ground. Senior running back Matt Colburn tore through Louisville for a career-best 243 yards and three touchdowns.

This game could be pivotal in Wake Forest's quest to reach a bowl game for the third consecutive year.

"This team has stuck together, to come off the mat after Clemson and Florida State, they come back and practiced hard," Clawson said. "We have a lot of games left, who knows what's going to happen."

Syracuse will be the third nationally ranked opponent to visit Wake Forest this season. The others were Notre Dame and Clemson, two teams that remain undefeated. Overall, Wake Forest holds a 23-136-1 record against ranked opponents -- though the Demon Deacons had a victory in both 2016 and 2017 in such matchups.

For the homecoming game, Wake Forest will celebrate the 50th anniversary of BB&T Field, which opened in 1968 as Groves Stadium.

Before Syracuse, Babers was the Bowling Green coach in 2014 and 2015. He took over that program when Clawson left for the Wake Forest job.

CUSE
1 Pass
0 Rush
12 YDS
0:00 POS
+12 YD
2ND & 10 WAKE 34
0:04
2-E.Dungey complete to 10-S.Riley. 10-S.Riley to WF 22 for 12 yards (23-J.Strnad).
No Gain
1ST & 10 WAKE 34
0:04
2-E.Dungey incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
CUSE
1 Pass
63 Rush
28 YDS
1:30 POS
-3 YD
3RD & 1 CUSE 37
0:30
10-S.Hartman to WF 34 FUMBLES. 14-E.Foster to WF 34 for no gain.
+6 YD
2ND & 7 WAKE 31
0:50
10-S.Hartman complete to 3-G.Dortch. 3-G.Dortch to WF 37 for 6 yards (21-T.Williams).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 WAKE 28
1:10
10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 31 for 3 yards (98-M.Williams).
+2 YD
2ND & 1 WAKE 26
1:25
22-M.Colburn to WF 28 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 WAKE 17
1:41
10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 26 for 9 yards (14-E.Foster).
+4 YD
2ND & 3 WAKE 13
2:00
22-M.Colburn to WF 17 for 4 yards (21-T.Williams).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 WAKE 6
2:00
22-M.Colburn to WF 13 for 7 yards (25-K.Whitner21-T.Williams).
CUSE
3 Pass
0 Rush
11 YDS
1:25 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 CUSE 46
2:13
10-S.Hofricther punts 47 yards from SYR 46. 3-G.Dortch to WF 6 for -1 yard (17-J.Custis).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:38
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
24
Touchdown 3:40
10-S.Hartman complete to 3-G.Dortch. 3-G.Dortch runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:09
pos
35
23
Point After TD 5:49
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 5:56
2-E.Dungey scrambles runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:01
pos
34
17
Point After TD 8:57
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 9:03
10-S.Hartman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:40
pos
28
16
Point After TD 10:43
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 10:44
36-C.Elmore runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
85
yds
00:00
pos
27
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 1:01
28-J.Howard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
92
yds
03:50
pos
20
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:52
28-J.Howard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
10
yds
01:24
pos
13
10
Point After TD 4:17
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 4:20
21-M.Neal runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:52
pos
6
10
Field Goal 6:24
96-N.Sciba 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
28
yds
01:23
pos
0
10
Point After TD 11:42
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:45
36-C.Carney runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
01:40
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 18
Rushing 13 9
Passing 6 7
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 8-17 4-14
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 363 271
Total Plays 75 64
Avg Gain 4.8 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 222 146
Rush Attempts 45 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 3.7
Net Yards Passing 141 125
Comp. - Att. 20-30 13-24
Yards Per Pass 4.7 5.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-8 5-28
Penalties - Yards 6-53 7-70
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-41.3 7-40.3
Return Yards 13 42
Punts - Returns 3-13 4-42
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Syracuse 6-2 14714035
Wake Forest 4-4 10014024
O/U 78, WAKE +5
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 141 PASS YDS 125
222 RUSH YDS 146
363 TOTAL YDS 271
Syracuse
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 149 0 0 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 1993 13 4 135.9
E. Dungey 20/30 149 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 122 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 631 10
E. Dungey 20 122 1 26
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 548 3
M. Neal 8 58 1 18
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 316 6
D. Strickland 7 26 0 11
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 227 5
J. Howard 7 12 2 4
C. Elmore 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 2
C. Elmore 2 6 1 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 552 2
S. Riley 8 64 0 14
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 734 5
J. Custis 5 62 0 33
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 465 3
N. Johnson 2 9 0 5
R. Pierce 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 74 3
R. Pierce 2 6 0 4
D. Butler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 0
D. Butler 1 6 0 6
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 329 2
T. Harris 1 3 0 3
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 80 0
D. Strickland 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Guthrie 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
R. Guthrie 8-1 2.0 0
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
K. Whitner 6-1 0.0 0
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
C. Fredrick 5-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
T. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 1.0
E. Foster 4-2 1.0 0
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. Robinson 4-0 1.0 0
A. Cordy 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Cordy 3-0 0.0 0
J. Black 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Black 3-0 0.0 0
K. Ruff 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Ruff 2-1 1.0 0
A. Cisco 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cisco 2-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bradshaw 1-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
21/23 45/45
A. Szmyt 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 44.1 3
S. Hofrichter 6 41.3 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 16.0 15 1
S. Riley 3 4.3 15 0
Wake Forest
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 153 2 0 135.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 1862 16 7 125.3
S. Hartman 13/24 153 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 657 5
M. Colburn II 13 54 0 15
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 276 2
S. Hartman 18 52 0 20
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 601 6
C. Carney 8 29 1 14
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 222 0
C. Beal-Smith 1 11 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 846 6
G. Dortch 9 95 1 24
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 152 2
S. Washington 3 53 1 27
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 147 3
J. Freudenthal 1 5 0 5
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 188 3
A. Bachman 0 0 0 0
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
M. Colburn II 0 0 0 0
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 313 2
S. Surratt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Strnad 9-2 0.0 0
C. Glenn 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Glenn 8-0 0.0 0
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
C. Wade Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
E. Bassey 6-0 0.0 0
W. Yarbary 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Yarbary 3-0 0.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Henderson 3-1 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
L. Masterson 3-2 0.0 0
D. Kemp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Kemp 3-0 0.0 0
S. Kamara 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Kamara 1-1 0.0 0
M. Allen 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Redd 1-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
N. Greer 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Greer 1-1 0.0 0
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Smenda Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Bothroyd 1-0 1.0 0
Z. Rodney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Rodney 0-1 0.0 0
C. Calhoun 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Calhoun 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/14 35/35
N. Sciba 1/1 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 42.0 1
D. Maggio 7 40.3 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 10.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 12.9 29 2
G. Dortch 4 10.5 29 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 CUSE 15 0:19 3 4 Punt
11:42 WAKE 35 0:45 5 0 Punt
9:05 CUSE 4 0:24 3 0 Punt
6:12 WAKE 35 1:52 8 65 TD
3:14 CUSE 50 0:47 3 7 Punt
2:16 WAKE 10 1:24 5 10 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 CUSE 20 4:09 13 51 Downs
8:45 CUSE 31 0:56 3 1 Punt
4:51 CUSE 43 3:50 13 57 TD
0:24 CUSE 23 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 WAKE 35 0:00 11 65 TD
8:57 WAKE 35 3:01 9 65 TD
3:38 WAKE 35 1:25 5 11 Punt
0:04 WAKE 34 0:00 2 12
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 35 0:50 4 -2 Punt
13:25 CUSE 47 1:40 8 47 TD
10:43 WAKE 15 1:20 6 34 Punt
7:47 CUSE 17 1:23 6 13 FG
4:17 CUSE 35 0:47 4 -5 Punt
2:16 WAKE 24 0:00 1 -7
0:52 CUSE 50 0:46 7 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 WAKE 29 0:42 5 -3 Punt
6:58 WAKE 10 1:56 6 16 Punt
0:58 CUSE 35 0:19 4 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:43 CUSE 35 1:40 8 65 TD
5:49 CUSE 35 2:09 9 75 TD
2:00 WAKE 6 1:30 7 28 Fumble
