Kentucky, Ole Miss bid to rebound at other's expense
Kentucky hosts Ole Miss on Saturday in a matchup of Southeastern Conference teams coming off disappointing results in their season openers last week.
The Wildcats (0-1, 0-1 SEC) lost their No. 23 ranking because of an ineffective offense against Auburn in a 29-13 defeat. The Rebels (0-1, 0-1) started the Lane Kiffin era off on the wrong foot with a 51-35 setback to Florida.
The Gators gained a school-record 642 yards against Mississippi, which had 613.
"Florida's had great offenses and then they have the most in the history of the school," said Kiffin, who made his fifth head coaching debut following stops with the then-Oakland Raiders in the NFL and Tennessee, USC and Florida Atlantic in college.
"There are not a lot of positives to find there. We did almost stop them on a third down, but then we roughed the passer, so I was kind of excited there for a second."
Kentucky and Ole Miss have played just five times since 2005, with Ole Miss holding a 3-2 advantage. Approximately 12,000 fans will be allowed to attend games at Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington because of COVID-19 health-safety restrictions.
Kiffin, with a history of calling plays including during a stint as offensive coordinator with Alabama, is allowing Jeff Lebby to do the honors this season. Lebby was the offensive coordinator at UCF last season. The Knights finished second nationally in total offense at 540.5 yards per game and averaged 43.4 points.
Matt Corral, a drop-back passer, earned the starting quarterback role after a fall-camp battle with dual-threat John Rhys Plumlee. Lebby used Plumlee as a quarterback, wildcat back and receiver against Florida.
Corral completed 22 of 31 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns with one interception against the Gators. His primary target Elijah Moore caught 10 passes for a career-high 227 yards.
After struggling to cover Auburn wideout Seth Williams last week (six catches, 112 yards, two touchdowns), the Wildcats' secondary will have its hands full with Moore this week.
"Ole Miss, they play extremely fast on offense," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "Their quarterback is playing at a very, very high level. He can throw the ball all over the place. They have a very good scheme that spreads you out and puts a lot of pressure on you."
Kentucky outgained Auburn 384-324 last week, but its offense stalled in the second half. The Wildcats also committed three turnovers.
Although Kentucky's Terry Wilson completed 24 of 37 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown while running for 42 yards, he also had an unforced fumble and an interception. Kentucky's seven second-half drives resulted in one touchdown, three punts, two fumbles and one turnover on downs.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|26
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|459
|559
|Total Plays
|67
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|408
|Rush Attempts
|38
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|320
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|24-29
|14-18
|Yards Per Pass
|10.8
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|8-81
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|6
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.0
|3-50.0
|Return Yards
|38
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-38
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|320
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|408
|
|
|459
|TOTAL YDS
|559
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|24/29
|320
|4
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|1/1
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|13
|51
|0
|14
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|10
|44
|1
|15
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|8
|25
|1
|23
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|5
|16
|0
|7
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|9
|8
|128
|2
|31
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|11
|10
|92
|1
|18
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|3
|3
|83
|1
|41
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ja. Jones 38 DB
|Ja. Jones
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 32 LB
|Ja. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 14 LB
|D. Gill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 55 DT
|K. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 19 DB
|J. Richardson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tisdale 14 QB
|G. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 24 DB
|D. Leonard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 7 DL
|L. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|5
|49.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|14/18
|151
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|17
|133
|2
|22
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|22
|129
|3
|31
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|12
|117
|1
|72
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|5
|29
|0
|19
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|7
|7
|88
|0
|24
|
A. Hayes 19 WR
|A. Hayes
|2
|2
|30
|0
|28
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|2
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
D. Harris 86 WR
|D. Harris
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 6 LB
|J. Casey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dodson 30 DB
|T. Dodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bembry 42 LB
|M. Bembry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Mosley 15 QB
|J. Mosley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/1
|0
|5/6
|5
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|3
|50.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tisdale 33 RB
|T. Tisdale
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
MISS
Rebels
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 37 for 12 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(14:35 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 32 for 31 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(14:23 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to KEN 31 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 31(14:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to KEN 29 for 2 yards (95-Q.Bohanna).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 29(14:00 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 4-T.Knight. 4-T.Knight to KEN 21 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 21(13:16 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to KEN 16 for 5 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 16(12:53 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to KEN 1 for 15 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MISS 1(12:44 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:38 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 73 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+72 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(12:38 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to MIS 3 for 72 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - UK 3(12:01 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to MIS 1 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 1(11:18 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to MIS 1 FUMBLES (36-A.Cistrunk). 89-R.Anderson to MIS 2 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 2(11:05 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 3 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 3(10:30 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 5 for 2 yards (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MISS 5(9:53 - 1st) Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman False start 2 yards enforced at MIS 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISS 3(9:45 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ealy.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISS 3(9:41 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 43 yards from MIS 3. 6-J.Ali to MIS 29 for 17 yards (33-C.Johnson).
UK
Wildcats
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(9:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 25 for 4 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 25(8:59 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to MIS 6 for 19 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UK 6(8:21 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to MIS 4 for 2 yards (95-T.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 4(7:43 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 57 yards from KEN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 46 for 38 yards (12-C.Poore21-Q.Mosely).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(7:29 - 1st) Penalty on MIS 84-K.Yeboah False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 46. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISS 41(7:29 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 50 for 9 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 50(7:04 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 50 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MISS 50(6:45 - 1st) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 47 for -3 yards (50-M.McCall13-J.Weaver).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISS 47(6:08 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 53 yards from MIS 47 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(5:58 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 22 for 2 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 22(5:32 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 30 for 8 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(4:54 - 1st) 10-A.Rose pushed ob at KEN 48 for 18 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(4:23 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 31 for 21 yards (13-S.Williams20-K.Smith).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(3:43 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to MIS 7 for 24 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - UK 7(3:04 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 4 for 3 yards (32-J.Jones7-L.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 4(2:23 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 2 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry89-R.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 2(1:40 - 1st) 10-A.Rose runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(1:33 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to MIS 29 for 4 yards (6-J.Casey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 29(1:12 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 29 for no gain (44-J.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 29(1:03 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 43 for 14 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(0:46 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to KEN 45 for 12 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(0:19 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to KEN 40 for 5 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 40(15:00 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to KEN 37 for 3 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 37(14:32 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 33 for 4 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(14:09 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to KEN 28 for 5 yards (30-T.Dodson). Penalty on KEN 30-T.Dodson Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at KEN 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(13:54 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to KEN 14 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 14(13:26 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(13:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to KEN 30 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 30(12:40 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 34 for 4 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UK 34(12:05 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 34 for no gain (38-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 34(11:30 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 34 to MIS 15 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 15(11:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 28 for 13 yards (6-J.Casey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(10:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 30 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 30(10:24 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 35 for 5 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 35(9:59 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 43 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(9:43 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 43(9:35 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Jackson.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 43(9:33 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 41 for -2 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISS 41(8:56 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 59 yards from MIS 41 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(8:44 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 19-A.Hayes. 19-A.Hayes to KEN 31 for 11 yards (14-D.Gill2-J.Jordan). Penalty on KEN 18-C.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 22.
|No Gain
|
1 & 18 - UK 12(8:31 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - UK 12(8:24 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson scrambles to KEN 16 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - UK 16(7:43 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 19 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UK 19(7:01 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 55 yards from KEN 19 Downed at the MIS 26.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(6:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 33 for 7 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 33(6:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 35 for 2 yards (5-D.Square4-J.Paschal).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MISS 35(6:02 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIS False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MISS 30(5:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to MIS 36 for 6 yards (23-T.Ajian). Penalty on KEN 3-C.Dort Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(5:31 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 40 for no gain (9-D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(5:08 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to MIS 47 for 7 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 47(4:46 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 49 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISS 49(4:04 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 34 yards from MIS 49 Downed at the KEN 17.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (11 plays, 83 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 17(3:54 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 22 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones36-A.Cistrunk).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UK 22(3:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 45 for 23 yards. Penalty on KEN 79-L.Fortner Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 22. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - UK 12(2:52 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg. Penalty on MIS 32-J.Jones Pass interference 11 yards enforced at KEN 12. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 23(2:44 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 31 for 8 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 31(2:13 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 37 for 6 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(1:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to MIS 45 for 18 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(1:41 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 36 for 9 yards (38-J.Jones23-J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 36(1:23 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to MIS 31 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(1:07 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 25 for 6 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 25(0:51 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to MIS 22 for 3 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 22(0:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 30 for 5 yards (14-D.Gill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 30(14:32 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 34 for 4 yards (14-G.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 34(13:51 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 40 for 6 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(13:24 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 40(13:17 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 42 for 18 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(12:46 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 36 for 6 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 36(12:28 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 31 for 5 yards (22-T.Tisdale38-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(11:56 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to MIS 23 for 8 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 23(11:25 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to MIS 22 for 1 yard (55-K.Hill).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 22(10:49 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(10:41 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to KEN 47 for 28 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(10:08 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 32 for 15 yards (26-B.Echols5-D.Square).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(9:49 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to KEN 24 for 8 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 24(9:22 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good. Team penalty on KEN Offside declined.
UK
Wildcats
- Missed FG (6 plays, 56 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 13 for 13 yards (25-H.Parrish).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 13(9:09 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 44 for 31 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(8:41 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 47 for 9 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 47(8:02 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 32 for 15 yards (14-D.Gill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(7:46 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 26 for 6 yards (46-M.Sanogo19-J.Richardson).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - UK 26(7:10 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson sacked at MIS 31 for -5 yards (19-J.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UK 31(6:27 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - UK 31(6:20 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (14 plays, 67 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(6:14 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to KEN 46 for 23 yards (26-B.Echols).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(5:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISS 46(5:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Jackson. Penalty on KEN 9-D.Robinson Pass interference 6 yards enforced at KEN 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(5:38 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(5:34 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to KEN 22 for 18 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(5:17 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 17 for 5 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MISS 17(4:55 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 12 for 5 yards. Penalty on MIS 64-N.Broeker Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 17. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISS 27(4:29 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 16 for 11 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 16(4:13 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 2 for 14 yards (29-Y.Corker92-P.Hoskins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MISS 2(3:50 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to KEN 2 for no gain (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISS 2(3:22 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 2 for no gain (5-D.Square9-D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 2(2:40 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 2(2:40 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to KEN 1 for 1 yard (95-Q.Bohanna31-J.Watson).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 1(2:30 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to KEN 2 for -1 yard (1-K.Joseph4-J.Paschal).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 2(2:17 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 2 for no gain (93-S.David).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 2(1:42 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 4 for 2 yards (91-H.Northern).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 4(1:02 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 10 for 6 yards (24-D.Leonard38-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UK 10(0:19 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 44 yards from KEN 10 to MIS 46 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(0:07 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to KEN 40 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(15:00 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to KEN 40 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(14:36 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to KEN 35 for 5 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 35(14:12 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to KEN 16 for 19 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 16(13:45 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:37 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (8 plays, 22 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(13:37 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 33 for 8 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 33(13:01 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 35 for 2 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(12:21 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 46 for 11 yards (38-J.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(11:49 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to MIS 37 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(11:17 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 37 for no gain (32-J.Jones22-T.Tisdale).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 37(10:42 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 34 for 3 yards (13-S.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 34(9:57 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 35 for -1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
|Sack
|
4 & 8 - UK 35(9:15 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson sacked at MIS 47 for -12 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (4 plays, 53 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(9:10 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to KEN 12 for 41 yards (9-D.Robinson21-Q.Mosely).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(8:52 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo. Penalty on KEN 3-C.Dort Pass interference 10 yards enforced at KEN 12. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MISS 2(8:48 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to KEN 1 for 1 yard (5-D.Square).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(8:29 - 4th) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:23 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 25(8:17 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 25 for no gain (46-M.Sanogo).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 25(7:45 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 39 for 14 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(7:08 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson pushed ob at KEN 41 for 2 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 41(6:35 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 47 for 6 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 47(5:56 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to KEN 50 for 3 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(5:20 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 43 for 7 yards (14-D.Gill32-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 43(4:43 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali pushed ob at MIS 35 for 8 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(4:15 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to MIS 22 for 13 yards (38-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(3:31 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Penalty on KEN 3-T.Wilson Intentional grounding 8 yards enforced at MIS 22. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 18 - UK 30(3:23 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 19-A.Hayes. 19-A.Hayes to MIS 2 for 28 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UK 2(2:51 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to MIS 1 for 1 yard (14-D.Gill).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 1(2:07 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by 24-D.Leonard.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:04 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for -2 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - MISS 23(1:39 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 18 for -5 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 17 - MISS 18(0:53 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 34 for 16 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISS 34(0:42 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 56 yards from MIS 34 to KEN 10 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25( - 5) 24-C.Rodriguez pushed ob at MIS 19 for 6 yards (20-K.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 19( - 5) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIS 10 for 9 yards (55-K.Hill21-A.Finley).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 10( - 5) 3-T.Wilson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|( - 5) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is no good.
MISS
Rebels
- End of Game (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25( - 5) 2-M.Corral to KEN 20 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 20( - 5) 10-J.Plumlee to KEN 15 for 5 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 15( - 5) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond. Penalty on KEN 1-K.Joseph Pass interference 13 yards enforced at KEN 15. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MISS 2( - 5) 24-S.Conner to KEN 3 for -1 yard (5-D.Square).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 3( - 5) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|( - 5) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
