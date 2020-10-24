Drive Chart
CUSE
CLEM

Preview not available

Preview not available
CUSE
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:47 POS
Sack
2ND & 7 CUSE 28
0:39
17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 27 for -1 yard (3-X.Thomas).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CUSE 25
1:26
24-C.Lutz to SYR 28 for 3 yards (3-X.Thomas).
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:26
29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:26
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CUSE
0 Pass
1 Rush
67 YDS
0:45 POS
Sack
2ND & 11 CUSE 30
1:38
17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 21 for -9 yards FUMBLES (11-B.Bresee). 23-A.Booth runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 CUSE 31
2:23
24-C.Lutz pushed ob at SYR 30 for -1 yard (24-N.Turner).
CLEM
3 Pass
7 Rush
22 YDS
3:15 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 CLEM 25
2:29
48-W.Spiers punts 44 yards from CLE 25 out of bounds at the SYR 31.
No Gain
3RD & 14 CLEM 25
2:36
16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
+9 YD
2ND & 23 CLEM 16
3:08
16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to CLE 25 for 9 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
-13 YD
1ST & 10 CLEM 29
3:50
runs ob at CLE 16 for -13 yards.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 1:26
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
34
Touchdown 1:38
17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 21 for -9 yards FUMBLES (11-B.Bresee). 23-A.Booth runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
67
yds
00:45
pos
21
33
Point After TD 8:41
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 8:54
17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
96
yds
01:49
pos
20
27
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:06
29-B.Potter 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
01:12
pos
14
27
Point After TD 1:18
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 1:30
16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers INTERCEPTED by 14-G.Williams at CLE 39. 14-G.Williams runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
24
Point After TD 2:54
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 3:00
16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
04:37
pos
7
23
Point After TD 14:15
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 14:21
34-S.Tucker runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
30
yds
00:05
pos
6
17
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:25
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 4:33
9-T.Etienne runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
53
yds
01:29
pos
0
16
Field Goal 8:50
29-B.Potter 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
01:36
pos
0
10
Point After TD 13:37
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:47
16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
47
yds
01:23
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 21
Rushing 2 8
Passing 6 13
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-9 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 233 364
Total Plays 44 69
Avg Gain 5.3 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 68 110
Rush Attempts 22 28
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 3.9
Yards Passing 165 254
Comp. - Att. 9-22 25-41
Yards Per Pass 6.3 6.0
Penalties - Yards 3-15 3-20
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-40.3 4-54.3
Return Yards 67 21
Punts - Returns 3-28 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-39 1-21
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Syracuse 1-4 0147-21
1 Clemson 5-0 17107-34
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 165 PASS YDS 254
68 RUSH YDS 110
233 TOTAL YDS 364
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Culpepper 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 165 1 1 109.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 110 1 1 109.6
R. Culpepper 9/22 165 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Tucker 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 135 2
S. Tucker 10 63 1 21
C. Lutz 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
C. Lutz 7 10 0 7
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
N. Johnson 1 -2 0 -2
R. Culpepper 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
R. Culpepper 4 -3 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 1
N. Johnson 2 1 83 1 83
A. Queeley 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 70 0
A. Queeley 9 5 58 0 15
E. Hendrix 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
E. Hendrix 6 3 24 0 10
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Hackett 1 0 0 0 0
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
S. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
S. Tucker 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Tucker 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Jones 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Jones 6-0 0.0 0
G. Williams 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
G. Williams 5-0 0.0 1
J. Carter 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Carter 4-0 0.0 0
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Melifonwu 3-0 0.0 0
R. Hanna 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Hanna 3-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Williams 3-0 1.0 0
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Cantin-Arku 2-0 0.0 0
J. Black 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Black 2-1 0.0 0
C. Harper 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harper 2-0 0.0 0
A. Greenwood 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Greenwood 2-0 0.0 0
S. Thompson 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Roscoe 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Roscoe 1-0 0.0 0
L. Kpogba 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Kpogba 1-0 0.0 0
K. Strickland 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Strickland 1-0 0.0 0
T. Richards 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Richards 1-0 0.0 0
S. Linton 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Linton 1-0 0.0 0
B. Labrosse 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Labrosse 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/6 5/6
A. Szmyt 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Cooney 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
N. Cooney 6 40.3 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Johnson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 14.2 71 0
N. Johnson 2 6.0 10 0
D. Tuazama 88 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
D. Tuazama 1 16.0 16 0
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 246 2 1 123.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 848 7 0 199.1
T. Lawrence 24/40 246 2 1
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
A. Rodgers 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 243 2
T. Etienne 13 74 1 25
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
L. Dixon 7 22 0 8
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 14 3
T. Lawrence 4 17 0 11
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
W. Spiers 1 6 0 6
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 1
C. Mellusi 2 4 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 206 3
A. Rodgers 8 6 60 0 15
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 45 0
C. Powell 7 2 45 1 25
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 0
B. Galloway 6 5 33 0 8
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 179 2
F. Ladson Jr. 4 2 29 0 20
E. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
E. Williams 2 2 22 0 21
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
D. Allen 2 1 17 1 17
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
J. Ngata 4 2 15 0 8
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
L. Dixon 2 1 12 0 12
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 172 1
T. Etienne 2 2 8 0 7
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Lawrence 1 1 8 0 8
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
B. Spector 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Booth Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
J. Charleston 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Charleston 3-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Turner 3-1 0.0 1
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 2-0 0.0 0
J. Mascoll 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Mascoll 2-1 0.0 0
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
M. Jones Jr. 2-1 0.5 0
S. Jones 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
X. Thomas 2-0 1.0 0
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Venables 2-2 0.0 0
M. Murphy 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Murphy 1-1 0.0 0
B. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Spector 1-1 0.0 0
F. Davis II 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Davis II 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bresee 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
B. Bresee 1-1 0.5 0
K. Henry 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/5 15/15
B. Potter 2/3 36 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 54.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
W. Spiers 4 54.3 1 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 36.5 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 52 0
L. Dixon 2 36.5 49 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 CUSE 25 1:41 3 2 Punt
10:41 CUSE 20 0:05 2 67 INT
8:46 CUSE 25 2:48 6 18 Downs
4:25 CUSE 25 2:18 5 15 Punt
0:34 CLEM 20 0:05 6 20 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:08 CUSE 20 1:30 4 27 Punt
2:54 CUSE 25 1:17 7 30 Punt
1:18 0:00 0 0 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 25 1:29 3 9 Punt
10:30 CUSE 4 1:49 4 96 TD
7:33 CUSE 32 1:39 3 9 Punt
2:23 CUSE 31 0:45 2 67 TD
1:26 CUSE 25 0:47 2 2
1:26 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 47 1:23 5 47 TD
11:47 CLEM 36 0:57 3 0 Punt
10:26 CUSE 13 1:36 3 6 FG
5:54 CUSE 43 1:29 5 43 TD
1:59 CLEM 23 1:18 5 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 CLEM 25 5:02 12 55 FG Miss
7:31 CLEM 13 4:37 12 87 TD
1:30 CLEM 12 0:00 1 86 INT
1:18 CLEM 25 1:12 10 56 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 CLEM 28 2:39 6 17 Punt
8:41 CLEM 24 0:56 3 -2 Punt
5:44 CLEM 3 3:15 7 22 Punt
1:26 0:00 0 0 TD

CUSE Orange

Result Play
Sack
2 & 7 - CUSE 28
(0:39 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 27 for -1 yard (3-X.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(1:26 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 28 for 3 yards (3-X.Thomas).
Kickoff
(1:26 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:26 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

CUSE Orange  - TD (2 plays, 67 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Sack
2 & 11 - CUSE 30
(1:38 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 21 for -9 yards FUMBLES (11-B.Bresee). 23-A.Booth runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 31
(2:23 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz pushed ob at SYR 30 for -1 yard (24-N.Turner).

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - CLEM 25
(2:29 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 44 yards from CLE 25 out of bounds at the SYR 31.
No Gain
3 & 14 - CLEM 25
(2:36 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
+9 YD
2 & 23 - CLEM 16
(3:08 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to CLE 25 for 9 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
-13 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29
(3:50 - 3rd) runs ob at CLE 16 for -13 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 14
(4:17 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 for 15 yards (19-R.Hanna).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 7
(4:38 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata pushed ob at CLE 14 for 7 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 4
(5:15 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 7 for 3 yards (27-S.Thompson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 3
(5:44 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 4 for 1 yard (52-C.Harper).

CUSE Orange  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - CUSE 41
(5:54 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 56 yards from SYR 41 Downed at the CLE 3.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 34
(6:44 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 18-E.Hendrix. 18-E.Hendrix to SYR 41 for 7 yards (26-S.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CUSE 34
(6:49 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 32
(7:33 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 34 for 2 yards (6-M.Jones).

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - CLEM 22
(7:45 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 56 yards from CLE 22. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 32 for 10 yards (15-J.Venables).
Sack
3 & 10 - CLEM 24
(8:26 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 22 for -2 yards (0-M.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 24
(8:31 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 24
(8:36 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
Kickoff
(8:41 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 24 for 24 yards (14-G.Williams).

CUSE Orange  - TD (4 plays, 96 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:41 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
+83 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 17
(8:54 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 10
(9:07 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 18-E.Hendrix. 18-E.Hendrix to SYR 17 for 7 yards (24-N.Turner).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 11
(9:47 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 10 for -1 yard (7-J.Mascoll).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 4
(10:30 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 11 for 7 yards (18-J.Charleston).

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 45
(10:41 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 53 yards from CLE 45. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 4 for 2 yards (17-C.Powell).
Penalty
4 & 3 - CLEM 50
(10:51 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 17-C.Powell False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 50. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 15 - CLEM 38
(11:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at CLE 50 for 12 yards (13-M.Jones).
-5 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 43
(12:15 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 38 for -5 yards (14-G.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 43
(12:22 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 37
(12:50 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 43 for 6 yards (19-R.Hanna).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 28
(13:20 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne runs ob at CLE 37 for 9 yards.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - CUSE 34
(13:31 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 38 yards from SYR 34 Downed at the CLE 28.
+10 YD
3 & 11 - CUSE 24
(14:10 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley pushed ob at SYR 34 for 10 yards (23-A.Booth).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25
(14:57 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 24 for -1 yard (7-J.Mascoll).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.

CLEM Tigers  - Halftime (10 plays, 56 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
1 & 10 - CLEM 19
(0:06 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 24
(0:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs ob at SYR 19 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31
(0:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs ob at SYR 24 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 36
(0:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to SYR 31 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 39
(0:25 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence runs ob at SYR 36 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42
(0:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at SYR 39 for 3 yards (14-G.Williams).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 47
(0:44 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to SYR 42 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 46
(0:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs ob at CLE 47 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38
(1:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 46 for 8 yards (28-B.Labrosse).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 33
(1:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs ob at CLE 38 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(1:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway pushed ob at CLE 33 for 8 yards (14-G.Williams).
Kickoff
(1:18 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.

CUSE Orange  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:18 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.

CLEM Tigers  - Interception (1 plays, 86 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - CLEM 12
(1:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers INTERCEPTED by 14-G.Williams at CLE 39. 14-G.Williams runs 39 yards for a touchdown.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - CUSE 45
(1:37 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 33 yards from CLE 45 to CLE 12 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CUSE 45
(1:43 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 48
(1:48 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper to CLE 45 for 3 yards (11-B.Bresee98-M.Murphy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 48
(1:52 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 39
(1:58 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to CLE 48 for 13 yards (2-F.Davis).
+7 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 32
(2:06 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 39 for 7 yards (24-N.Turner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 37
(2:20 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 56-D.Tisdale False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 37. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(2:54 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 37 for 12 yards (18-J.Charleston).
Kickoff
(2:54 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (12 plays, 87 yards, 4:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:54 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
+17 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 17
(3:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21
(3:32 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 17 for 4 yards (13-M.Jones).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 31
(3:47 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 21 for 10 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 39
(4:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to SYR 31 for 8 yards (11-J.Carter).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40
(4:47 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to SYR 39 for 1 yard (17-S.Linton).
+20 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 40
(5:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to SYR 40 for 20 yards (14-G.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 40
(5:17 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 36
(5:44 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 40 for 4 yards (11-J.Carter).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 35
(6:29 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 36 for 1 yard (2-I.Melifonwu).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27
(7:01 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 35 for 8 yards (85-J.Black).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 13
(7:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 27 for 14 yards (13-M.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 13
(7:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CUSE 47
(7:38 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 41 yards from SYR 47 to CLE 12 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CUSE 47
(7:41 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hendrix.
No Gain
2 & 4 - CUSE 47
(7:46 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41
(8:30 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 47 for 6 yards (44-N.Pinckney24-N.Turner).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20
(9:08 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 41 for 21 yards (23-A.Booth).

CLEM Tigers  - Missed FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 5:02 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 4 - CLEM 20
(9:13 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CLEM 20
(9:21 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Allen.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 23
(10:02 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to SYR 20 for 3 yards (27-S.Thompson).
Penalty
2 & 2 - CLEM 18
(10:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on CLE False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 18. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 26
(10:51 - 2nd) 3-A.Rodgers complete to 16-T.Lawrence. 16-T.Lawrence to SYR 18 for 8 yards (11-J.Carter).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 34
(11:25 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs ob at SYR 26 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37
(11:53 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to SYR 34 for 3 yards (85-J.Black).
+6 YD
4 & 3 - CLEM 43
(12:18 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers pushed ob at SYR 37 for 6 yards (22-K.Strickland).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CLEM 43
(12:25 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 45
(12:59 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 43 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 50
(13:24 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 45 for 5 yards (97-C.Roscoe).
+21 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 29
(13:47 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to SYR 50 for 21 yards (14-G.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(14:15 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 29 for 4 yards (0-M.Williams).
Kickoff
(14:15 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.

CUSE Orange

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:15 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - CUSE 7
(14:21 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+15 YD
3 & 12 - CUSE 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to CLE 7 for 15 yards (23-A.Booth).
Penalty
3 & 7 - CUSE 17
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 68-A.Servais False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 17. No Play.

CUSE Orange  - TD (6 plays, 20 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
2 & 15 - CUSE 25
(0:29 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to CLE 17 for 8 yards (23-A.Booth15-J.Venables).
Penalty
2 & 10 - CUSE 20
(0:29 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 68-A.Servais False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 20. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 20
(0:34 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 36
(0:41 - 1st) punts 0 yards from CLE 36 blocked by 88-D.Tuazama. 22-K.Strickland to CLE 20 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CLEM 36
(0:45 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 36
(0:49 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Dixon.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 36
(0:58 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 28
(1:29 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 36 for 8 yards (52-C.Harper85-J.Black).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23
(1:59 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to CLE 28 for 5 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).

CUSE Orange  - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - CUSE 40
(2:07 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 37 yards from SYR 40 out of bounds at the CLE 23.
No Gain
3 & 6 - CUSE 40
(2:08 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 6 - CUSE 40
(2:13 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 36
(3:01 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper to SYR 40 for 4 yards (44-N.Pinckney10-B.Spector).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 26
(3:42 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 18-E.Hendrix. 18-E.Hendrix to SYR 36 for 10 yards (23-A.Booth).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(4:25 - 1st) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 26 for 1 yard (15-J.Venables).
Kickoff
(4:25 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (5 plays, 43 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:25 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
+25 YD
1 & 20 - CLEM 25
(4:33 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 15
(4:53 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to SYR 11 for 4 yards (14-G.Williams). Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 15. No Play.
+20 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 35
(5:19 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson pushed ob at SYR 15 for 20 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CLEM 35
(5:23 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43
(5:54 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to SYR 35 for 8 yards (11-J.Carter).

CUSE Orange  - Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
4 & 1 - CUSE 45
(5:58 - 1st) 4-N.Johnson to SYR 43 for -2 yards (18-J.Charleston).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 38
(6:42 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 45 for 7 yards (15-J.Venables).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CUSE 38
(6:48 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 36
(7:28 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 38 for 2 yards (5-K.Henry).
+13 YD
2 & 12 - CUSE 23
(8:03 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley pushed ob at SYR 36 for 13 yards (26-S.Jones).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(8:46 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 23 for -2 yards (10-B.Spector15-J.Venables).
Kickoff
(8:46 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.

CLEM Tigers  - FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CLEM 7
(8:50 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
+7 YD
3 & 11 - CLEM 14
(9:23 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to SYR 7 for 7 yards (42-T.Richards).
+6 YD
2 & 17 - CLEM 20
(9:55 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 14 for 6 yards (19-R.Hanna).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 13
(10:26 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 20 for -7 yards (0-M.Williams).

CUSE Orange  - Interception (2 plays, 67 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 10 - CUSE 20
(10:36 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hendrix INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at SYR 34. 24-N.Turner to SYR 13 for 21 yards (34-S.Tucker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 20
(10:41 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.

CLEM Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 36
(10:50 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 64 yards from CLE 36 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CLEM 36
(10:59 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 36
(11:41 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 36 FUMBLES (13-M.Jones). 3-A.Rodgers recovers at the CLE 36. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 36 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 36
(11:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.

CUSE Orange  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - CUSE 27
(11:56 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 37 yards from SYR 27 out of bounds at the CLE 36.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CUSE 27
(12:02 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hendrix.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25
(12:49 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 27 for 2 yards (98-M.Murphy7-J.Mascoll).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25
(13:37 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 25 for no gain (6-M.Jones).
Kickoff
(13:37 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.

CLEM Tigers  - TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:37 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
+25 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 25
(13:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 27
(13:59 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 25 for 2 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 27
(14:05 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37
(14:27 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to SYR 27 for 10 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47
(14:51 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to SYR 37 for 10 yards (13-M.Jones).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 61 yards from SYR 35. 23-L.Dixon to SYR 47 for 49 yards (85-J.Black).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores