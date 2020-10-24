Drive Chart
|
|
|CUSE
|CLEM
Preview not available
Preview not available
CUSE
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:47 POS
Sack
2ND & 7 CUSE 28
0:39
17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 27 for -1 yard (3-X.Thomas).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CUSE 25
1:26
24-C.Lutz to SYR 28 for 3 yards (3-X.Thomas).
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:26
29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:26
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CUSE
0 Pass
1 Rush
67 YDS
0:45 POS
Sack
2ND & 11 CUSE 30
1:38
17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 21 for -9 yards FUMBLES (11-B.Bresee). 23-A.Booth runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 CUSE 31
2:23
24-C.Lutz pushed ob at SYR 30 for -1 yard (24-N.Turner).
CLEM
3 Pass
7 Rush
22 YDS
3:15 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 CLEM 25
2:29
48-W.Spiers punts 44 yards from CLE 25 out of bounds at the SYR 31.
No Gain
3RD & 14 CLEM 25
2:36
16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
+9 YD
2ND & 23 CLEM 16
3:08
16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to CLE 25 for 9 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
-13 YD
1ST & 10 CLEM 29
3:50
runs ob at CLE 16 for -13 yards.
Touchdown 1:38
17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 21 for -9 yards FUMBLES (11-B.Bresee). 23-A.Booth runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
67
yds
00:45
pos
21
33
Touchdown 8:54
17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
96
yds
01:49
pos
20
27
Touchdown 1:30
16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers INTERCEPTED by 14-G.Williams at CLE 39. 14-G.Williams runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 3:00
16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
04:37
pos
7
23
Touchdown 13:47
16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
47
yds
01:23
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|21
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|233
|364
|Total Plays
|44
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|110
|Rush Attempts
|22
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|165
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|9-22
|25-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.3
|4-54.3
|Return Yards
|67
|21
|Punts - Returns
|3-28
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-39
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|233
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|9/22
|165
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|10
|63
|1
|21
|
C. Lutz 24 RB
|C. Lutz
|7
|10
|0
|7
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|4
|-3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|1
|83
|1
|83
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|9
|5
|58
|0
|15
|
E. Hendrix 18 WR
|E. Hendrix
|6
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Johnson 19 WR
|S. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Carter 11 DB
|J. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Greenwood 26 DB
|A. Greenwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roscoe 97 DL
|C. Roscoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Strickland 22 DB
|K. Strickland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richards 42 LB
|T. Richards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 LB
|S. Linton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Labrosse 28 DB
|B. Labrosse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|6
|40.3
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|6.0
|10
|0
|
D. Tuazama 88 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|24/40
|246
|2
|1
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|13
|74
|1
|25
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|7
|22
|0
|8
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|4
|17
|0
|11
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|8
|6
|60
|0
|15
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|7
|2
|45
|1
|25
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|6
|5
|33
|0
|8
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|4
|2
|29
|0
|20
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|2
|2
|22
|0
|21
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|2
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/3
|36
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|4
|54.3
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|36.5
|49
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CLEM 25(2:29 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 44 yards from CLE 25 out of bounds at the SYR 31.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CLEM 25(2:36 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 23 - CLEM 16(3:08 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to CLE 25 for 9 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|-13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(3:50 - 3rd) runs ob at CLE 16 for -13 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(4:17 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 for 15 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 7(4:38 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata pushed ob at CLE 14 for 7 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 4(5:15 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 7 for 3 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 3(5:44 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 4 for 1 yard (52-C.Harper).
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 41(5:54 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 56 yards from SYR 41 Downed at the CLE 3.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 34(6:44 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 18-E.Hendrix. 18-E.Hendrix to SYR 41 for 7 yards (26-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 34(6:49 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(7:33 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 34 for 2 yards (6-M.Jones).
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CLEM 22(7:45 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 56 yards from CLE 22. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 32 for 10 yards (15-J.Venables).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 24(8:26 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 22 for -2 yards (0-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 24(8:31 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 24(8:36 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 24 for 24 yards (14-G.Williams).
CUSE
Orange
- TD (4 plays, 96 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+83 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 17(8:54 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 10(9:07 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 18-E.Hendrix. 18-E.Hendrix to SYR 17 for 7 yards (24-N.Turner).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 11(9:47 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 10 for -1 yard (7-J.Mascoll).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 4(10:30 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 11 for 7 yards (18-J.Charleston).
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 45(10:41 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 53 yards from CLE 45. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 4 for 2 yards (17-C.Powell).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 50(10:51 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 17-C.Powell False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 50. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 38(11:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at CLE 50 for 12 yards (13-M.Jones).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(12:15 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 38 for -5 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(12:22 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 37(12:50 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 43 for 6 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(13:20 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne runs ob at CLE 37 for 9 yards.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 34(13:31 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 38 yards from SYR 34 Downed at the CLE 28.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - CUSE 24(14:10 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley pushed ob at SYR 34 for 10 yards (23-A.Booth).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(14:57 - 3rd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 24 for -1 yard (7-J.Mascoll).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- Halftime (10 plays, 56 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(0:06 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 24(0:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs ob at SYR 19 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(0:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs ob at SYR 24 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 36(0:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to SYR 31 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 39(0:25 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence runs ob at SYR 36 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(0:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at SYR 39 for 3 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 47(0:44 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to SYR 42 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 46(0:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs ob at CLE 47 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 46 for 8 yards (28-B.Labrosse).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 33(1:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs ob at CLE 38 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway pushed ob at CLE 33 for 8 yards (14-G.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CUSE 45(1:37 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 33 yards from CLE 45 to CLE 12 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 45(1:43 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 48(1:48 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper to CLE 45 for 3 yards (11-B.Bresee98-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(1:52 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 39(1:58 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to CLE 48 for 13 yards (2-F.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 32(2:06 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 39 for 7 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(2:20 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 56-D.Tisdale False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 37. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(2:54 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 37 for 12 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 87 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 17(3:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(3:32 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 17 for 4 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 31(3:47 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 21 for 10 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 39(4:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to SYR 31 for 8 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(4:47 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to SYR 39 for 1 yard (17-S.Linton).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 40(5:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to SYR 40 for 20 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(5:17 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 36(5:44 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 40 for 4 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 35(6:29 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 36 for 1 yard (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(7:01 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 35 for 8 yards (85-J.Black).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 13(7:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 27 for 14 yards (13-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(7:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CUSE 47(7:38 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 41 yards from SYR 47 to CLE 12 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 47(7:41 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hendrix.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 47(7:46 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(8:30 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 47 for 6 yards (44-N.Pinckney24-N.Turner).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(9:08 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 41 for 21 yards (23-A.Booth).
CLEM
Tigers
- Missed FG (12 plays, 55 yards, 5:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 20(9:13 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 20(9:21 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Allen.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 23(10:02 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to SYR 20 for 3 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 18(10:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on CLE False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 18. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(10:51 - 2nd) 3-A.Rodgers complete to 16-T.Lawrence. 16-T.Lawrence to SYR 18 for 8 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 34(11:25 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs ob at SYR 26 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(11:53 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to SYR 34 for 3 yards (85-J.Black).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 43(12:18 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers pushed ob at SYR 37 for 6 yards (22-K.Strickland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 43(12:25 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 45(12:59 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 43 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(13:24 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 45 for 5 yards (97-C.Roscoe).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(13:47 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to SYR 50 for 21 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:15 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 29 for 4 yards (0-M.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
CUSE
Orange
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - CUSE 7(14:21 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - CUSE 22(15:00 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to CLE 7 for 15 yards (23-A.Booth).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 17(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 68-A.Servais False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 17. No Play.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (6 plays, 20 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - CUSE 25(0:29 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to CLE 17 for 8 yards (23-A.Booth15-J.Venables).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 20(0:29 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 68-A.Servais False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(0:34 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLEM 36(0:41 - 1st) punts 0 yards from CLE 36 blocked by 88-D.Tuazama. 22-K.Strickland to CLE 20 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 36(0:45 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(0:49 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Dixon.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(0:58 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 28(1:29 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 36 for 8 yards (52-C.Harper85-J.Black).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(1:59 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to CLE 28 for 5 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 40(2:07 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 37 yards from SYR 40 out of bounds at the CLE 23.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 40(2:08 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 40(2:13 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(3:01 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper to SYR 40 for 4 yards (44-N.Pinckney10-B.Spector).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 26(3:42 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 18-E.Hendrix. 18-E.Hendrix to SYR 36 for 10 yards (23-A.Booth).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(4:25 - 1st) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 26 for 1 yard (15-J.Venables).
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 43 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 20 - CLEM 25(4:33 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(4:53 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to SYR 11 for 4 yards (14-G.Williams). Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 15. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 35(5:19 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson pushed ob at SYR 15 for 20 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 35(5:23 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(5:54 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to SYR 35 for 8 yards (11-J.Carter).
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 45(5:58 - 1st) 4-N.Johnson to SYR 43 for -2 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 38(6:42 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 45 for 7 yards (15-J.Venables).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 38(6:48 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(7:28 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 38 for 2 yards (5-K.Henry).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 23(8:03 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley pushed ob at SYR 36 for 13 yards (26-S.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(8:46 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 23 for -2 yards (10-B.Spector15-J.Venables).
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 7(8:50 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 14(9:23 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to SYR 7 for 7 yards (42-T.Richards).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - CLEM 20(9:55 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 14 for 6 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(10:26 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 20 for -7 yards (0-M.Williams).
CUSE
Orange
- Interception (2 plays, 67 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 20(10:36 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hendrix INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at SYR 34. 24-N.Turner to SYR 13 for 21 yards (34-S.Tucker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(10:41 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLEM 36(10:50 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 64 yards from CLE 36 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 36(10:59 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(11:41 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 36 FUMBLES (13-M.Jones). 3-A.Rodgers recovers at the CLE 36. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 36 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(11:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CUSE 27(11:56 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 37 yards from SYR 27 out of bounds at the CLE 36.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 27(12:02 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 18-E.Hendrix.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(12:49 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 27 for 2 yards (98-M.Murphy7-J.Mascoll).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:37 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 25 for no gain (6-M.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:37 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 25(13:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 27(13:59 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SYR 25 for 2 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(14:05 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(14:27 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to SYR 27 for 10 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(14:51 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to SYR 37 for 10 yards (13-M.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 61 yards from SYR 35. 23-L.Dixon to SYR 47 for 49 yards (85-J.Black).
