|
|
|UK
|FLA
No. 6 Florida aims to build another streak vs. Kentucky
The No. 6-ranked Florida Gators will look to create another winning streak against Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.
The two SEC East opponents have met 70 times, with the Gators (6-1, 6-1 SEC) holding a 52-18 advantage over the Wildcats (3-5, 3-5).
But it was the teams' meeting two years ago - at Florida, where games usually have been one-sided - that stunned the college football world, as the Wildcats snapped one of the sport's longest streaks.
Kentucky used a 20-point, second-half rally to beat the Gators 27-16 on Sept. 8 that year, winning for the first time since 1986.
In the driver's seat in the SEC East after defeating rival Georgia 44-28 on Nov. 7, Florida has to defeat just two of its last three opponents - Kentucky, at Tennessee (2-5) on Dec. 5, and at home against LSU (3-3) on Dec. 12 - to clinch the division and advance to the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19.
The Gators appeared to go through the motions for a half at winless Vanderbilt on Saturday before pulling away for a 38-17 victory. They received 383 passing yards and three touchdown passes from standout quarterback Kyle Trask, who leads the nation in TD passes with 28.
Florida coach Dan Mullen said Monday that Trask would get back his top target this weekend - star tight end Kyle Pitts (24 catches, 414 yards, eight TDs).
"He's such a playmaker, he's such a leader," said Mullen, whose squad beat Kentucky 29-21 last year. "The matchup problem he causes defenses is great to have him back with us."
The Wildcats suffered through a soul-searching loss Saturday in Tuscaloosa, falling 63-3 to top-ranked Alabama - the third-worst defeat in school history since 1950.
Three of the top four shellackings suffered by the Wildcats have come in the Sunshine State against the Gators.
With Steve Spurrier at the helm, Florida drubbed the Wildcats in 1994 and 1996 - 73-7 and 65-0, respectively - and Urban Meyer's Florida team walloped them 63-5 in 2008.
But despite most recently mounting a winning streak over Florida in 1976 and 1977, the Wildcats lately have fought fiercely in the series.
In the past six meetings, all but one game was close - Florida's 45-7 rout in 2016 - and four were decided by eight points or less.
In Saturday's bad loss to the Crimson Tide, eighth-year Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was without many key contributors, including top rusher Chris Rodriguez, who has amassed 562 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.
Kentucky started strong with 121 yards in the first quarter, but the offense generated just 27 yards in the second half and tried desperately with quarterbacks Terry Wilson, Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen.
While Stoops said there were good points to take from the big loss, junior defensive end Joshua Paschal worried about the long-term effect on younger teammates.
"This is not acceptable for us. We know that as players, as a whole football team, as a whole organization," Paschal said.
"As leaders, we are going to put it on the young guys, so the young guys know that this isn't acceptable, this is not who we are, this won't happen again."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|2
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|2
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|55
|86
|Total Plays
|18
|8
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|10.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|22
|Rush Attempts
|15
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|23
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|2-3
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|1.4
|12.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.5
|2--4.5
|Return Yards
|0
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|23
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|55
|TOTAL YDS
|86
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|2/3
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tisdale 7 S
|V. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|2
|35.5
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|3/5
|64
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 6 DB
|S. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FLA 14(0:56 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - FLA 11(1:23 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to FLA 14 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(1:23 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 84-K.Pitts False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 16. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UK 45(1:31 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from KEN 45 to FLA 16 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 46(2:07 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 45 for -1 yard (56-T.Slaton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 44(2:51 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 46 for 2 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(3:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 44 for 7 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 34(4:05 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 37 for 3 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 32(4:39 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 34 for 2 yards (41-J.Houston11-M.Diabate).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 33(5:27 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 32 for -1 yard (41-J.Houston).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(6:03 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 33 for 8 yards (11-M.Diabate0-T.Dean).
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+56 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 44(6:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(6:39 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 44 for 4 yards (13-J.Weaver29-Y.Corker).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 2 - FLA 25(7:12 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 40 for 15 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 20(7:52 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 25 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 20(7:58 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(8:27 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 20 for 3 yards (13-J.Weaver29-Y.Corker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 30 - UK 40(8:41 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 32 yards from FLA 40. 1-K.Toney to FLA 17 for 9 yards (14-C.Valentine29-Y.Corker).
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - UK 30(9:24 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson sacked at FLA 40 for -10 yards (17-Z.Carter11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UK 30(9:31 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Rose.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(10:11 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson sacked at FLA 30 for -10 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - UK 31(10:28 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to FLA 20 for 11 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UK 31(11:21 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to FLA 31 for no gain (11-M.Diabate).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 35(12:01 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to FLA 31 for 4 yards (6-S.Davis55-K.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 38(12:51 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to FLA 35 for 3 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 50(13:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to FLA 38 for 12 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(13:55 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to FLA 50 for 6 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 26(14:25 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 44 for 18 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 26 for 1 yard (6-S.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
-
GAS
GAST
0
3
1st 0:44 ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
14
1st 5:45 ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
3
14
1st 5:20 CBSSN
-
NCST
CUSE
7
6
1st 7:38 ACCN
-
NILL
WMICH
3
7
1st 6:11 ESP+
-
UK
6FLA
0
7
1st 0:56 ESPN
-
SMU
ECU
0
14
1st 6:34 ESP+
-
PSU
MICH
7
0
1st 3:41 ABC
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
7
0
1st 5:03 FOX
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
7
1st 3:32 SECN
-
MD
12IND
0
7
1st 4:02 ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
14
0
1st 4:31 ESP3
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
043 O/U
-10
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
055 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
064.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
058 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
MISSST
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+22
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069.5 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0