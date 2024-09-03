|
|
|BYU
|SMU
SMU aims to ride momentum of convincing win into clash vs. BYU
SMU figures to have one of the most explosive offenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year. It became even more explosive last week when the defense gave it short fields and extra possessions via turnovers.
That led to a 59-7 rout of FCS opponent Houston Christian and a 2-0 start for the Mustangs in their new league. They'll aim for a third straight win Friday night in Dallas against what should be a tougher foe in BYU.
SMU's defense not only was stingy -- it gave up only 157 total yards last week -- but also got into the end zone via 348-pound nose tackle Anthony Booker. He recovered a fumble and went 16 yards for a touchdown to give the Mustangs a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.
"The turnover shortens fields, even scoring," Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee said. "Man, that changes a game very, very quickly and it takes a lot of the pressure off everybody."
SMU created three turnovers and scored touchdowns off every one. Not that the offense needed the extra help since it rolled up 595 total yards, getting a pair of touchdown passes from Preston Slone and 108 yards on the ground from Brashard Smith.
While the Mustangs cruised, BYU opened its season Saturday night by rolling Southern Illinois 41-13 as Jake Retzlaff threw for a career-high 348 yards and three touchdowns. The Cougars allowed only 231 yards and looked more physical than they did at any point last year during a 5-7 season.
There wasn't much ninth-year coach Kalani Sitake could really complain about with his team.
"It was a good first step for a defense to get where we want to be overall," he said. "I'm really proud of the way we played this game. I think the leadership and experience showed up."
BYU finished with 527 total yards and 27 first downs, controlling the ball for more than 39 minutes.
"We know who we are. We're confident in ourselves," Retzlaff said.
The Cougars have won all four previous matchups of the teams, including a 24-23 squeaker in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|348.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|308.0
|
|
|179.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|100.0
|
|
|527
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Retzlaff
|J. Retzlaff
|20/30
|348
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Martin
|L. Martin
|13
|67
|1
|19
|
H. Ropati
|H. Ropati
|13
|57
|1
|16
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|5
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Retzlaff
|J. Retzlaff
|8
|16
|0
|11
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
E. Nawahine
|E. Nawahine
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Kingston
|P. Kingston
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Bohanon
|G. Bohanon
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Marion
|K. Marion
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|7
|108
|0
|25
|
J. Phillips
|J. Phillips
|2
|70
|1
|57
|
K. Marion
|K. Marion
|3
|61
|0
|52
|
P. Kingston
|P. Kingston
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Ta'ase
|M. Ta'ase
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
C. Hagen
|C. Hagen
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Epps
|K. Epps
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Hill
|K. Hill
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Martin
|L. Martin
|1
|7
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ferrin
|W. Ferrin
|2/3
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|23/39
|332
|3
|1
|
K. Jennings
|K. Jennings
|14/19
|202
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|20
|175
|3
|47
|
L. Johnson Jr.
|L. Johnson Jr.
|17
|69
|1
|35
|
D. McFall
|D. McFall
|16
|69
|1
|17
|
K. Jennings
|K. Jennings
|6
|58
|1
|16
|
P. Stone
|P. Stone
|7
|54
|0
|12
|
K. Luster
|K. Luster
|6
|37
|0
|17
|
R. Daniels Jr.
|R. Daniels Jr.
|4
|18
|0
|11
|
Z. Minors
|Z. Minors
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Knighton
|J. Knighton
|4
|8
|0
|3
|
Z. Hernandez
|Z. Hernandez
|2
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Maryland
|R. Maryland
|9
|173
|1
|49
|
J. Bailey
|J. Bailey
|4
|59
|1
|28
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|2
|55
|1
|35
|
R. Daniels Jr.
|R. Daniels Jr.
|5
|52
|0
|23
|
J. Hudson
|J. Hudson
|3
|44
|1
|28
|
R. Brinson
|R. Brinson
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
J. Knighton
|J. Knighton
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
A. Cozart
|A. Cozart
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
M. Hibner
|M. Hibner
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Moore
|A. Moore
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
C. Campbell
|C. Campbell
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Johnson Jr.
|L. Johnson Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Moses
|A. Moses
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Roberson Jr.
|K. Roberson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
