|
|
|COLO
|NEB
Colorado looks for fourth win in a row over Nebraska
Colorado looks for fourth win in a row over Nebraska
Colorado will go for its fourth straight win over longtime rival Nebraska when the Buffaloes travel to Lincoln, Neb., for Saturday night's game.
The Buffaloes have never won four in a row in the series that dates to 1898. Nebraska leads the all-time series 49-21-2 and won every meeting between the schools from 1968-1985.
"I just look at this as a really good football test for two teams," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. "Two teams that have plans on being good teams and want to be relevant at the end of the year."
Nebraska is 1-0 after thumping UTEP 40-7 in its season opener last week. The story was quarterback Dylan Raiola, who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in his debut and was recognized as Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
The 40 points were the most by Nebraska since 2021 and the first time they won their season opener in five years.
Colorado was the talk of the college football world early in the 2023 season. Last year they dismantled Nebraska 36-14 in a game marked by a pre-game incident with Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders breaking up a Cornhuskers huddle on the Buffs' logo.
"I've never met him before, but I have watched him for the past couple of years. I have a tremendous amount of respect for that guy -- what he has to deal with everything that comes with being a Sanders. I just have a lot of respect for how he's handled it," Raiola said.
"I think he's an elite-level quarterback, and he's gonna give us what we want. We just have to prepare -- first-round quarterback, the whole nine. I respect him a lot and am excited to compete."
Raiola's father also played at Nebraska and in the NFL. Dominic Raiola was a center for the Detroit Lions from 2001-2014.
Neither side is approaching the game with any animosity, at least not yet.
"We're going to dominate the day as best that we can. ... So I love it. I think that's what college football is all about, whether we're in the same conferences or not. But this is a tremendous rivalry, and I look forward to it," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said.
Shedeur Sanders threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns in the Buffaloes' 31-26 season-opening win over North Dakota State last week. Two-way star Travis Hunter played all but two snaps, catching three touchdown passes and making three tackles.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|445.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|284.0
|
|
|59.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|223.0
|
|
|504
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|507
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders
|S. Sanders
|26/34
|445
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hayden
|D. Hayden
|9
|20
|0
|6
|
S. Sanders
|S. Sanders
|6
|17
|0
|11
|
C. Offerdahl
|C. Offerdahl
|5
|15
|0
|5
|
D. Miller
|D. Miller
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
T. Hunter
|T. Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Horn Jr.
|J. Horn Jr.
|7
|198
|1
|69
|
T. Hunter
|T. Hunter
|7
|132
|3
|41
|
L. Wester
|L. Wester
|5
|58
|0
|25
|
W. Sheppard
|W. Sheppard
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
D. Hayden
|D. Hayden
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Offerdahl
|C. Offerdahl
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Miller
|D. Miller
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mata
|A. Mata
|1/1
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Raiola
|D. Raiola
|19/27
|238
|2
|0
|
H. Haarberg
|H. Haarberg
|5/5
|35
|0
|0
|
J. Gramstad
|J. Gramstad
|1/3
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Johnson
|E. Johnson
|8
|71
|0
|42
|
D. Dowdell
|D. Dowdell
|8
|55
|1
|12
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|11
|50
|0
|13
|
G. Ervin Jr.
|G. Ervin Jr.
|6
|24
|2
|11
|
H. Haarberg
|H. Haarberg
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Mazzccua Jr.
|M. Mazzccua Jr.
|5
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Ives
|K. Ives
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Gramstad
|J. Gramstad
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Nelson
|M. Nelson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Raiola
|D. Raiola
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Neyor
|I. Neyor
|6
|121
|1
|59
|
J. Banks
|J. Banks
|4
|61
|1
|21
|
J. Bonner
|J. Bonner
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
C. Nelson
|C. Nelson
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
A. Bullock
|A. Bullock
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Lindenmeyer
|L. Lindenmeyer
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Mangini
|R. Mangini
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Barney Jr.
|J. Barney Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Johnson
|E. Johnson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Fidone II
|T. Fidone II
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hartzog Jr.
|M. Hartzog Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Stewart
|R. Stewart
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Alvano
|T. Alvano
|1/1
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
057 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
062.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN