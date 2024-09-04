|
|
|IOWAST
|IOWA
No. 21 Iowa aims to continue mastery over rival Iowa St.
No. 21 Iowa attempts to beat visiting Iowa State for the eighth time in nine meetings when the teams clash Saturday in the Cy-Hawk rivalry at Iowa City, Iowa.
The Cyclones' lone victory during the stretch came in their last visit to Iowa City when they prevailed 10-7 early in the 2022 season.
Both Iowa (1-0) and Iowa State (1-0) won season openers against FCS programs. This week, the stakes are much higher in a sport where conference realignment has diminished the number of true rivalry games.
"Rivalries, in-state rivalries and neighboring rivalries make college football really special," Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. "I still believe those things are major factors in high-level college athletics.
"I think people want to watch a rival football game and great games. I think that's what this game has certainly stood for over the test of time. And I think that's what makes this game really special."
Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara was a high school star in Reno, Nev., and began his college career at Michigan. He transferred to Iowa following the 2022 season and is catching on to the significance of the Cy-Hawk game.
"The more I'm in Iowa, I just realized how important this game is for the state," McNamara said. "They're a really good program. They have a lot of good players and it's a veteran group. And I think overall every single time these two teams meet, it's going to be a battle."
Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz will be back on the sidelines after missing the opening 40-0 win over Illinois State due to an NCAA suspension for a recruiting violation. The penalty was because the Hawkeyes contacted McNamara prior to him entering the transfer portal.
Ferentz watched the game from home and said the view from the couch is better than what you see on the sideline.
"It's really different," Ferentz said. "You can see better. That's one thing. I had a nice surface to write on, which was the second thing. So I guess those are two upgrades.
"But outside of that, there wasn't much good about it. It's sterile, and you're pretty much helpless."
Assistant head coach Seth Wallace ran the team against the Redbirds. Iowa struggled in the first half before scoring 34 second-half points.
McNamara was superb in the second half when he completed 13 of 14 passes for 177 yards and three scores. Overall, he was 21-of-31 passing for 251 yards in his first appearance since tearing the ACL in his left knee against Michigan State on Sept. 30, 2023.
"Hopefully with each day, practice or game, experience, he's going to keep getting more confidence in himself," Ferentz said of McNamara. "He's moving around, he's throwing the ball, and just looks a lot more relaxed out there."
As for Iowa State, star quarterback Rocco Becht passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead his team to a 21-3 victory over North Dakota. Star wideout Jaylin Noel caught eight passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.
Becht threw a costly interception in last season's 20-13 home loss to Iowa. The second-quarter throw was returned 30 yards for a touchdown by Sebastian Castro and gave the Hawkeyes a 17-0 lead.
"Last year, take away that pick-six and we're in the game," Becht recalled. "This year, I'm focusing on taking care of the ball. That's my biggest priority."
Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon is out indefinitely after sustaining a lower-leg injury against North Dakota and subsequently undergoing surgery.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|267.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|251.0
|
|
|86.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|241.0
|
|
|353
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|492
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Becht
|R. Becht
|20/26
|267
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sama III
|A. Sama III
|5
|36
|0
|16
|
C. Hansen
|C. Hansen
|6
|20
|0
|5
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
D. Lee
|D. Lee
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
R. Becht
|R. Becht
|4
|8
|1
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Noel
|J. Noel
|8
|135
|1
|54
|
J. Higgins
|J. Higgins
|5
|75
|1
|21
|
E. Green
|E. Green
|4
|44
|0
|22
|
B. Ngoyi
|B. Ngoyi
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Sama III
|A. Sama III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Freyler
|B. Freyler
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Konrardy
|K. Konrardy
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|21/31
|251
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|11
|119
|2
|64
|
K. Moulton
|K. Moulton
|19
|65
|0
|10
|
M. White
|M. White
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Washington Jr.
|T. Washington Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Williams
|L. Williams
|5
|9
|0
|4
|
J. Gill
|J. Gill
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Vander Zee
|R. Vander Zee
|5
|66
|2
|19
|
L. Lachey
|L. Lachey
|6
|63
|0
|19
|
J. Gill
|J. Gill
|3
|46
|1
|31
|
Z. Ortwerth
|Z. Ortwerth
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
A. Ostrenga
|A. Ostrenga
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
L. Williams
|L. Williams
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harris
|J. Harris
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens
|D. Stevens
|2/2
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
