'Fun game for the state of Oregon': No. 9 Ducks vs. Beavers
Despite only a three-point win at home over Boise State last week, Oregon remains a top-10 team.
The ninth-ranked Ducks (2-0) have shown how good they can be with a big-play offense, a possible Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and an athletic defense, but there have been too many penalties, sacks and turnovers for AP poll voters to keep them at No. 3 in the nation, where they began the season.
Now comes a rivalry game against Oregon State (2-0) in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday afternoon. The Beavers and Ducks for decades were in-state rivals in the Pacific-8, Pac-10 and Pac-12 conferences, and this season Oregon is making its Big Ten debut while Oregon State remains in the Pac-12 alone with Washington State.
Oregon and Oregon State will meet for the 128th time and will play as non-conference opponents for the first time since 1963. The programs, at schools less than an hour's drive apart, will play in September for the first time in the history of the rivalry, according to the Ducks' sports information office.
This is the earliest in the season the Ducks and Beavers have faced each other, and the first time in a month other than November or December since October 1945. Oregon is 68-49-10 all-time against Oregon State and has won 13 of the past 16 meetings, including 31-7 last season in Eugene.
But the Ducks haven't won at Reser Stadium in Corvallis since 2018.
"This is a fun game for the state of Oregon; it's certainly a fun game for our players. I think they know exactly what it means. It means a little bit more," Ducks coach Dan Lanning said. "Is it another game? Yeah, it's another game. Is it important for us? It's very important for us. Our guys want to go out there and have success."
Oregon State, like Oregon, has wins over a Big Sky Conference team and a Mountain West team this season. The Beavers posted a 21-0 shutout of San Diego State on the road last weekend and have two running backs in the nation's top 20 in rushing yards -- Jam Griffin (124.5 yards per game, 12th) and Anthony Hankerson (113.0, 17th).
Head coach Trent Bray's defense has held opponents to a combined 15 points in the first two games, the fewest allowed by Oregon State to open the season since the 2002 Beavers gave up 13.
Oregon State surely will look to run the ball after Oregon gave up 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Boise State's Ashton Jeanty last week.
"The great teams that I've been around or have watched have been great running football teams. That's where it starts," Bray said. "Your ability to close out games, you've got to be able to run the football. It definitely helps your defense stay off the field, so it helps you play better defense."
--Field Level Media
|
|
|311.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|165.5
|
|
|108.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|299.5
|
|
|419.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|465
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|59/70
|623
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. James
|J. James
|32
|197
|1
|16
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|20
|54
|0
|8
|
K. Sadiq
|K. Sadiq
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Limar
|J. Limar
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|14
|-38
|1
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stewart
|E. Stewart
|8
|127
|1
|67
|
T. Ferguson
|T. Ferguson
|10
|114
|0
|17
|
T. Holden
|T. Holden
|7
|114
|1
|59
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|15
|80
|2
|19
|
K. Sadiq
|K. Sadiq
|6
|73
|0
|24
|
J. James
|J. James
|4
|42
|0
|12
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
K. Kasper
|K. Kasper
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
P. Herbert
|P. Herbert
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
J. Lowe
|J. Lowe
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Reed
|N. Reed
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington
|A. Sappington
|2/2
|0
|7/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCoy
|G. McCoy
|24/35
|274
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|38
|249
|3
|22
|
A. Hankerson
|A. Hankerson
|40
|226
|3
|23
|
S. Allah
|S. Allah
|18
|92
|0
|20
|
J. Reichle
|J. Reichle
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
Z. Card
|Z. Card
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. McCoy
|G. McCoy
|3
|4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|12
|124
|0
|41
|
D. Wells Jr.
|D. Wells Jr.
|3
|75
|1
|55
|
T. Reddicks
|T. Reddicks
|6
|70
|0
|23
|
B. Caufield
|B. Caufield
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|4
|20
|0
|7
|
A. Hankerson
|A. Hankerson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Noga
|J. Noga
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes
|E. Hayes
|1/3
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
