Purdue beats Iowa 24-15 for 1st Big 10 road win

  • Nov 18, 2017

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) First-year coach Jeff Brohm has Purdue's rebuild ahead of schedule.

With a win next week against Indiana, with the Old Oaken Bucket at stake, the Boilermakers will be bowling for the first time since the 2012 season.

Sophomore Elijah Sindelar threw for 229 yards and a career-high three touchdown passes with a stiff wind at his back and Purdue beat Iowa 24-15 on Saturday to move within a game of bowl eligibility.

Anthony Mahoungou had 135 yards receiving, catching two of those Sindelar TD receptions in the opening 3:01 of the second half for the Boilermakers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten). They won their first Big Ten road game of the year and snapped Iowa's four-game win streak in the series.

''A big win for our program. We've been able to hang in there and fight through adversity. Couldn't be prouder of our guys,'' Brohm said.

Purdue took advantage of the gusty conditions by going 75 yards in just three plays to open the third quarter, a drive capped by Mahoungou's 42-yard TD grab.

The Boilermakers then needed just three more plays to go up 21-9 on Mahoungou's 16-yard score with 11:59 to go in the third.

Noah Fant caught a 6-yard TD for Iowa (6-5, 3-5) with 1:04 to go, but Nate Stanley's two-point conversion toss was incomplete.

''We knew what the challenge was. The whole idea was to play better, and we didn't do that,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of the wind.

Ferentz opted to take the wind in the second and fourth quarters, the only ones the Hawkeyes scored in. But the weather was far from the only problem for Iowa, which has lost two straight after throttling Ohio State.

Stanley had 176 yards passing for the Hawkeyes. But Stanley was sacked six times, and Iowa will finish with a losing record in the Big Ten for the first time since 2012.

''They were just ready to play more than we were,'' Stanley said. ''They came out and played a little harder than we did.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, who've been so good on defense all season, watched as Purdue exploited a weakness opposite of all-world cornerback Josh Jackson and attacked it relentlessly with Sindelar and Mahoungou. It didn't matter whether it was Manny Rugamba, Michael Ojemudia or Matt Hankins - all three got torched. That, along with Iowa's awful punting, will need to be addressed in the offseason. The Hawkeyes offense has also scored just 13 points in the past two weeks after hanging 55 on the Buckeyes.

Purdue: The Boilermakers won't go to a prestigious bowl game even if they reach six wins. But what really matters isn't the destination - it's the 15 extra practices first-year coach Jeff Brohm will get as he works to make the Boilermakers a contender in the Big Ten West. Sindelar was also sharp in tough conditions on the road, which bodes well for his future in West Lafayette. ''We wanted them to play loose,'' Brohm said. ''We just wanted them to go play the game the way it's supposed to be played.''

BIGGER THAN EXPECTED?

Purdue's Navon Mosley had an interception with 8:30 left, and Iowa fumbled away a punt two minutes later. Those takeaways proved crucial for Purdue's cushion after Stanley led Iowa down the field for the game's final score.

JEWELL'S FINALE

The Hawkeyes played arguably their worst game of the season on Senior Day, but senior linebacker Josey Jewell came to play. Jewell had 13 tackles, three for a loss, along with three pass breakups and two sacks. ''We can still finish the season strong. We can still finish with two wins to end the season,'' Jewell said. Jewell now has 418 tackles, passing Chad Greenway on Iowa's all-time list.

KEY NUMBERS

Iowa opened its scoring with a safety, the 16th consecutive point scored by its defense. Jackson had two pick-sixes in last week's 38-14 loss to Wisconsin. ...Purdue had just 294 yards, but it held the Hawkeyes to 258. ...Stanley found Matt VandeBerg for an 18-yard reception on fourth down to set up Iowa's first touchdown, a 2-yard run from Akrum Wadley.

HE SAID IT

''It's great for us because this game means something. Our backs are going to be against the wall in order to advance,'' Sindelar said about next week's game against the Hoosiers.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays Nebraska on Friday.

Purdue hosts Indiana on Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:04
4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Fant.
plays
yds
pos
24
15
Touchdown 1:04
4-N.Stanley complete to 87-N.Fant. 87-N.Fant runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
45
yds
02:41
pos
24
15
Field Goal 3:59
85-J.Dellinger 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
23
yds
04:28
pos
24
9
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:59
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
9
Touchdown 11:59
2-E.Sindelar complete to 21-A.Mahoungou. 21-A.Mahoungou runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
50
yds
01:06
pos
20
9
Point After TD 14:03
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
9
Touchdown 14:03
2-E.Sindelar complete to 21-A.Mahoungou. 21-A.Mahoungou runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
83
yds
00:57
pos
13
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:07
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
9
Touchdown 6:07
25-A.Wadley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
04:37
pos
7
8
Safety 10:51
2-E.Sindelar sacked at PUR End Zone for -3 yards to PUR End Zone for no gain safety (99-N.Bazata).
plays
yds
pos
7
2
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:01
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:01
2-E.Sindelar complete to 1-D.Knox. 1-D.Knox runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
52
yds
05:54
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 17
Rushing 6 6
Passing 11 10
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 7-15 7-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 265 214
Total Plays 66 71
Avg Gain 4.0 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 65 82
Rush Attempts 29 38
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 2.2
Net Yards Passing 200 132
Comp. - Att. 22-37 16-33
Yards Per Pass 5.4 4.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-29 6-44
Penalties - Yards 3-30 6-56
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-31.8 7-29.9
Return Yards 0 67
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-70
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 1/1
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Purdue 5-6 7014324
Iowa 6-5 090615
o42.5, IOWA -6.0
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 200 PASS YDS 132
65 RUSH YDS 82
265 TOTAL YDS 214
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 229 3 0 138.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 1544 12 6 120.0
E. Sindelar 22/37 229 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 263 1
M. Jones 14 74 0 32
J. Sparks 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 123 0
J. Sparks 2 7 0 6
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 412 1
D. Knox 4 3 0 3
B. Lankford-Johnson 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 86 0
B. Lankford-Johnson 1 3 0 3
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
J. Anthrop 1 2 0 2
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -51 0
E. Sindelar 6 -23 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Mahoungou 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 135 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 482 5
A. Mahoungou 7 135 2 42
J. Burgess 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 130 1
J. Burgess 3 22 0 8
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 324 3
B. Hopkins 3 21 0 10
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 371 5
J. Anthrop 2 18 0 17
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 261 0
T. Wright 2 13 0 8
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 106 2
D. Knox 2 6 1 5
C. Herdman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 290 3
C. Herdman 1 6 0 6
G. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 273 0
G. Phillips 1 5 0 5
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 50 0
M. Jones 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Bentley 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
J. Bentley 8-0 0.0 0
D. Hunte 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
D. Hunte 6-1 0.0 0
J. Okonye 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Okonye 5-0 0.0 0
G. Robinson 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
G. Robinson 4-0 1.0 0
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
M. Bailey 4-0 1.0 0
N. Mosley 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
N. Mosley 3-0 0.0 1
A. Miles 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
A. Miles 3-0 2.0 0
D. Ezechukwu 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
D. Ezechukwu 2-2 0.0 0
E. Wilson 7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Wilson 2-0 1.0 0
L. Neal 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Neal 1-0 0.0 0
A. Larkin 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Larkin 1-3 0.0 0
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Blough 1-0 0.0 0
K. Higgins 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Higgins 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/11 13/13
J. Dellinger 1/1 27 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Schopper 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 31.8 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 40.5 5
J. Schopper 6 31.8 5 68
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.5% 176 1 1 97.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.4% 2146 23 6 132.6
N. Stanley 16/33 176 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Wadley 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
211 862 6
A. Wadley 22 78 1 15
J. Butler 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 328 0
J. Butler 7 38 0 25
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 4 0 4
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 -100 0
N. Stanley 8 -38 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 481 4
N. Easley 5 60 0 21
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 311 3
T. Hockenson 3 33 0 16
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 161 2
I. Smith-Marsette 2 29 0 16
M. VandeBerg 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 350 2
M. VandeBerg 2 24 0 18
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 370 8
N. Fant 2 17 1 11
A. Wadley 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 321 3
A. Wadley 1 11 0 11
J. Butler 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
J. Butler 1 2 0 2
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 1
I. Kelly-Martin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jewell 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 1 2.0
J. Jewell 11-2 2.0 0
B. Bower 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Bower 6-1 0.0 0
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
J. Gervase 6-1 0.0 0
B. Niemann 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
B. Niemann 5-3 0.0 0
M. Taylor 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 7 0.0
J. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
M. Rugamba 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Rugamba 3-0 0.0 0
N. Bazata 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
N. Bazata 2-1 1.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Epenesa 2-0 1.0 0
B. Reiff 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Reiff 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Hankins 1-2 0.0 0
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brincks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 1-0 0.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
P. Hesse 0-2 0.0 0
M. Nelson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/11 33/33
M. Recinos 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 29.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 38.9 1
C. Rastetter 6 29.7 1 42
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 1
N. Stanley 1 31.0 1 31
R. Gersonde 2 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 42.4 0
R. Gersonde 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 53.0 53 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 29.5 53 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 53.0 53 0
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 21.3 17 0
I. Kelly-Martin 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. VandeBerg 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 4.3 5 0
M. VandeBerg 2 -1.5 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 PURDUE 33 5:54 16 67 TD
4:56 PURDUE 50 3:55 9 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 PURDUE 3 0:33 2 17 Safety
6:07 PURDUE 25 4:16 11 17 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PURDUE 25 0:57 4 75 TD
13:05 PURDUE 50 1:06 3 50 TD
10:29 IOWA 46 0:57 3 7 Punt
3:29 PURDUE 5 0:55 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 PURDUE 39 0:04 5 24 Punt
8:27 PURDUE 42 4:28 8 48 FG
1:04 IOWA 42 0:51 4 32 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 25 0:55 3 4 Punt
7:53 IOWA 21 2:46 6 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:53 IOWA 14 0:38 9 70 Punt
10:44 IOWA 50 4:37 9 50 TD
1:43 IOWA 18 1:16 4 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 IOWA 25 0:51 3 4 Punt
11:59 IOWA 25 1:19 3 2 Punt
9:26 IOWA 14 5:46 11 39 Punt
2:20 IOWA 29 2:00 3 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 IOWA 17 5:12 11 25 INT
3:45 PURDUE 45 2:41 11 45 TD
