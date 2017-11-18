|
|
|SMU
|MEMP
Memphis defeats SMU 66-45 to claim AAC West Division title
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Neither wind, nor rain or even a 57-minute delay for lightning was going to keep the No. 18 Memphis Tigers from hoisting the West Division trophy for the American Athletic Conference.
A balanced offensive attack and explosive scoring, including 21 fourth-quarter points allowed the Tigers to pull away from SMU for a 66-45 victory Saturday afternoon, sending the Tigers (9-1, 6-1, No. 21 CFP) to the conference's title game on Dec. 2.
But it was a wild day of offense, trading touchdowns and difficult weather conditions, including the delay for lightning in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
''We're going to strap up and get ready to go,'' quarterback Riley Ferguson said of dealing with the conditions. ''It doesn't matter what day it is, what time it is, what the weather's like, we're going to be ready to go.
Darrell Henderson rushed for 147 yards, including two long touchdown runs and Ferguson threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tiger offense. In addition to his throwing scores, Ferguson scored on three runs as Memphis won its sixth straight and claimed a spot in the conference's Dec. 2 championship game. Patrick Taylor had 112 yards rushing, while Anthony Miller had 163 yards receiving. Both scored two touchdowns each.
''It's crazy how many playmakers we've got,'' Miller said. ''How many guys could shake the stadium at any time.''
After SMU (6-5, 3-4) jumped to a 10-0 lead, Memphis answered with 24 straight points. From there, the teams traded touchdowns, keeping the Mustangs close until Memphis added three straight touchdowns in the fourth to claim the division trophy.
''Obviously, that wasn't the outcome we were after, by no means,'' SMU coach Chad Morris said. ''I'm disappointed.''
Xavier Jones rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (6-4, 3-4), who lost their third straight. Quarterback Ben Hicks was 15 of 34 passing for 218 yards and four touchdown passes, two of them to Trey Quinn.
''The mindset, the attitude, no adversity was going to distract this football team,'' coach Mike Norvell said.
For the Mustangs, the end face Tulane next week still with a chance to go to a bowl. But SMU will have to reverse a 3-game losing streak.
''Our culture will pull us through and we'll get through this,'' Morris said. ''At some point, it's a battle, it's a want-to, it's a you get yourself back up. You are going into the last week of the season, and you've got a chance to play for something at home.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Memphis entered the week at No. 18 and No. 21 in CFP, and given their offensive performance and a division crown, it seems doubtful Memphis will drop in the rankings. Moving up the ladder is likely, depending on games involving other ranked teams Saturday.
THE TAKEAWAY
SMU: Hicks started the game 3 of 12, but finished the first half completing 6 of his next 8. That was part of the offensive display that was put on by both teams, scoring on possession-after-possession. But the Mustangs couldn't keep pace as Memphis scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
MEMPHIS: Miller with a catch in the second quarter became the Tigers career leader in receptions for a career passing Duke Calhoun, who finished with 212. That was part of a balanced Memphis attack in the front half. But the scoring for Memphis came on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns, matching a school record for touchdowns on the grounds. That was part of the teams combining for 111 points - the most scored in a game in school history.
FINAL WORD
Memphis gets a lot of attention with Ferguson's passing, particularly to Miller. But the Tigers showed a more balanced attack Saturday with 333 rushing and 331 passing. ''We use that to our advantage because once you try to stop the run, we go to the passing game. Once you try to stop the passing game, we go to the running game. It's hard to stop both.'' - Tiger running back Darrell Henderson.
UP NEXT
SMU: Hosts Tulane in the season finale next Saturday
MEMPHIS: The Tigers will play their final game of the regular season next Saturday against East Carolina.
-----------
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|32
|Rushing
|11
|15
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|6
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|471
|658
|Total Plays
|72
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|259
|333
|Rush Attempts
|37
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|212
|325
|Comp. - Att.
|15-35
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|11.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|11-132
|Touchdowns
|6
|9
|Rushing TDs
|2
|7
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.3
|2-51.0
|Return Yards
|71
|155
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-52
|5-150
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|10/10
|Extra Points
|6/6
|9/9
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|325
|
|
|259
|RUSH YDS
|333
|
|
|471
|TOTAL YDS
|658
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|15/34
|218
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|20
|175
|2
|58
|
K. Freeman 13 RB
|K. Freeman
|10
|46
|0
|14
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|4
|25
|0
|17
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|2
|15
|0
|17
|
D. Gillins 7 QB
|D. Gillins
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|4
|70
|0
|22
|
T. Quinn 18 WR
|T. Quinn
|4
|44
|2
|27
|
C. Sutton 16 WR
|C. Sutton
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
R. Epps 11 TE
|R. Epps
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
K. Freeman 13 RB
|K. Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lancaster 3 DB
|C. Lancaster
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 11 LB
|K. Mitchell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clemons 8 DB
|R. Clemons
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Williams 17 LB
|Jo. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 4 S
|M. Onu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
JT. Williams 95 DT
|JT. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawler 99 DE
|J. Lawler
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 15 DB
|J. Wyatt
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. McNew 22 LB
|M. McNew
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 35 DL
|D. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 24 S
|D. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 33 LB
|J. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Duke 25 LB
|M. Duke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Avantino 53 LS
|N. Avantino
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kaufman 24 TE
|M. Kaufman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Davis 51 DT
|P. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. McQueen 6 S
|E. McQueen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gentry 93 DE
|M. Gentry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|1/1
|27
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sackville 47 P
|J. Sackville
|6
|35.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 12 DB
|K. Johnson
|2
|14.5
|22
|0
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|2
|11.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ferguson 4 QB
|R. Ferguson
|21/27
|320
|2
|1
|
D. Moore 2 QB
|D. Moore
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Henderson 8 RB
|D. Henderson
|10
|147
|2
|70
|
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|18
|112
|2
|18
|
R. Ferguson 4 QB
|R. Ferguson
|6
|29
|3
|13
|
M. Slade 81 WR
|M. Slade
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Pollard 1 RB
|T. Pollard
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
D. Dorceus 28 RB
|D. Dorceus
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
A. Miller 3 WR
|A. Miller
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Miller 3 WR
|A. Miller
|8
|163
|2
|48
|
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|5
|62
|0
|17
|
J. Magnifico 86 TE
|J. Magnifico
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Pollard 1 RB
|T. Pollard
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Slade 81 WR
|M. Slade
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
D. Henderson 8 RB
|D. Henderson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Burcham 87 TE
|R. Burcham
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Jo. Perry 4 DB
|Jo. Perry
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Akins 7 LB
|C. Akins
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cook 14 DB
|J. Cook
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. White 30 LB
|S. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Avery 6 LB
|G. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Windham 24 DB
|T. Windham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 15 DL
|C. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 25 DB
|A. Hall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henderson 8 RB
|D. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hart 35 LB
|T. Hart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Huff 55 LB
|B. Huff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 38 DL
|J. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 96 DL
|K. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|1/1
|34
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Henderson 8 RB
|D. Henderson
|4
|29.0
|64
|0
|
T. Pollard 1 RB
|T. Pollard
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Miller 3 WR
|A. Miller
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
