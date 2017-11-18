Drive Chart
SMU
MEMP

No Text

Memphis defeats SMU 66-45 to claim AAC West Division title

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Neither wind, nor rain or even a 57-minute delay for lightning was going to keep the No. 18 Memphis Tigers from hoisting the West Division trophy for the American Athletic Conference.

A balanced offensive attack and explosive scoring, including 21 fourth-quarter points allowed the Tigers to pull away from SMU for a 66-45 victory Saturday afternoon, sending the Tigers (9-1, 6-1, No. 21 CFP) to the conference's title game on Dec. 2.

But it was a wild day of offense, trading touchdowns and difficult weather conditions, including the delay for lightning in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

''We're going to strap up and get ready to go,'' quarterback Riley Ferguson said of dealing with the conditions. ''It doesn't matter what day it is, what time it is, what the weather's like, we're going to be ready to go.

Darrell Henderson rushed for 147 yards, including two long touchdown runs and Ferguson threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tiger offense. In addition to his throwing scores, Ferguson scored on three runs as Memphis won its sixth straight and claimed a spot in the conference's Dec. 2 championship game. Patrick Taylor had 112 yards rushing, while Anthony Miller had 163 yards receiving. Both scored two touchdowns each.

''It's crazy how many playmakers we've got,'' Miller said. ''How many guys could shake the stadium at any time.''

After SMU (6-5, 3-4) jumped to a 10-0 lead, Memphis answered with 24 straight points. From there, the teams traded touchdowns, keeping the Mustangs close until Memphis added three straight touchdowns in the fourth to claim the division trophy.

''Obviously, that wasn't the outcome we were after, by no means,'' SMU coach Chad Morris said. ''I'm disappointed.''

Xavier Jones rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (6-4, 3-4), who lost their third straight. Quarterback Ben Hicks was 15 of 34 passing for 218 yards and four touchdown passes, two of them to Trey Quinn.

''The mindset, the attitude, no adversity was going to distract this football team,'' coach Mike Norvell said.

For the Mustangs, the end face Tulane next week still with a chance to go to a bowl. But SMU will have to reverse a 3-game losing streak.

''Our culture will pull us through and we'll get through this,'' Morris said. ''At some point, it's a battle, it's a want-to, it's a you get yourself back up. You are going into the last week of the season, and you've got a chance to play for something at home.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Memphis entered the week at No. 18 and No. 21 in CFP, and given their offensive performance and a division crown, it seems doubtful Memphis will drop in the rankings. Moving up the ladder is likely, depending on games involving other ranked teams Saturday.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: Hicks started the game 3 of 12, but finished the first half completing 6 of his next 8. That was part of the offensive display that was put on by both teams, scoring on possession-after-possession. But the Mustangs couldn't keep pace as Memphis scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

MEMPHIS: Miller with a catch in the second quarter became the Tigers career leader in receptions for a career passing Duke Calhoun, who finished with 212. That was part of a balanced Memphis attack in the front half. But the scoring for Memphis came on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns, matching a school record for touchdowns on the grounds. That was part of the teams combining for 111 points - the most scored in a game in school history.

FINAL WORD

Memphis gets a lot of attention with Ferguson's passing, particularly to Miller. But the Tigers showed a more balanced attack Saturday with 333 rushing and 331 passing. ''We use that to our advantage because once you try to stop the run, we go to the passing game. Once you try to stop the passing game, we go to the running game. It's hard to stop both.'' - Tiger running back Darrell Henderson.

UP NEXT

SMU: Hosts Tulane in the season finale next Saturday

MEMPHIS: The Tigers will play their final game of the regular season next Saturday against East Carolina.

-----------

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:38
89-K.Robledo extra point is good. Team penalty on MEM 12 players declined.
plays
yds
pos
45
66
Touchdown 3:38
8-B.Hicks complete to 18-T.Quinn. 18-T.Quinn runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:46
pos
44
66
Point After TD 8:24
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
66
Touchdown 8:24
4-R.Ferguson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
18
yds
00:46
pos
38
65
Point After TD 13:29
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
59
Touchdown 13:29
8-D.Henderson runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
52
yds
00:09
pos
38
58
Point After TD 14:36
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
52
Touchdown 14:36
4-R.Ferguson complete to 3-A.Miller. 3-A.Miller runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
53
yds
00:00
pos
38
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:50
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
45
Touchdown 0:50
5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
02:50
pos
37
45
Point After TD 3:44
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
45
Touchdown 3:44
4-R.Ferguson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
04:06
pos
31
44
Point After TD 7:55
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 7:55
8-B.Hicks complete to 11-R.Epps. 11-R.Epps runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
35
yds
02:24
pos
30
38
Point After TD 10:19
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
38
Touchdown 10:19
4-R.Ferguson scrambles runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:41
pos
24
37
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:03
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 0:03
8-B.Hicks complete to 18-T.Quinn. 18-T.Quinn runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
87
yds
01:39
pos
23
31
Point After TD 1:49
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 1:49
6-P.Taylor runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:58
pos
17
30
Point After TD 3:54
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 3:54
5-X.Jones runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
98
yds
03:29
pos
16
24
Point After TD 10:17
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 10:17
8-D.Henderson runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:11
pos
10
23
Point After TD 12:34
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 12:34
4-R.Ferguson complete to 3-A.Miller. 3-A.Miller runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:07
pos
10
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:42
36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
63
yds
02:02
pos
10
10
Point After TD 4:57
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 4:57
6-P.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
03:57
pos
10
6
Field Goal 9:03
89-K.Robledo 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
42
yds
01:32
pos
10
0
Point After TD 12:41
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:41
8-B.Hicks complete to 16-C.Sutton. 16-C.Sutton runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
86
yds
02:19
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 32
Rushing 11 15
Passing 11 16
Penalty 6 1
3rd Down Conv 3-12 6-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 471 658
Total Plays 72 74
Avg Gain 6.5 8.9
Net Yards Rushing 259 333
Rush Attempts 37 46
Avg Rush Yards 7.0 7.2
Net Yards Passing 212 325
Comp. - Att. 15-35 22-28
Yards Per Pass 6.1 11.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 1-6
Penalties - Yards 5-39 11-132
Touchdowns 6 9
Rushing TDs 2 7
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-35.3 2-51.0
Return Yards 71 155
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 4-52 5-150
Int. - Returns 1-19 0-0
Kicking 7/7 10/10
Extra Points 6/6 9/9
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SMU 6-5 101414745
21 Memphis 9-1 1021142166
o71.5, MEMP -10.5
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Memphis, TN
 212 PASS YDS 325
259 RUSH YDS 333
471 TOTAL YDS 658
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.1% 218 4 0 136.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 3067 28 7 140.5
B. Hicks 15/34 218 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 175 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
161 981 9
X. Jones 20 175 2 58
K. Freeman 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 486 9
K. Freeman 10 46 0 14
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 62 1
B. Hicks 4 25 0 17
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 505 2
B. West 2 15 0 17
D. Gillins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 75 2
D. Gillins 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 760 5
J. Proche 4 70 0 22
T. Quinn 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
100 1052 10
T. Quinn 4 44 2 27
C. Sutton 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 910 12
C. Sutton 1 35 1 35
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 169 1
M. Gailliard 2 31 0 16
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 162 0
B. West 3 21 0 13
R. Epps 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
R. Epps 1 17 1 17
K. Freeman 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 29 0
K. Freeman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Lancaster 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Lancaster 6-1 0.0 0
K. Mitchell 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-0 1 0.0
K. Mitchell 6-0 0.0 0
R. Clemons 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
R. Clemons 6-1 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
M. Onu 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
M. Onu 4-0 0.0 0
JT. Williams 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
JT. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
J. Lawler 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Lawler 4-0 1.0 0
J. Wyatt 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 4 0.0
J. Wyatt 3-1 0.0 1
M. McNew 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. McNew 3-1 0.0 0
D. Scott 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Scott 3-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
D. Robinson 2-2 0.0 0
J. Ward 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ward 2-0 0.0 0
M. Duke 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Duke 1-0 0.0 0
N. Avantino 53 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Avantino 1-0 0.0 0
M. Kaufman 24 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kaufman 1-0 0.0 0
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Gailliard 1-0 0.0 0
P. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
E. McQueen 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. McQueen 1-0 0.0 0
M. Gentry 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Gentry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 10/10
K. Robledo 1/1 27 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 35.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 40.9 0
J. Sackville 6 35.3 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 22.1 22 0
K. Johnson 2 14.5 22 0
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 18.7 23 0
B. West 2 11.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Ferguson 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 320 2 1 194.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 3201 29 8 152.2
R. Ferguson 21/27 320 2 1
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 60 1 0 179.3
D. Moore 1/1 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 147 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 923 6
D. Henderson 10 147 2 70
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 112 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 564 10
P. Taylor Jr. 18 112 2 18
R. Ferguson 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 29 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 34 6
R. Ferguson 6 29 3 13
M. Slade 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
M. Slade 1 20 0 20
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 151 1
T. Pollard 3 16 0 7
D. Dorceus 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 150 2
D. Dorceus 3 8 0 7
A. Miller 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
A. Miller 2 6 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Miller 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 163 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 1068 13
A. Miller 8 163 2 48
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 196 2
D. Coxie 5 62 0 17
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 280 3
J. Magnifico 1 24 0 24
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 415 3
T. Pollard 1 21 0 21
M. Slade 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 81 1
M. Slade 2 18 0 11
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 198 2
D. Henderson 1 15 0 15
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 130 1
K. Jones 1 12 0 12
R. Burcham 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
R. Burcham 1 11 0 11
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 171 3
S. Dykes 1 6 0 6
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 103 1
P. Taylor Jr. 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
Jo. Perry 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
Jo. Perry 8-0 0.0 0
C. Akins 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Akins 6-2 0.0 0
J. Cook 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Cook 5-0 0.0 0
S. White 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. White 4-1 0.0 0
G. Avery 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Avery 3-0 0.0 0
T. Windham 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Windham 2-1 0.0 0
C. Johnson 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
A. Hall 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 3 0.0
A. Hall 2-1 0.0 0
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hart 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Hart 1-0 0.0 0
B. Huff 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Huff 1-0 1.0 0
J. Wilson 38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Goodson 1-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 9/9
SEASON FG XP
7/9 44/45
R. Patterson 1/1 34 9/9 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Smith 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 39.8 1
S. Smith 1 53.0 1 53
N. Jacobs 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 41.3 0
N. Jacobs 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Henderson 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 29.0 64 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 21.8 64 0
D. Henderson 4 29.0 64 0
T. Pollard 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 40.7 34 3
T. Pollard 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Miller 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
A. Miller 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 25 2:19 7 75 TD
10:35 MEMP 36 1:32 6 26 FG
4:57 SMU 25 0:57 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:37 SMU 25 1:22 4 3 Punt
12:28 SMU 18 1:38 3 9 Punt
10:17 SMU 25 1:10 4 23 Punt
7:23 SMU 7 3:29 8 93 TD
1:42 SMU 23 1:39 11 77 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 SMU 35 2:24 7 65 TD
3:40 SMU 15 2:50 7 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:36 SMU 25 0:54 3 -1 Punt
13:25 SMU 5 1:21 4 18 Punt
9:25 SMU 20 0:06 2 -2 Fumble
8:24 SMU 25 4:46 10 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 MEMP 32 1:45 5 32 INT
8:54 MEMP 27 3:57 11 73 TD
3:44 MEMP 20 2:02 7 63 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:41 MEMP 32 2:07 6 68 TD
10:28 MEMP 30 0:11 1 70 TD
8:56 MEMP 33 1:22 3 7 Punt
3:47 MEMP 20 1:58 7 80 TD
0:03 MEMP 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 25 4:41 11 75 TD
7:50 MEMP 26 4:06 10 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 SMU 33 0:00 3 33 TD
13:38 MEMP 48 0:09 1 52 TD
11:53 MEMP 42 2:20 4 19 Punt
9:10 SMU 18 0:46 2 18 TD
3:37 SMU 46 2:55 5 15 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores