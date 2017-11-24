Drive Chart
Mississippi stuns No. 16 Mississippi State 31-28 in Egg Bowl

  Nov 24, 2017

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) A.J. Brown thought the ball was overthrown, but kept sprinting and stuck his arms out as far as they would go. The Mississippi receiver was astonished when the ball stuck right in his hands and he ran for a crucial touchdown.

After a year of bad news, things were finally going the Rebels' way in the Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss stunned No. 16 Mississippi State 31-28 on Thursday night, jumping out to a big second-half lead and holding on in the final minutes to win the rivalry game for the fourth time in six seasons.

The Rebels (6-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) had a 10-6 lead at halftime and then broke the game open in the third quarter with Brown's 77-yard touchdown catch and another 63-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf.

''I'm just so happy for our players and our fans,'' Ole Miss interim coach Matt Luke said. ''This means so much to them. It hasn't always been easy this year. We've been on some better teams with better records, but they'll always remember this year and how they fought through adversity.''

It's a sweet ending to a rough season for the Rebels. Ole Miss isn't eligible for a bowl game because of a self-imposed postseason ban related to an NCAA infractions case that continues to hover over the program. The Rebels also lost head coach Hugh Freeze when he resigned during the summer after a school investigation into his phone records .

''The record wasn't what we wanted it to be,'' running back Jordan Wilkins said. ''But we kept fighting as a team ... There's no better feeling than to finish it off like this.''

Jordan Ta'amu threw for 247 yards and the two touchdowns to Brown and Metcalf. Wilkins added 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Brown, the SEC's leader in yards receiving, had six catches for 167 yards. The sophomore went to high school a few miles away from Mississippi State's campus at Starkville High School and had a big game in his return.

Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4) was a two-touchdown favorite, but had to play most of the game without starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. He was carted off the field in the first quarter with a right leg injury.

Fitzgerald came into the game with 968 yards rushing this season, which was the most for a quarterback in the SEC. Without him, the Bulldogs turned to freshman Keytaon Thompson, but the offense wasn't nearly as effective until the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs trailed 31-13 with 8:23 remaining, but scored two touchdowns to pull to 31-28 with 1:05 left. Ole Miss recovered an onside kick to seal the victory.

''We just ran out of time there at the end,'' Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said. ''Our guys gave relentless effort for 60 minutes. I just wish we had 61 or 62.''

Mississippi State hurt itself with five turnovers - two interceptions and three fumbles.

The game took a rough turn later in the first quarter when Fitzgerald took a snap and ran to the left before being tackled to the ground. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior immediately grabbed at his right leg, which was bent at an awkward angle. He was down for several minutes before leaving on the cart.

Mullen said after the game that Fitzgerald dislocated his ankle, but didn't have any further information.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss: Ole Miss has an eventful offseason ahead of it - the program is still awaiting word on its full punishment from the NCAA in its rules infractions case against the school. The Rebels will also decide if they'll keep Luke or turn to someone else to lead the program.

After the game, players chanted ''We want Luke!'' in the locker room and Brown said he thought Luke should be the coach going forward.

''I really love that guy and I want him to be the head coach,'' Brown said.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs had all the momentum coming into Thursday's game, but Fitzgerald's injury changed all that in a hurry.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss' season is over.

Mississippi State prepares for its eighth straight trip to a bowl game.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:05
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Touchdown 1:05
10-K.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
62
yds
01:53
pos
31
27
Touchdown 4:58
8-K.Hill runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
69
yds
03:19
pos
31
19
Point After TD 8:23
97-G.Wunderlich extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
13
Touchdown 8:23
22-J.Wilkins runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
44
yds
00:51
pos
30
13
Point After TD 9:16
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
13
Touchdown 9:16
10-K.Thompson complete to 18-D.Thomas. 18-D.Thomas runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
44
yds
02:42
pos
24
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:15
97-G.Wunderlich extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
6
Touchdown 2:15
10-J.Ta'amu complete to 14-D.Metcalf. 14-D.Metcalf runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
63
yds
00:12
pos
23
6
Point After TD 7:13
97-G.Wunderlich extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 7:13
10-J.Ta'amu complete to 1-A.Brown. 1-A.Brown runs 77 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MSST Facemasking declined.
3
plays
80
yds
00:40
pos
16
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
47-J.Christmann 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
25
yds
00:56
pos
10
6
Field Goal 6:29
47-J.Christmann 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
39
yds
04:03
pos
10
3
Field Goal 10:45
97-G.Wunderlich 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
27
yds
02:28
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:21
97-G.Wunderlich extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:21
22-J.Wilkins runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
00:39
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 29
Rushing 6 16
Passing 4 9
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 2-13 7-20
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-4
Total Net Yards 329 479
Total Plays 54 94
Avg Gain 6.1 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 114 294
Rush Attempts 32 62
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.7
Net Yards Passing 215 185
Comp. - Att. 10-22 14-32
Yards Per Pass 9.8 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-32 3-22
Penalties - Yards 13-121 8-88
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 6
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 4-4
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 7-38.4 4-37.3
Return Yards 63 111
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 5-103
Int. - Returns 2-63 1-8
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 6-6 7314731
14 Miss. St. 8-4 0602228
o64.5, MISSST -14.0
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 215 PASS YDS 185
114 RUSH YDS 294
329 TOTAL YDS 479
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 247 2 1 160.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.5% 1682 11 4 164.5
J. Ta'amu 10/22 247 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Wilkins 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 110 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
155 1011 9
J. Wilkins 14 110 2 46
E. Swinney 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 195 3
E. Swinney 5 9 0 5
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 165 4
J. Ta'amu 11 -8 0 19
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 167 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 1252 11
A. Brown 6 167 1 77
D. Metcalf 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 646 7
D. Metcalf 2 67 1 63
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 698 7
D. Lodge 1 8 0 8
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 321 0
D. Knox 1 5 0 5
T. Nixon 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
T. Nixon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Speaks 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 1.0
B. Speaks 9-3 1.0 0
D. Gates 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
D. Gates 9-3 0.0 0
A. Robinson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
A. Robinson 8-0 1.0 0
T. Polk 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Polk 5-2 0.0 0
C. Hampton 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Hampton 5-1 0.0 0
K. Webster 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Webster 5-3 0.0 0
R. Donelly 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Donelly 5-2 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Jones 4-2 0.0 0
R. Anderson 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Anderson 3-0 1.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Coatney 3-4 0.0 0
Z. Woods 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Woods 3-1 0.0 0
A. Moore 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Moore 2-1 0.0 0
J. Hamilton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 3 0.0
J. Hamilton 2-1 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 2-0 0.0 0
C. Moore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 3 0.0
C. Moore 1-1 0.0 1
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
M. Hartsfield 1-2 0.0 1
M. Haynes 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-2 0.0 0
H. Moore 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
M. Custis 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Custis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Wunderlich 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
17/21 34/36
G. Wunderlich 1/1 33 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Gleeson 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 41.5 3
W. Gleeson 7 38.4 3 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Brown 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 195 1 1 113.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.7% 261 2 1 103.3
K. Thompson 13/27 195 1 1
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 12 0 1 0.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 1782 15 11 117.5
N. Fitzgerald 1/5 12 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 121 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 299 3
K. Thompson 26 121 1 32
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 364 2
K. Hill 13 82 1 30
Ae. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
224 1019 5
Ae. Williams 20 75 0 12
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 984 14
N. Fitzgerald 3 16 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Thomas 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 227 3
J. Thomas 4 65 0 24
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 238 0
Je. Jackson 2 45 0 32
J. Couch 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 163 2
J. Couch 2 37 0 21
D. Thomas 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 234 4
D. Thomas 4 33 1 15
Ae. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 142 0
Ae. Williams 1 20 0 20
J. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 44 1
J. Johnson 1 7 0 7
R. Todd 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 128 1
R. Todd 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. McLaurin 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
M. McLaurin 5-0 0.0 1
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
E. Thompson 3-2 1.5 0
B. Hoyett 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
B. Hoyett 3-1 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
F. Adams 3-2 0.0 0
T. Cleveland 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Cleveland 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gray 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
J. Gray 2-2 0.0 0
G. Green 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.5
G. Green 2-1 0.5 0
M. Sweat 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
M. Sweat 2-2 0.5 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
L. Lewis 1-1 0.5 0
C. Rayford 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rayford 1-0 0.0 0
G. Harris 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Harris 1-0 1.0 0
W. Gay 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Gay 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
B. Bryant 0-1 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Simmons 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/12 38/38
J. Christmann 2/2 44 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Cooke 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 42.8 2
L. Cooke 4 37.3 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Todd 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 17.6 24 0
R. Todd 4 21.0 24 0
D. Thomas 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
D. Thomas 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 25 0:39 4 80 TD
11:15 MISS 26 1:15 4 13 Punt
8:30 MISS 40 2:37 6 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:08 MISS 19 2:07 10 35 Punt
13:13 MISSST 28 2:28 6 12 FG
6:23 MISS 25 2:31 5 23 Punt
1:22 MISSST 43 0:12 3 -2 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 MISS 1 0:51 4 1 Punt
7:53 MISS 20 0:40 3 80 TD
5:59 MISS 49 0:45 3 0 Punt
2:27 MISS 37 0:12 2 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 MISS 45 0:08 3 -7 Punt
12:37 MISS 30 0:27 2 26 INT
9:14 MISSST 44 0:51 2 44 TD
4:57 MISS 34 1:53 5 2 Punt
1:04 MISS 45 0:38 2 3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 MISSST 24 2:50 9 2 INT
9:51 MISSST 22 1:11 4 -21 Punt
5:47 MISSST 12 3:31 7 35 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 MISS 42 0:00 1 42 INT
10:32 MISSST 34 4:03 8 39 FG
3:44 MISSST 12 2:17 8 36 Fumble
1:02 MISS 45 0:56 4 25 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 MISSST 26 3:33 7 34 Punt
10:15 MISS 40 2:14 5 20 Fumble
7:13 MISSST 25 1:03 3 26 Fumble
5:07 MISSST 16 2:31 6 15 Punt
2:07 MISSST 38 1:49 5 17 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 MISSST 26 1:14 6 44 Downs
11:58 MISS 44 2:42 8 44 TD
8:17 MISSST 31 3:19 12 69 TD
2:58 MISSST 23 1:53 9 62 TD
