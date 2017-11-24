|
|
|IOWA
|NEB
Iowa dominates Huskers 56-14 in what may be Riley's sendoff
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) With a 42-point second half, Iowa did its part to put the finishing touches on the worst football season at Nebraska in six decades.
Akrum Wadley ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa scored 28 points in less than a 7-minute span over the halves on its way to a 56-14 win Friday in what could have been coach Mike Riley's last game with the Cornhuskers.
''It just kind of happened,'' Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said of the second-half outburst. ''It wasn't like it a master plan or design. The first part was playing through the bumps we created. We were even at half. We felt like if we could play clean football in the second half, something could happen.''
Tight end Noah Fant returned to his home state and caught three passes for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) won for the first time in three games since its upset of Ohio State on Nov. 4.
The Huskers (4-8, 3-6) lost four straight to end the season, finished with their fewest wins since 1961 and lost five home games for the first time since 1957. Nebraska gave up 50 points in three straight games to end the season and four times in all - both firsts in the program's 128-year history.
Riley is 19-19 in three seasons, with last year's loss at Iowa starting a 10-losses-in-14-games slide. The Huskers have dropped 12 of 18 since opening last season 7-0 and ranked No. 7.
Riley said he had not spoken with athletic director Bill Moos since earlier in the week. He said he anticipated coaching the Huskers next season.
''When I go to bed tonight I'll be hoping for that, because I would love to do this,'' Riley said. ''I truly believe I'm exactly the right person to do this. The football parts, I've been doing this so long, we know how to fix. And we also are doing a good job recruiting. Those two things are going to be the key to Nebraska getting back to where everybody wants to go.''
Iowa has outscored the Huskers 96-24 in the last two games but found itself down 14-7 late in the second quarter. The Hawks scored in the final minute of the half to tie it 14-all on Nate Stanley's 4-yard pass to Fant, who grew up 50 miles away in Omaha, and the Hawkeyes struck for three quick TDs in the third quarter to take control.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned the second-half kickoff 74 yards, and would have had a touchdown if it hadn't been for an illegal block in the back. Five plays later Wadley ran in from a yard.
After Nebraska went three-and-out, Stanley connected with Fant for 44 yards and James Butler ran for 12 to put the Hawkeyes up 28-14.
Tanner Lee threw his 14th interception of the season on Nebraska's next possession, and Wadley went 29 yards to score his third touchdown and become the fourth Iowa player to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.
It was 42-14 entering the fourth quarter after Fant went 68 yards on a catch-and-run touchdown.
''It didn't have to be like that,'' Nebraska linebacker Chris Weber said. ''We played pretty well during the first half and really there was no reason it should have ended like it did. Credit Iowa for how they played in the second half.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: Iowa finished with a season-high 505 total yards and put the game away in the third quarter, scoring 28 points and outgaining Nebraska 209-69. The outburst came after the Hawkeyes were held to just 66 yards by Wisconsin and 258 by Purdue. Iowa has won three straight against Nebraska but still will lose five games in a season for the seventh time in eight years.
Nebraska: The Huskers allowed five opponents to score more than 40 points, and they became the second team in program history to give up more than 400 in a season. Nebraska allowed at least 199 yards rushing in the last seven games.
FANT'S FUN
Fant soaked up the atmosphere playing in Memorial Stadium for the first time. He got a bit carried away on his second touchdown, diving into the end zone and drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
''It's a lot of fun being able to be back in my home state, to play in Memorial Stadium,'' he said. ''I don't know how many people I had here. Friends and family, a lot of people I went to high school go to school here. So there were a lot. But I didn't make a big deal of it before the game.''
RECORD SETTER
Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. set the school's single-season receiving record on his 28-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He ended the season with 986 yards.
UP NEXT:
Iowa awaits a bowl bid, possibly the Music City in Nashville or Pinstripe in New York.
Nebraska's season is over.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|12
|Rushing
|18
|3
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|505
|257
|Total Plays
|67
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|313
|67
|Rush Attempts
|47
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|192
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|23-42
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|4.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-10
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|3-19
|Touchdowns
|9
|2
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-27.0
|5-42.6
|Return Yards
|155
|43
|Punts - Returns
|3-43
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-75
|3-43
|Int. - Returns
|3-37
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/8
|2/2
|Extra Points
|8/8
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|313
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|505
|TOTAL YDS
|257
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|13/20
|192
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wadley 25 RB
|A. Wadley
|19
|159
|3
|29
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|6
|90
|1
|57
|
J. Butler 20 RB
|J. Butler
|9
|36
|1
|12
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|8
|21
|1
|5
|
N. Easley 84 WR
|N. Easley
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
D. Kulick 45 FB
|D. Kulick
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Rastetter 7 P
|C. Rastetter
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Fant 87 TE
|N. Fant
|3
|116
|2
|68
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
M. VandeBerg 89 WR
|M. VandeBerg
|2
|25
|0
|21
|
N. Easley 84 WR
|N. Easley
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
A. Wadley 25 RB
|A. Wadley
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Hockenson 38 TE
|T. Hockenson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 DE
|A. Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 43 LB
|J. Jewell
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jewell 43 LB
|J. Jewell
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gervase 30 DB
|J. Gervase
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bower 41 LB
|B. Bower
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bazata 99 DL
|N. Bazata
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Niemann 44 LB
|B. Niemann
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jackson 15 DB
|J. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 DE
|A. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hesse 40 DE
|P. Hesse
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Taylor 19 DB
|M. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rugamba 5 DB
|M. Rugamba
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiegers 8 QB
|T. Wiegers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mends 31 LB
|A. Mends
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DE
|C. Golston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Welch 34 LB
|K. Welch
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Reiff 91 DL
|B. Reiff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brincks 90 DE
|S. Brincks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Milani 18 DB
|J. Milani
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Recinos 91 K
|M. Recinos
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Rastetter 7 P
|C. Rastetter
|2
|27.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|37.5
|74
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. VandeBerg 89 WR
|M. VandeBerg
|2
|15.5
|17
|0
|
M. Cooper 19 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lee 13 QB
|T. Lee
|22/41
|205
|2
|3
|
Z. Darlington 2 WR
|Z. Darlington
|1/1
|-5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilbon 21 RB
|M. Wilbon
|7
|39
|0
|14
|
J. Bradley 33 RB
|J. Bradley
|9
|19
|0
|7
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Lee 13 QB
|T. Lee
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|7
|74
|2
|28
|
D. Pierson-El 15 WR
|D. Pierson-El
|3
|39
|0
|19
|
T. Hoppes 88 TE
|T. Hoppes
|4
|37
|0
|18
|
Ke. Williams 9 WR
|Ke. Williams
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Wilbon 21 RB
|M. Wilbon
|4
|18
|0
|7
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Bradley 33 RB
|J. Bradley
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
L. McNitt 41 FB
|L. McNitt
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Kalu 46 DB
|J. Kalu
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young II 5 LB
|D. Young II
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
|F. Akinmoladun
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weber 49 LB
|C. Weber
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stoltenberg 44 DL
|M. Stoltenberg
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ki. Williams 26 DB
|Ki. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 8 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 22 LB
|A. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 24 DB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 19 DB
|M. Dismuke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Newby 3 LB
|M. Newby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Reed 25 DB
|A. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Newell 99 DL
|P. Newell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. King 17 LB
|S. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 DB
|L. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 DB
|D. Bootle
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Brown 34 K
|D. Brown
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Lightbourn 35 P
|C. Lightbourn
|5
|42.6
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bradley 33 RB
|J. Bradley
|3
|14.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
