Iowa dominates Huskers 56-14 in what may be Riley's sendoff

  • Nov 24, 2017

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) With a 42-point second half, Iowa did its part to put the finishing touches on the worst football season at Nebraska in six decades.

Akrum Wadley ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa scored 28 points in less than a 7-minute span over the halves on its way to a 56-14 win Friday in what could have been coach Mike Riley's last game with the Cornhuskers.

''It just kind of happened,'' Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said of the second-half outburst. ''It wasn't like it a master plan or design. The first part was playing through the bumps we created. We were even at half. We felt like if we could play clean football in the second half, something could happen.''

Tight end Noah Fant returned to his home state and caught three passes for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) won for the first time in three games since its upset of Ohio State on Nov. 4.

The Huskers (4-8, 3-6) lost four straight to end the season, finished with their fewest wins since 1961 and lost five home games for the first time since 1957. Nebraska gave up 50 points in three straight games to end the season and four times in all - both firsts in the program's 128-year history.

Riley is 19-19 in three seasons, with last year's loss at Iowa starting a 10-losses-in-14-games slide. The Huskers have dropped 12 of 18 since opening last season 7-0 and ranked No. 7.

Riley said he had not spoken with athletic director Bill Moos since earlier in the week. He said he anticipated coaching the Huskers next season.

''When I go to bed tonight I'll be hoping for that, because I would love to do this,'' Riley said. ''I truly believe I'm exactly the right person to do this. The football parts, I've been doing this so long, we know how to fix. And we also are doing a good job recruiting. Those two things are going to be the key to Nebraska getting back to where everybody wants to go.''

Iowa has outscored the Huskers 96-24 in the last two games but found itself down 14-7 late in the second quarter. The Hawks scored in the final minute of the half to tie it 14-all on Nate Stanley's 4-yard pass to Fant, who grew up 50 miles away in Omaha, and the Hawkeyes struck for three quick TDs in the third quarter to take control.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned the second-half kickoff 74 yards, and would have had a touchdown if it hadn't been for an illegal block in the back. Five plays later Wadley ran in from a yard.

After Nebraska went three-and-out, Stanley connected with Fant for 44 yards and James Butler ran for 12 to put the Hawkeyes up 28-14.

Tanner Lee threw his 14th interception of the season on Nebraska's next possession, and Wadley went 29 yards to score his third touchdown and become the fourth Iowa player to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

It was 42-14 entering the fourth quarter after Fant went 68 yards on a catch-and-run touchdown.

''It didn't have to be like that,'' Nebraska linebacker Chris Weber said. ''We played pretty well during the first half and really there was no reason it should have ended like it did. Credit Iowa for how they played in the second half.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: Iowa finished with a season-high 505 total yards and put the game away in the third quarter, scoring 28 points and outgaining Nebraska 209-69. The outburst came after the Hawkeyes were held to just 66 yards by Wisconsin and 258 by Purdue. Iowa has won three straight against Nebraska but still will lose five games in a season for the seventh time in eight years.

Nebraska: The Huskers allowed five opponents to score more than 40 points, and they became the second team in program history to give up more than 400 in a season. Nebraska allowed at least 199 yards rushing in the last seven games.

FANT'S FUN

Fant soaked up the atmosphere playing in Memorial Stadium for the first time. He got a bit carried away on his second touchdown, diving into the end zone and drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

''It's a lot of fun being able to be back in my home state, to play in Memorial Stadium,'' he said. ''I don't know how many people I had here. Friends and family, a lot of people I went to high school go to school here. So there were a lot. But I didn't make a big deal of it before the game.''

RECORD SETTER

Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. set the school's single-season receiving record on his 28-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He ended the season with 986 yards.

UP NEXT:

Iowa awaits a bowl bid, possibly the Music City in Nashville or Pinstripe in New York.

Nebraska's season is over.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:34
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
14
Touchdown 6:34
21-I.Kelly-Martin runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
01:27
pos
55
14
Point After TD 9:24
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
14
Touchdown 9:24
28-T.Young runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
39
yds
04:33
pos
48
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:20
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
14
Touchdown 1:20
4-N.Stanley complete to 87-N.Fant. 87-N.Fant runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
68
yds
00:19
pos
41
14
Point After TD 8:32
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 8:32
25-A.Wadley runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
40
yds
00:36
pos
34
14
Point After TD 9:53
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 9:53
20-J.Butler runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
56
yds
00:34
pos
27
14
Point After TD 12:24
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 12:24
25-A.Wadley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
22
yds
02:21
pos
20
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:25
4-N.Stanley complete to 87-N.Fant. 87-N.Fant runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
05:53
pos
13
14
Point After TD 6:18
34-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:18
13-T.Lee complete to 8-S.Morgan. 8-S.Morgan runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:04
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:16
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:16
25-A.Wadley runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
99
yds
07:18
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:34
34-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:34
13-T.Lee complete to 8-S.Morgan. 8-S.Morgan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
15
yds
00:43
pos
0
6
Touchdown 15:00
13-T.Lee sacked at NEB 20 for -5 yards FUMBLES (98-A.Nelson). 40-P.Hesse runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
75
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 12
Rushing 18 3
Passing 4 9
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 4-11 5-15
4th Down Conv 1-4 0-2
Total Net Yards 505 257
Total Plays 67 63
Avg Gain 7.5 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 313 67
Rush Attempts 47 21
Avg Rush Yards 6.7 3.2
Net Yards Passing 192 190
Comp. - Att. 13-20 23-42
Yards Per Pass 9.6 4.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-10
Penalties - Yards 3-30 3-19
Touchdowns 9 2
Rushing TDs 6 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 2-27.0 5-42.6
Return Yards 155 43
Punts - Returns 3-43 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-75 3-43
Int. - Returns 3-37 0-0
Kicking 8/8 2/2
Extra Points 8/8 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Iowa 7-5 77281456
Nebraska 4-8 770014
o50.5, NEB +5.0
Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) Lincoln, NE
 192 PASS YDS 190
313 RUSH YDS 67
505 TOTAL YDS 257
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 192 2 0 178.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 2338 25 6 135.4
N. Stanley 13/20 192 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Wadley 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 159 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
230 1021 9
A. Wadley 19 159 3 29
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 184 3
I. Kelly-Martin 6 90 1 57
J. Butler 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 364 1
J. Butler 9 36 1 12
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 193 2
T. Young 8 21 1 5
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
N. Easley 1 6 0 6
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 -96 0
N. Stanley 2 4 0 2
D. Kulick 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Kulick 1 1 0 1
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
C. Rastetter 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 116 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 486 10
N. Fant 3 116 2 68
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 187 2
I. Smith-Marsette 3 26 0 14
M. VandeBerg 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 375 2
M. VandeBerg 2 25 0 21
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 498 4
N. Easley 4 17 0 9
A. Wadley 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 329 3
A. Wadley 1 8 0 8
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 311 3
T. Hockenson 0 0 0 0
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Nelson 0 0 0 0
J. Jewell 43 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Jewell 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jewell 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
J. Jewell 6-2 0.0 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
G. Stone 6-2 0.0 0
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
J. Gervase 4-1 0.0 0
B. Bower 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Bower 3-2 0.0 0
N. Bazata 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Bazata 3-0 0.0 0
B. Niemann 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
B. Niemann 3-1 0.0 1
J. Jackson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 7 0.0
J. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Nelson 2-1 0.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
P. Hesse 2-0 1.0 0
M. Taylor 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
M. Rugamba 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Rugamba 2-0 0.0 0
T. Wiegers 8 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wiegers 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mends 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mends 1-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 1-0 0.0 0
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
K. Welch 1-1 0.0 1
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Epenesa 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hankins 1-0 0.0 0
B. Reiff 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
B. Reiff 0-1 0.0 0
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Brincks 0-1 0.0 0
J. Milani 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Milani 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
9/11 41/41
M. Recinos 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 27.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 38.4 0
C. Rastetter 2 27.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 37.5 74 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 33.5 74 0
I. Smith-Marsette 2 37.5 74 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. VandeBerg 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 6.2 17 0
M. VandeBerg 2 15.5 17 0
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
M. Cooper 1 12.0 12 0
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lee 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.7% 205 2 3 97.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 3143 23 16 129.4
T. Lee 22/41 205 2 3
Z. Darlington 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
Z. Darlington 1/1 -5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Wilbon 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 379 6
M. Wilbon 7 39 0 14
J. Bradley 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 93 0
J. Bradley 9 19 0 7
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 493 3
D. Ozigbo 3 13 0 6
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 4 0
T. Lindsey 1 1 0 1
T. Lee 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 -97 2
T. Lee 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 74 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 986 10
S. Morgan Jr. 7 74 2 28
D. Pierson-El 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 623 5
D. Pierson-El 3 39 0 19
T. Hoppes 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 377 3
T. Hoppes 4 37 0 18
Ke. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
Ke. Williams 1 19 0 19
M. Wilbon 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 80 0
M. Wilbon 4 18 0 7
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 2
J. Stoll 1 12 0 12
J. Bradley 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
J. Bradley 1 7 0 7
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 76 0
T. Lindsey 0 0 0 0
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 123 0
D. Ozigbo 1 -1 0 -1
L. McNitt 41 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
L. McNitt 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Kalu 46 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
J. Kalu 6-1 0.0 0
D. Young II 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Young II 5-2 0.0 0
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Akinmoladun 4-0 0.0 0
C. Weber 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
C. Weber 3-3 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Stille 3-1 0.0 0
M. Stoltenberg 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Stoltenberg 3-1 0.0 0
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Barry 2-0 0.0 0
Ki. Williams 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ki. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
C. Davis 2-4 0.0 0
M. Dismuke 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Dismuke 2-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
M. Newby 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
M. Newby 1-1 0.0 0
A. Reed 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
A. Reed 1-1 0.0 0
P. Newell 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Newell 1-1 0.0 0
S. King 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. King 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Bootle 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Bootle 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Brown 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/14 37/37
D. Brown 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Lightbourn 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 42.1 1
C. Lightbourn 5 42.6 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bradley 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 20.7 20 0
J. Bradley 3 14.3 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Lindsey 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 IOWA 16 1:57 4 -1 Downs
9:34 IOWA 1 7:18 15 99 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 IOWA 24 1:45 4 17 Punt
6:18 IOWA 25 5:53 11 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 NEB 22 2:21 5 22 TD
10:27 IOWA 44 0:34 2 56 TD
9:08 NEB 40 0:36 2 40 TD
7:27 NEB 47 2:17 5 19 Downs
1:39 IOWA 32 0:19 3 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 IOWA 28 0:07 3 4 Punt
13:57 NEB 39 4:33 7 39 TD
8:01 IOWA 35 1:27 3 65 TD
5:47 NEB 14 2:38 5 2 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 25 2:30 6 25 Punt
10:17 IOWA 15 0:43 3 15 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:16 NEB 25 1:36 11 51 Downs
9:22 NEB 25 3:04 8 75 TD
0:20 NEB 23 0:00 1 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 NEB 25 1:46 3 9 Punt
9:53 NEB 25 0:39 3 35 INT
8:24 NEB 10 0:44 3 2 Punt
5:04 NEB 29 3:19 9 33 Downs
1:20 NEB 25 0:41 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 NEB 48 0:40 3 13 INT
9:24 NEB 25 1:12 3 9 Punt
6:28 NEB 27 0:33 2 59 INT
3:01 NEB 12 2:28 6 19 Game
