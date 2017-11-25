|
|
|TULANE
|SMU
SMU stops Tulane on goal line as time expires for 41-38 win
DALLAS (AP) Ben Hicks threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns, and SMU needed a goal-line stand, confirmed by a review, in the closing seconds to edge Tulane 41-38 on Saturday.
SMU (7-5) reached seven wins for the first time since 2012.
On the final drive of the game, Tulane receiver Darnell Mooney made a leaping catch over the middle in traffic for 19 yards with 46 seconds left and Terren Encalade added an 18-yard grab 10 seconds later to reach the SMU 5.
After a pass interference penalty with 25 seconds left, Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks missed an open Mooney and was stopped on a sneak on second down. On third, SMU was called for a penalty to make it first-and-goal at the 1, but Banks was called short of the end zone on a sneak as time ran out. Officials reviewed the questionable call and stayed with the ruling on the field.
Xavier Jones ran for 38 yards to top 1,000 yards on the season for SMU and Courtland Sutton had 107 yards receiving to also reach the plateau. Trey Quinn, who leads the nation with 9.1 receptions per game, had six catches for 139 yards and two scores, including a 77-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter.
Banks threw for 314 yards and two scores, and added 48 yards rushing on 19 carries for Tulane (5-7), which had two 50-plus yard touchdowns in the first half.
Ahead 38-34, the Green Wave went for it on fourth-and-2 near midfield, but Banks was sacked with 7:06 remaining by SMU senior Justin Lawler. Eleven plays later, Quinn was open over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown for a 41-38 lead.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|24
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|466
|467
|Total Plays
|74
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|103
|Rush Attempts
|43
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|295
|364
|Comp. - Att.
|18-31
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|11.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-19
|2-11
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|5-24
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|136
|68
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-97
|4-68
|Int. - Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|5/6
|Extra Points
|5/5
|5/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|295
|PASS YDS
|364
|
|
|171
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Banks 1 QB
|J. Banks
|18/31
|314
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|9
|80
|2
|57
|
J. Banks 1 QB
|J. Banks
|19
|48
|0
|21
|
D. Hilliard 26 RB
|D. Hilliard
|13
|42
|1
|14
|
S. Badie 3 RB
|S. Badie
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mooney 86 WR
|D. Mooney
|6
|168
|2
|52
|
T. Encalade 5 WR
|T. Encalade
|7
|111
|0
|37
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
C. Jones II 84 TE
|C. Jones II
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Glenn 7 WR
|D. Glenn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Franklin 6 S
|J. Franklin
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Marbley 56 LB
|R. Marbley
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shenall 19 S
|T. Shenall
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Harris 40 LB
|Z. Harris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aruna 1 DE
|A. Aruna
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Teamer 2 S
|R. Teamer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis Jr. 21 CB
|D. Lewis Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Nickerson 17 CB
|P. Nickerson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Wilson 94 DT
|S. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 44 DE
|L. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy 90 DE
|R. Kennedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 55 DE
|C. Sample
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barge 33 S
|T. Barge
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Carroll 54 DE
|Q. Carroll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Block 49 P
|Z. Block
|2
|38.5
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Badie 3 RB
|S. Badie
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|
A. Hicks 80 WR
|A. Hicks
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
S. Huderson 22 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|44.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|24/33
|375
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Freeman 13 RB
|K. Freeman
|15
|41
|2
|7
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|9
|38
|0
|12
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|7
|17
|0
|16
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|2
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Quinn 18 WR
|T. Quinn
|5
|141
|2
|77
|
C. Sutton 16 WR
|C. Sutton
|6
|107
|0
|24
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|3
|56
|1
|29
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|4
|28
|0
|8
|
R. Becker 14 TE
|R. Becker
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|3
|23
|0
|15
|
S. Walker 9 WR
|S. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Freeman 13 RB
|K. Freeman
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Onu 4 S
|M. Onu
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clemons 8 DB
|R. Clemons
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawler 99 DE
|J. Lawler
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 24 S
|D. Robinson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 11 LB
|K. Mitchell
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Wyatt 15 DB
|J. Wyatt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gentry 93 DE
|M. Gentry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rhone 48 LB
|A. Rhone
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 35 DL
|D. Scott
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Lancaster 3 DB
|C. Lancaster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 12 DB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. McQueen 6 S
|E. McQueen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Williams 17 LB
|Jo. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 28 DB
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gary 10 DL
|D. Gary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Davis 51 DT
|P. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Jo. Williams 5 K
|Jo. Williams
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sackville 47 P
|J. Sackville
|2
|37.5
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 12 DB
|K. Johnson
|2
|16.0
|21
|0
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|2
|18.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
