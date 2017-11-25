Drive Chart
TULANE
SMU

SMU stops Tulane on goal line as time expires for 41-38 win

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

DALLAS (AP) Ben Hicks threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns, and SMU needed a goal-line stand, confirmed by a review, in the closing seconds to edge Tulane 41-38 on Saturday.

SMU (7-5) reached seven wins for the first time since 2012.

On the final drive of the game, Tulane receiver Darnell Mooney made a leaping catch over the middle in traffic for 19 yards with 46 seconds left and Terren Encalade added an 18-yard grab 10 seconds later to reach the SMU 5.

After a pass interference penalty with 25 seconds left, Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks missed an open Mooney and was stopped on a sneak on second down. On third, SMU was called for a penalty to make it first-and-goal at the 1, but Banks was called short of the end zone on a sneak as time ran out. Officials reviewed the questionable call and stayed with the ruling on the field.

Xavier Jones ran for 38 yards to top 1,000 yards on the season for SMU and Courtland Sutton had 107 yards receiving to also reach the plateau. Trey Quinn, who leads the nation with 9.1 receptions per game, had six catches for 139 yards and two scores, including a 77-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter.

Banks threw for 314 yards and two scores, and added 48 yards rushing on 19 carries for Tulane (5-7), which had two 50-plus yard touchdowns in the first half.

Ahead 38-34, the Green Wave went for it on fourth-and-2 near midfield, but Banks was sacked with 7:06 remaining by SMU senior Justin Lawler. Eleven plays later, Quinn was open over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown for a 41-38 lead.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:05
5-J.Williams extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
41
Touchdown 2:05
8-B.Hicks complete to 18-T.Quinn. 18-T.Quinn runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
55
yds
05:01
pos
38
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:37
62-M.Glover 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
67
yds
03:09
pos
38
34
Point After TD 3:46
5-J.Williams extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
34
Touchdown 3:46
8-B.Hicks complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 34-P.Johnson Offside declined.
12
plays
90
yds
05:21
pos
35
33
Point After TD 9:07
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
27
Touchdown 9:07
26-D.Hilliard runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
14
yds
00:08
pos
34
27
Point After TD 9:27
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
27
Touchdown 9:27
1-J.Banks complete to 86-D.Mooney. 86-D.Mooney runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:33
pos
27
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 0:56
10-D.Bradwell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
04:50
pos
20
27
Point After TD 5:55
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 5:55
8-B.Hicks complete to 18-T.Quinn. 18-T.Quinn runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
77
yds
00:15
pos
14
26
Point After TD 6:16
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 6:16
10-D.Bradwell runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
57
yds
00:11
pos
13
20
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:27
89-K.Robledo extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
20
Touchdown 6:27
8-B.Hicks complete to 14-R.Becker. 14-R.Becker runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:51
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:55
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:55
13-K.Freeman runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
05:55
pos
7
13
Point After TD 8:50
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:50
1-J.Banks complete to 86-D.Mooney. 86-D.Mooney runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
02:13
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:06
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:12
13-K.Freeman runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
27
yds
1:29
pos
0
6
Touchdown 11:06
6-B.West to TUL 31 FUMBLES (56-R.Marbley). 2-R.Teamer runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
85
yds
03:54
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 24
Rushing 12 8
Passing 13 15
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 7-13 6-11
4th Down Conv 1-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 466 467
Total Plays 74 66
Avg Gain 6.3 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 171 103
Rush Attempts 43 33
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.1
Net Yards Passing 295 364
Comp. - Att. 18-31 24-33
Yards Per Pass 9.5 11.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-19 2-11
Penalties - Yards 5-40 5-24
Touchdowns 6 6
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 5
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-3
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-38.5 2-37.5
Return Yards 136 68
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-97 4-68
Int. - Returns 2-38 0-0
Kicking 6/6 5/6
Extra Points 5/5 5/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 5-7 71417038
SMU 7-5 14137741
o65.0, SMU -7.5
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
 295 PASS YDS 364
171 RUSH YDS 103
466 TOTAL YDS 467
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Banks 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 314 2 0 164.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 1797 12 5 139.1
J. Banks 18/31 314 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 80 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 411 4
D. Bradwell 9 80 2 57
J. Banks 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 592 7
J. Banks 19 48 0 21
D. Hilliard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
210 1091 12
D. Hilliard 13 42 1 14
S. Badie 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 350 3
S. Badie 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mooney 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 168 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 599 4
D. Mooney 6 168 2 52
T. Encalade 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 111 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 730 4
T. Encalade 7 111 0 37
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 81 0
J. Robertson Jr. 3 24 0 9
C. Jones II 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 84 2
C. Jones II 2 11 0 6
D. Glenn 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Glenn 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Franklin 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 1.0
J. Franklin 8-0 1.0 0
R. Marbley 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Marbley 6-1 0.0 0
T. Shenall 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
T. Shenall 5-0 0.0 1
Z. Harris 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Z. Harris 5-1 0.0 0
A. Aruna 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Aruna 5-0 0.0 0
R. Teamer 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Teamer 4-0 0.0 0
D. Lewis Jr. 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
D. Lewis Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
P. Nickerson 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 6 0.0
P. Nickerson 2-0 0.0 1
S. Wilson 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Jackson 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Kennedy 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Kennedy 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sample 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Sample 1-1 0.0 0
T. Barge 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Barge 1-0 1.0 0
Q. Carroll 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Carroll 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/9 32/34
M. Glover 1/1 25 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Block 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 39.6 0
Z. Block 2 38.5 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Badie 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 21.6 24 0
S. Badie 2 22.5 24 0
A. Hicks 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
A. Hicks 1 8.0 8 0
S. Huderson 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
S. Huderson 1 44.0 44 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 4.8 1 0
J. Robertson Jr. 1 1.0 1 0
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 375 4 2 196.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 3442 32 9 144.7
B. Hicks 24/33 375 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Freeman 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 41 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 527 11
K. Freeman 15 41 2 7
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
170 1019 9
X. Jones 9 38 0 12
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 79 1
B. Hicks 7 17 0 16
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 512 2
B. West 2 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Quinn 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 141 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
105 1193 12
T. Quinn 5 141 2 77
C. Sutton 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 107 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 1017 12
C. Sutton 6 107 0 24
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 816 6
J. Proche 3 56 1 29
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 70 0
X. Jones 4 28 0 8
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 1
R. Becker 1 23 1 23
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 185 0
B. West 3 23 0 15
S. Walker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Walker 0 0 0 0
K. Freeman 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
K. Freeman 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Onu 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 2 0.0
M. Onu 10-0 0.0 0
R. Clemons 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
R. Clemons 5-0 0.0 0
J. Lawler 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Lawler 4-1 1.0 0
D. Robinson 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
D. Robinson 4-2 0.0 0
K. Mitchell 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.5
K. Mitchell 4-1 0.5 0
J. Wyatt 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 4 0.0
J. Wyatt 4-0 0.0 0
M. Gentry 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Gentry 3-1 0.0 0
A. Rhone 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Rhone 3-2 0.0 0
D. Scott 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
D. Scott 3-1 1.5 0
C. Lancaster 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Lancaster 2-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
E. McQueen 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
E. McQueen 2-1 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gary 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Gary 1-0 0.0 0
P. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Jo. Williams 5 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/19 43/48
Jo. Williams 0/0 0 2/2 2
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 13/14
K. Robledo 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 40.8 1
J. Sackville 2 37.5 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 21.1 21 0
K. Johnson 2 16.0 21 0
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 18.6 25 0
B. West 2 18.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 TULANE 23 2:13 6 77 TD
2:45 TULANE 46 0:45 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 TULANE 17 0:00 3 -12 Punt
11:09 TULANE 44 2:41 6 -11 Fumble
6:27 TULANE 43 0:11 1 57 TD
5:46 TULANE 25 4:50 13 75 TD
0:21 TULANE 8 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 25 5:33 12 75 TD
9:15 SMU 14 0:08 1 14 TD
3:46 TULANE 25 3:09 7 67 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 TULANE 19 5:03 10 31 Downs
1:59 TULANE 27 1:50 14 72
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 25 3:54 9 58 TD
8:50 SMU 25 5:55 13 75 TD
1:52 SMU 20 1:48 5 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 TULANE 29 2:03 5 12 INT
8:18 SMU 33 1:51 5 67 TD
6:10 SMU 23 0:15 1 77 TD
0:49 SMU 27 0:20 3 -19 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:07 SMU 25 5:21 12 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 SMU 29 0:12 7 14 Punt
7:06 SMU 50 5:01 12 50 TD
