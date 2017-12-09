Drive Chart
Field goal try wide on final play, Army holds off Navy 14-13

  • Dec 09, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Just when you thought Army-Navy couldn't get any more intense, it snowed.

Then 60 minutes of bruising football came down to squinting through that snow to see where a long field goal attempt would land.

Wide left. Cue the celebration for Army. The Black Knights are back.

Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 on Saturday to win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the first time since 1996.

Army (9-3) earned its second straight win over Navy (6-6) following 14 straight losses in the series.

''We've got seniors in there that went 4-8 as freshmen and 2-10 as sophomores,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''Now they've won 17 games in the last two years. Really an incredible change.''

After trailing most of the game, Ahmad Bradshaw pushed over the goal line on a quarterback sneak with 5:10 remaining and Blake Wilson kicked the extra point to put Army ahead.

But Navy's spectacular Malcolm Perry wasn't finished.

The quarterback, who ran for 250 yards on 30 carries and a 68-yard score in the second quarter, led Navy to the Army 31 with 3 seconds left.

Navy elected to try a field goal, and after about 10 players used their feet to clear the steady snow during a timeout, Moehring's kick was long enough but drifted barely left.

''Came up a couple of feet short,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''This is a great rivalry. It was another classic game.''

Army cut its deficit in the series to 60-51-7 in a matchup of bowl-bound teams. The Black Knights claimed the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy thanks to an earlier victory over Air Force.

''That trophy hadn't been in our possession for 21 years,'' said Monken, in his fourth season. ''To be able to accomplish that with this team is a great source of pride.''

In a game that included only three passes - Army completed its lone toss - the Black Knights produced a 13-play, 65-yard drive to take a late lead. John Trainor tiptoed the sideline for 8 yards one play before Bradshaw's 12th touchdown of the season.

Bradshaw also scored the go-ahead touchdown in last year's victory over Navy.

''I actually don't think I would've gotten in if not for my fullback and my offensive line,'' said Bradshaw, who rushed for 94 yards on 21 carries. ''I kind of stopped, but I felt like (fullback) Andy (Davidson) picked me up and kind of walked me into the end zone.''

Navy took advantage of the ensuing kickoff going out of bounds and moved down the field. Perry dropped a shotgun snap on fourth down at the Army 37, but picked up the ball and ran for a first down. But Navy committed two false start penalties, making the final field goal attempt more difficult.

Snow started falling in the late morning on the 29-degree day. Workers used blowers to uncover the lines and hashmarks during timeouts as a light snow fell throughout.

The teams, both of whom run the triple-option, combined to complete only 59 passes all season. The snow made both coaches want to throw it even less as Navy went ahead 7-0 on Darnell Woolfolk's 3-yard run on the opening possession.

The first pass came with under 9 minutes left in the second quarter. Army completed its only pass, a 20-yard wobbler from Bradshaw to Calen Holt, midway through the third quarter.

The weather made one of sports' biggest rivalries an even more physical contest. Army's all-white uniforms - a nod to the 10th Mountain Division of World War II - served as almost camouflage in the snow.

Perry was the star through three quarters. Getting the start at quarterback ahead of Zach Abey, his long touchdown run in the second quarter was his third rushing TD of more than 65 yards this season.

Perry looked like he might have another long touchdown run, but he stumbled and fell at the Navy 11 early in the third quarter. Army senior John Voit chased him down.

''I'm not sure if I hit his foot or not,'' Voit said. ''But I think I got enough where he slipped slipped in the snow and thank God he went down down.''

Army then held Navy to a Moehring's second field goal, from 24 yards, to make it 13-7 and allow for their fourth quarter comeback.

''There was never a moment our guys doubted we were going to win the game,'' Monken said. ''When you love a group of people like I love them, I can tell when their emotions change. We never lost momentum.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: Monken has Army on a major upswing. This victory will do wonders for a program that had suffered through the longest losing streak by either team in this rivalry.

Navy: Perry was the fastest and most dangerous player on the field, and Niumatalolo indicated the quarterback job will be his next season. Navy outgunned Army 296-241, but were again hurt by costly penalties.

JASPER COACHES

Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper coached after missing Wednesday's practice to be with his 14-year-old son. Jarren Jasper has had medical issues as he awaits a heart transplant.

MILESTONE

Simone Askew made history when she led the Corps of Cadets in the pregame march-on. Askew is the first black woman to be first captain, the highest student position at West Point.

TRUMP & TILLERSON: A year after attending the game as president-elect, Donald Trump tweeted that he would be watching on TV. ''On behalf of an entire Nation, THANK YOU for your sacrifice and service!'' the president wrote.

After the game, Trump tweeted: ''Great Army - Navy Game. Army wins 14 to 13 and brings home the COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF'S TROPHY! Congratulations!''

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson handled the opening coin toss.

UP NEXT

Army: Armed Forces Bowl vs. San Diego State on Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Navy: Military Bowl vs. Virginia on Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Maryland.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:10
18-B.Wilson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 5:10
17-A.Bradshaw runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
07:40
pos
13
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:20
16-B.Moehring 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
71
yds
05:35
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:28
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 11:28
10-M.Perry runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
74
yds
01:32
pos
7
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:59
16-B.Moehring 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
64
yds
07:02
pos
7
3
Point After TD 8:06
18-B.Wilson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:06
33-D.Woolfolk runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
06:50
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 12
Rushing 13 11
Passing 1 0
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-11 2-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 241 296
Total Plays 50 48
Avg Gain 4.8 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 221 294
Rush Attempts 49 46
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 6.4
Net Yards Passing 20 2
Comp. - Att. 1-1 1-2
Yards Per Pass 20.0 1.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 4-25
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-31.7 3-37.0
Return Yards 33 27
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-34 2-27
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 3/4
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Army West Point 9-3 700714
Navy 6-6 373013
o44.0, NAVY -2.5
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
 20 PASS YDS 2
221 RUSH YDS 294
241 TOTAL YDS 296
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bradshaw 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
32.5% 279 1 2 89.3
A. Bradshaw 1/1 20 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Bradshaw 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
210 1566 12
A. Bradshaw 21 94 1 21
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 725 12
D. Woolfolk 12 57 1 10
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 592 6
K. Walker 5 39 0 33
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 546 4
A. Davidson 8 29 0 9
J. Trainor 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 1
J. Trainor 3 2 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Holt 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Holt 1 20 0 20
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Aukerman 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
A. Aukerman 10-1 0.0 0
G. Gibson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
G. Gibson 9-0 0.0 0
C. Christiansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
C. Christiansen 9-0 0.0 0
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
J. Nachtigal 6-5 0.0 0
R. Wright 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Wright 3-0 0.0 0
J. Voit 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Voit 3-0 0.0 0
W. Oyetuga 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Oyetuga 2-0 0.0 0
K. Brinson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Brinson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Regan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 2 0.0
M. Regan 1-2 0.0 0
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McClinton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
E. Riley 1-1 0.0 0
R. England 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. England 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wilson 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/8 43/44
B. Wilson 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Schrage 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 31.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 42.9 0
N. Schrage 3 31.7 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Coates 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 11 0
G. Coates 2 10.5 11 0
J. Trainor 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 13 0
J. Trainor 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Trainor 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
J. Trainor 1 -1.0 -1 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Abey 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.7% 805 7 7 151.7
Z. Abey 1/1 2 0 0
C. Scott 82 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Scott 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 250 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 1068 9
M. Perry 30 250 1 68
C. High 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 520 2
C. High 9 26 0 5
J. Walker 24 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 106 2
J. Walker 3 15 0 7
Z. Abey 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
280 1325 14
Z. Abey 2 3 0 2
K. Mahekau 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 98 0
K. Mahekau 1 2 0 2
D. Bonner 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 161 1
D. Bonner 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 303 2
M. Perry 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Sullivan 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
H. Sullivan 9-4 0.0 0
D. Palmore 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Palmore 7-2 0.0 0
M. Thomas 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 3 0.0
M. Thomas 5-4 0.0 0
S. Williams 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
E. Merchant 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Merchant 4-0 0.0 0
T. Sayles 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Sayles 4-2 0.0 0
J. Polu 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Polu 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ryan 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Ryan 3-2 0.0 0
B. Jones 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
J. Norton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Norton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Wooten 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Wooten 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Pittman 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Pittman 2-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/14 35/36
B. Moehring 2/3 28 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 41.2 0
O. White 3 37.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bonner 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.7 15 0
D. Bonner 2 13.5 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 ARMY 32 6:50 11 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:55 ARMY 25 0:41 5 23 Punt
11:23 ARMY 20 2:04 3 8 Punt
7:33 ARMY 37 2:05 4 13 Punt
0:09 ARMY 20 0:00 1 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:12 ARMY 20 8:31 14 62 FG Miss
12:50 ARMY 35 7:40 13 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:01 NAVY 25 7:02 12 64 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 NAVY 26 1:32 3 74 TD
9:13 NAVY 33 1:29 3 4 Punt
5:22 NAVY 20 5:06 9 35 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 NAVY 23 5:35 8 71 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 NAVY 20 1:57 4 9 Punt
5:10 NAVY 35 5:07 13 34 FG Miss
NCAA FB Scores