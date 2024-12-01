The 2024 Big 12 Championship Game is set. Arizona State will face Iowa State on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Arlington, with a potential automatic bid to the College Football Playoff on the line. Entering Week 14, nine teams were still alive to reach the Big 12 title game with more than 250 different scenarios on the table, including a possible eight-way tie.

Arizona State (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) was the first team to clinch its spot in the Big 12 title game. Iowa State (10-2, 7-2) punched its ticket following a win over Kansas State and BYU taking care of business against Houston. Iowa State and Arizona State did not meet in the regular season and this will mark the first all-time matchup between the programs.

The matchup was finalized after BYU defeated Houston in the final Big 12 conference game of the regular season, eliminating Deion Sanders and Colorado from contention.

Here's what you need to know about Arizona State and Iowa State ahead of next week's Big 12 title game.

What to know about Arizona State

The Sun Devils have been one of the biggest surprises of 2024 after they were picked to finish las in the preseason Big 12 media poll. ASU was ranked No. 16 (five spots behind projected Mountain West champion Boise State) in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.

Arizona State's offense revolves around star running back Cameron Skattebo. The former FCS star has run for 1,221 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 34 passes for 460 yards. Coach Kenny Dillingham is in his second season at his alma mater, improving from 3-9 in 2023 to 10-2 this season. The Sun Devils could be without star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson next week. Tyson exited the game against Arizona early and was seen on the sidelines with a sling on his left arm.

What to know about Iowa State

Iowa State will be making its second appearance in a conference championship game in program history. The Cyclones lost to Oklahoma 27-21 in the Big 12 title game in 2020. Iowa State jumped out to a 7-0 start this season before losing to Texas Tech and Kansas in back-to-back weeks earlier this month. Iowa State won 10 games for the first time in program history. Vanderbilt is the only Power Four program that has yet to reach double-digit wins in a single season.

The Cyclones rank 99th among FBS teams in run defense (176.4 yards allowed per game) and will face an ASU run offense that averages 187.2 yards - good enough for 32nd in the country. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht entered Week 14 with 2,884 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to only eight interceptions. Becht also ran for 237 yards and six scores on the ground.