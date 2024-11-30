The Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to square off in the 2024 Iron Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is 8-3 overall and 6-0 at home, while Auburn is 5-6 overall and 1-2 on the road. Alabama's College Football Playoff chances took a big hit last week when the Tide lost at Oklahoma, but a win in the Iron Bowl would keep the three-loss Tide in the at-large conversation. Auburn, meanwhile, could clinch bowl eligibility and extend its season with a win.

The Crimson Tide are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 52.5 points. Before entering any Alabama vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 27-17 on all top-rated picks over the past nine weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Alabama. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the Alabama vs. Auburn game:

Auburn vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -11.5

Auburn vs. Alabama over/under: 52.5 points

Auburn vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -417, Auburn +318

Auburn vs. Alabama picks: See picks here

Auburn vs. Alabama streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers might have finally found some momentum under head coach Hugh Freeze. They've won three out of their last four, covering in all three of those wins. They'll hope week's overtime 43-41 win against Texas A&M is a turning point for the program. Running back Jarquez Hunter rushed for 130 yards and three scores. Quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama has had the overall upper hand in Iron Bowl history, but Auburn has won twice since 2017 and two of the past three matchups have come down to the final possession, so the Tide covering this double-digit spread is far from a lock. See which team to back here.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama likely lost control of its own playoff destiny with its 24-3 loss at Oklahoma last week. Alabama only had 234 total yards of offense and killed the momentum it had built up from three-straight blowout wins. However, the Tide got some benefit of the doubt from the committee in last year's four-team field, and they'll hope for the same this year in the 12-team field.

A loss to Auburn, however, would end any hope. An impressive win would, however, bolster their chances, especially if some other playoff contenders go down in Week 14. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has shown some flaws as a passer this season, but his arm strength and athletic upside has NFL teams intrigued. He rushed for 185 yards and four scores against LSU a few weeks back. See which team to back right here.

How to make Alabama vs. Auburn picks

The model has simulated Alabama vs. Auburn 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Auburn vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that's on a 27-17 roll on top-rated college football picks.