The Miami (OH) RedHawks will look to stay in the MAC title chase when they battle the Ball State Cardinals during Tuesday night MACtion. Miami is coming off a 46-7 win over Central Michigan on Oct. 26, while Ball state defeated Northern Illinois 25-23 that same day. The RedHawks (4-4, 3-1 MAC), who have won three in a row, are 1-3 on the road this season. The Cardinals (3-5, 2-2 MAC), who are looking to win their second game in a row and third in four weeks, are 2-1 on their home field this year.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Ind. After opening at -9.5, the RedHawks are now 12.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Ball State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Ball State vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Miami vs. Ball State spread: Miami -12.5



Miami vs. Ball State over/under: 48.5 points

Miami vs. Ball State money line: Miami -481, Ball State +357

MIA: The RedHawks have hit the Under in nine of their last 13 games (+4.60 units)

BALL: The Cardinals are 5-3 ATS this season

Why you should back Miami (Ohio)

Sixth-year senior quarterback Brett Gabbert powers the RedHawks offense. He has completed 132 of 224 passes (58.9%) for 1,727 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 136.6 rating. He has thrown eight touchdown passes over the past three games with no interceptions. In a 38-14 win over Eastern Michigan on Oct. 12, he completed 10 of 13 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns.

Leading the rushing attack is senior running back Keyon Mozee. He has four 100-yard rushing games this season, all coming in the last five games. In the win over Central Michigan, he carried 15 times for 120 yards. He carried nine times for 114 yards and one touchdown in a 23-20 overtime win over Massachusetts on Sept. 28. For the season, Mozee has carried 86 times for 545 yards (6.3 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Ball State

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kadin Semonza is having a solid season. He has completed 179 of 269 passes (66.5%) for 1,749 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a rating of 134.4. He has also rushed for one score. He is coming off a 20-for-33 (60.6%), 211-yard and two-touchdown performance in the win over Northern Illinois. He completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4%) for 190 yards and one touchdown in a 24-14 loss at Vanderbilt on Oct. 19.

Powering the running game is senior running back Braedon Sloan. He leads the team with 123 carries for 502 yards (4.1 average) and four touchdowns. In a 37-35 win at Kent State on Oct. 12, he carried 22 times for 76 yards (3.5 average) and two touchdowns. He had 19 rushes for 94 yards (4.9 average) and one touchdown in a 37-34 loss at Central Michigan. See which team to pick here.

