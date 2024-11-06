2026 quarterback Cole Leinart has committed to SMU, he announced on Wednesday. Leinart is the son of former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, who quarterbacked USC to back-to-back AP national titles in 2003-04.

Leinart is a rising prospect from Redondo, California with offers from Colorado, Pittsburgh and UNLV. He is rated the No. 81 overall quarterback in the Class of 2026 and joins cornerback Victor Lincoln as the Mustangs' first two commitments in the recruiting class. The Mustangs also have a commitment from four-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) quarterback Ty Hawkins in the Class of 2025

The senior Leinart was one of the greatest quarterbacks of the 2000s during an All-American career at USC. Leinart finished top-six in Heisman voting three straight years and threw for 10,693 yards and 99 touchdowns for the Trojans. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals and spent seven years in the NFL.

Cole Leinart is only the latest quarterback with NFL bloodlines heading to college football. UCLA quarterback Henry Hasselbeck is the son of ex-NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and Class of 2025 recruit Akili Smith Jr. is son of the former Oregon quarterback of the same name.

SMU earned its highest ranking since the College Football Playoff debuted at No. 13 after crushing previously undefeated Pittsburgh 48-25 in Dallas. Leinart was in attendance for the game.