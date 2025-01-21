The first 12-team College Football Playoff produced plenty of thrillers among plenty of the sport's greatest programs, and Ohio State finished on top courtesy of a 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the championship game.
It served as the Buckeyes' ninth national championship as recognized by the NCAA, tied for sixth-most all-time, as well as their 978th win. Only Michigan, with 1,012 wins, has more.
Notre Dame, with 962 wins, is fourth all-time. The Fighting Irish passed Texas in the CFP semifinals when they beat Penn State and the Longhorns lost to Ohio State.
Overall, the inaugural 12-team playoff featured five of the 10 winningest programs in college football history.
FBS all-time winningest programs
1. Michigan | 1,012 wins
2. Ohio State | 978 wins
3. Alabama | 974 wins
4. Notre Dame | 962 wins
5. Texas | 961 wins
6. Oklahoma | 950 wins
7. Penn State | 943 wins
8. Nebraska | 924 wins
9. Georgia | 892 wins
10. USC | 882 wins
