Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will return against No. 22 LSU after missing one game with a hamstring injury, Gators coach Billy Napier announced on his weekly radio show.

247Sports' No. 1 quarterback prospect from the Class of 2024 was thrust into the starting lineup after starter Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending torn ACL against No. 7 Tennessee. He took over the full-time job against Kentucky. In his third career start against No. 12 Georgia, Lagway suffered a serious leg injury that forced him out for the rest of the 34-20 loss.

In Lagway's absence, Florida started former walk-on Aidan Warner, a transfer from Yale. He threw for just 132 yards in a 49-17 loss against No. 3 Texas, perhaps the team's worst overall performance of the season.

Lagway has played eight games for the Gators and completed 61% of his passes for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. In his lone complete game in SEC play, Lagway completed 7-of-14 passes for 259 yards passing and 46 yards rushing as the Gators scored a season high 48 points.

Florida heads into a matchup against No. 22 LSU as only four-point betting underdogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Gators are two games away from bowl eligibility with the Tigers, No. 11 Ole Miss and Florida State on the schedule.