LSU is set to host Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the first meeting between the two teams as conference opponents. This will also be the first showdown between the Tigers and the Sooners since 2019's College Football Playoff, when Ed Orgeron's historic Tigers downed Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma to advance to the CFP National Championship.

The Tigers hold a 2-1 advantage in the series, with Oklahoma's only win against the Tigers coming in 1950.

LSU is fresh off a bounce-back 24-17 win against Vanderbilt. Prior to that, the previously 6-1 Tigers dropped three SEC contests in a row. All three of those losses came by double digits, including one defeat against unranked Florida.

Not to be outdone, Oklahoma notched its biggest win of the season -- and took a sledgehammer to Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes -- in a 24-3 romp over the Crimson Tide. That was Oklahoma's sixth win of the year, which means that the Sooners will make it to a bowl game for a 26th straight season, the second-longest streak in the FBS.

Though both teams have already locked down a bowl game, a win Saturday is still important to improve either team's stock during the postseason bidding process.

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Need to know

Help could be on the way for Oklahoma: Oklahoma's offense has struggled a lot this season -- the Sooners notably fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Oct. 20, one day after a 35-9 loss to South Carolina -- and a big reason why is the fact that the Sooners have been without their five top wide receivers for a majority of the year. Most of the injuries that set that room back occurred either in the preseason or within the first few games. The good news for Oklahoma is that help could be on the way at the receiver spot.

There is a possibility that Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq are both able to return against LSU. Farooq has only played in two games this season, including a brief appearance against Missouri, while Burks hasn't played since Nov. 9. Burks' return would be a special boon as, in spite of his missed time, he still leads the Sooners with three touchdowns catches.

All eyes on Garrett Nussmeier: Saturday could be LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's last time in Tiger Stadium. The redshirt junior, who spent three years biding his time and learning LSU's system before emerging as a starter in 2024, is eligible to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. At one point, he was seen as a potential first-round prospect due to his excellent frame and big arm. But his stock has dropped a bit down the stretch amid some late-season struggles. Nussmeier has thrown five touchdowns to five interceptions in LSU's last four games and seven of his 11 interceptions came in the past six contests. LSU coach Brian Kelly recently said he is "hopeful" that Nussmeier will return in 2025 in an attempt to recover some of his draft buzz.

Strength vs. Strength: Even with Nussmeier's struggles of late, LSU still has one of the most prolific passing attacks in the nation. And Nussmeier did have a good game against Vanderbilt, posting 332 yards and one touchdown through the air while completing just over 75% of his passes. The Tigers currently rank second in the SEC with 317.7 yards passing per game. They have plenty of talented receivers to spread the ball to, including wideout Kyren Lacy, who is currently tied for first place in the SEC with eight touchdowns.

Oklahoma's secondary will be a huge test. The Sooners have held each of their last three opponents -- and four of their last five -- under 200 yards passing. They've also been opportunistic when it comes to creating turnovers. Oklahoma had three interceptions against Alabama, one of which linebacker Kip Lewis returned for a crucial touchdown to give the Sooners their decisive advantage.

How to watch LSU vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

All sports betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Check out the latest Caesars promo code to get in the game.

LSU vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

Oklahoma has quietly had an excellent defensive season. Or, at least it was quiet before the Sooners held Alabama's explosive offense to three total points. The Sooners currently rank fourth in the SEC in total defense (311.3 yards per game) and are holding opponents to just 20.2 points per contest. Jackson Arnold has also been solid for the Sooners after returning to the field -- especially with his legs. He has 221 yards and one touchdown rushing in Oklahoma's last three games. All this to say, Oklahoma is a bad matchup for an LSU team with a faltering offense and a defense that really struggles to defend against rushing quarterbacks. The Sooners may not win straight-up (the game's a tossup in my mind), but it will be incredibly close either way. The six-point betting line seems like too much. Pick: Oklahoma +6

SportsLine's proven computer model is calling for several outright upsets in Week 14 of college football. Visit SportsLine now to see them all, plus get spread picks for every game from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.