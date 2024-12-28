The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl will take place on Saturday and it will pit the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones against the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes in one of the more intriguing non-playoff matchups of the postseason. Both teams are coming down from having their College Football Playoff hopes dashed late in the season, with Miami losing to Syracuse as a 12-point favorite to miss the ACC Championship Game and Iowa State losing to Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. After opening as slight underdogs, the Hurricanes are now favored by 4.5 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Miami odds, while the over/under is 58 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Miami vs. Iowa State picks or Pop-Tarts Bowl bets, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Miami vs. Iowa State spread: Miami -4.5

Miami vs. Iowa State over/under: 58 points

Miami vs. Iowa State money line: Miami -196, Iowa State +163

Why Iowa State can cover

After taking the Cyclones to bowl games in his first five seasons, Matt Campbell's squad took a major step back with a 4-8 season in 2022, but climbed back to 7-6 last year and then captured the first 10-win season in the history of the program this year. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 3,235 yards and 22 touchdowns while Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel both eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving.

The Cyclones were strong away from home this season, capturing wins on the road over Iowa, Houston, West Virginia and Utah before an unfortunate letdown in the Big 12 Championship Game. Iowa State has been largely unaffected by opt-outs and the transfer portal and the trio of Becht, Higgins and Noel could pose problems for a Miami pass defense that has given up at least 297 passing yards in five of its last nine games.

Why Miami (FL) can cover

Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward will be a likely first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's on track to play on Saturday to cap off a historic season. After throwing for nearly 7,000 yards in two years at Washington State, Ward threw for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns while also adding four rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

The Hurricanes have also largely ducked major losses to opt-outs and the transfer portal, though No. 3 receiver Isaiah Horton has left for Alabama. However, Xavier Restrepo (1,000-yard receiver) and Damien Martinez (1,000 scrimmage yard running back) are both expected to be in action on Saturday to help lead a Miami offense that averaged 44.0 points and 538.3 yards per game (first nationally in both categories).

