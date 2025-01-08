The semifinals of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff begin Thursday with a blockbuster Orange Bowl matchup between (6) Penn State and (7) Notre Dame. Both teams have leaned heavily on their defenses and run games to reach the doorstep of the College Football Playoff National Championship. They will pit their similar styles against each other in what appears to be an evenly matched game.

Penn State will have a two-day rest advantage after the Nittany Lions beat Boise State 31-14 on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Fighting Irish were originally scheduled to play on Jan. 1 but had their Sugar Bowl showdown with Georgia was pushed back a day following the tragic attack in New Orleans.

The Fighting Irish outlasted the Bulldogs 23-10 in a physically demanding contest that showcased the toughness which has come to define the program under third-year coach Marcus Freeman. At 38 years old Freeman is the youngest coach among the four remaining CFP teams. He will pit his wit against 11-year veteran James Franklin.

Franklin has already guided Penn State to a record 13 wins. Adding a 14th on this stage and against an opponent of this caliber would solidify 2024 as the best season of his tenure.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Penn State live

Date: Thursday, Jan. 9 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Players to watch

Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame: The Duke transfer elevated Notre Dame's offense this season. His mobility makes Notre Dame a nightmare to defend. Though he's not an elite passer, Leonard has completed a career-high 66.5% of his throws this season and proved himself capable of making plays through the air when needed.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State: First-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has helped elevate Allar's game. His yards per attempt average has jumped from 6.8 in 2023 to 8.6 this year. While the Nittany Lions are throwing the football less than they did in 2023, they are generating more explosive plays. That aerial competency was on display early in a quarterfinal win over Boise State as Allar dissected the Broncos with a hot start that included big passing plays.

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame: Watts is tied for second nationally with six interceptions. The consensus first-team All-American is a team captain and fifth-year player who has been a mainstay on the back of the Fighting Irish's defense for three seasons. He's totaled 13 career picks and is regarded as a potential mid-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. With star corner Benjamin Morrison out for the season due to injury, Watts' leadership in the secondary is critical.

Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State: Carter has been an absolute menace off the edge for Penn State, ranking No. 2 nationally in tackles for loss with 22. He's been wrecking opposing offenses since stepping foot on campus in 2022 as a four-star prospect and has blossomed into a likely first-round NFL Draft prospect in the process. Though the junior has not officially declared for the draft, he ranks No. 8 in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. Carter's injury status will be a key issue to monitor after he missed most of the quarterfinal win over Boise State with an apparent left arm/shoulder issue.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame: Notre Dame's leading rusher has been dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in the regular-season finale against USC. The injury limited Love to just six carries in a 23-10 Sugar Bowl win against Georgia and limited him in practice leading up to the Orange Bowl. However, the talented sophomore is expected to be available against Penn State. In addition to rushing for more than1,000 yards, Love is also a receiving threat with 25 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame vs. Penn State prediction, pick

Notre Dame used a kickoff return for a touchdown and costly Georgia turnovers to outlast Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. It was an impressive showing, but was it replicable? The Fighting Irish enter the Orange Bowl with two fewer days of rest than the Nittany Lions, and that could make a difference considering how physical this game will be. Penn State wants to run the football, and Notre Dame is still grappling with the absence of star defensive lineman Rylie Mills. The Nittany Lions have demonstrated offensive improvement this season under Kotelnicki and have enough versatility to keep the Fighting Irish off balance in what should be a tight game. Pick: Penn State +2.5

