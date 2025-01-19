The first champion of the 12-team College Football Playoff era will be crowned Monday night as Ohio State and Notre Dame face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It is a rematch of a 2023 regular-season thriller, which Ohio State won 17-14.

This game could follow a similar low-scoring script in what promises to be a bruising battle between elite defenses. However, each offense also boasts an explosive potential that could bring a dynamic element missing from last year's slugfest.

Ohio State boasts a trio of star receivers led by freshman Jeremiah Smith. Distributing the ball will be quarterback Will Howard, who has elevated his play in the postseason. Notre Dame counters with dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, who has scored 16 touchdowns rushing and thrown for 19 more.

Leonard will look to lead the Fighting Irish to their first national championship since 1988. A win for Ohio State would mark its first title since 2014, when the Buckeyes became the inaugural champions of the four-team CFP format.

CBS Sports will be with you Monday night with live coverage of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Follow along for score updates, analysis and highlights from the national championship game.

How to watch national championship 2025

Game: 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Alternate viewing options

Field Pass with Pat McAfee Show -- ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free)

Command Center -- ESPNU, fuboTV (Try for free)

Skycast -- ESPNEWS, fuboTV (Try for free)

Hometown radio (Georgia) -- SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

All-22, Ohio State hometown radio, Notre Dame hometown radio, halftime band performances and more available via ESPN's app

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame storylines

Ohio State: The outlook was bleak for Ohio State less than two months ago following a demoralizing home loss to archrival Michigan in its regular-season finale. That listless 13-10 defeat knocked the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game and ratcheted up the pressure on sixth-year head coach Ryan Day. It appeared Day was on the verge of squandering the potential of a loaded roster buoyed by key transfer additions and the return of several draft-eligible stars.

However, the Buckeyes found a new gear in the CFP, starting with dominant victories over Tennessee and Oregon before a gritty 28-14 win against Texas in the Cotton Bowl semifinal. With veteran leadership and future NFL players on both sides of the ball, Ohio State enters the title game with no clear weaknesses, especially as its offensive line has delivered solid performances throughout the postseason.

Notre Dame: Notre Dame suffered a shocking 16-14 home loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, putting its aspirations in doubt and raising questions about the program's long-term viability under third-year head coach Marcus Freeman. Since then, the Fighting Irish have been a team on a mission. With a reinvigorated offense led by Leonard's dynamic ability, Notre Dame has rattled off 13 straight victories to make its first national championship game appearance since a 42-14 loss to Alabama in the BCS Championship Game at the end of the 2012 season.

The defense has played a key role as well, despite season-ending injuries to star cornerback Benjamin Morrison and top interior defender Rylie Mills. Postseason play has added injury-related challenges for the offense, with top running back Jeremiyah Love battling a knee ailment. The Irish also lost two offensive linemen in their Orange Bowl semifinal win over Penn State.

Despite these setbacks, Notre Dame has met each wave of adversity with grit, elevating Freeman's coaching stock.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame prediction, pick

Ohio State showed its full potential in blowout victories over Tennessee, crushing two quality opponents with dominance on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame's path has relied on forcing key turnovers, executing on special teams, and making timely plays from an offense that is solid but not overly explosive. The Fighting Irish are the more injury-depleted team and will need to walk a fine line to keep this game close late. Expect the Buckeyes to pull away in the second half and cap a dominant playoff run with one final elite performance. Pick: Ohio State +8.5 | Ohio State 24, Notre Dame 13

Who wins Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has simulated this game 10,000 times.