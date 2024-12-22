Texas is moving on to the second round of the College Football Playoff after the (5) Longhorns outlasted (12) Clemson 38-24. The win sets up a quarterfinal matchup against (4) Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, 2025.

The Longhorns, SEC runner-ups in their first season in the conference, looked like title contenders for much of their clash with Clemson. Texas posted 494 total yards and rushed for an impressive 6.1 yards per carry in the victory at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Now, attention turns to Arizona State as Texas -- a former Big 12 team -- faces the first champion of the revamped Big 12. The Sun Devils are a true Cinderella story, jumping from last-place preseason projections in the Big 12 to winning the conference and securing a first-round bye in the playoff. Arizona State enters the Peach Bowl on a six-game winning streak, with three of its last four victories coming by double figures, including a dominant 45-19 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

These programs have only met once before -- a 52-34 Texas win in the 2007 Holiday Bowl. In that game, Jamaal Charles rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns for the Longhorns, while Michael Jones tallied 107 yards and two touchdowns receiving for the Sun Devils.

For Texas to get out of Atlanta with a victory, the Longhorns may need some Charles-like rushing magic. Here's what you need to know about the Peach Bowl matchup between Arizona State and Texas, including why the running backs could take center stage.

What to know about Texas

The Longhorns nearly let Clemson back into the game but ultimately survived a late charge, winning 38-24 to claim the first playoff victory in program history. Texas leaned heavily on its running game, especially running back Jaydon Blue, who broke off a 77-yard touchdown run to seal the win.

While Steve Sarkisian's offense garners the lion's share of attention, Texas has been led by its defense all season. Defensive back Jahdae Barron won the Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. Combined with All-American Michael Taaffe, a former walk-on, and Clemson transfer safety Andrew Mukuba they form a no-fly zone in the Texas defensive backfield.

The Longhorns are equally dangerous up front. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. contributes across the field, and defensive tackle Alfred Collins spearheads a stout rushing defense. Under defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, the Longhorns feature the nation's No. 1 passing defense and No. 13 rushing defense.

While the offense took a step back from its magical 2023 form, the Longhorns still have plenty of playmakers. Quarterback Quinn Ewers remains an efficient distributor, throwing 26 touchdowns and connecting for a score in every game. However, the rushing offense has been inconsistent, ranking No. 9 in the SEC. Texas will need to find a way to move the ball on the ground, especially after two starting offensive linemen sustained injuries during the Clemson game.

What to know about Arizona State

Arizona State shocked the college football world, jumping from 3-9 to 11-2 and claiming the Big 12 championship in its first season in the conference after defeating Iowa State in the title game.

Arizona State was powered by a dominant rushing performance from running back Cam Skattebo, who finished in the top five in Heisman Trophy voting. The former Sacramento State transfer tallied 1,568 rushing yards, 506 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns in a breakout season. He trailed only Boise State's Ashton Jeanty in all-purpose yards this year.

The Sun Devils improved across the board to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Sam Leavitt emerged as an All-Big 12 performer, providing stability at the position. In the trenches, offensive lineman Leif Fautanu and defensive lineman C.J. Fite earned all-conference honors, elevating the team's play on both sides of the ball.

Arizona State will be without top receiver Jordyn Tyson, who led the nation in receiving yards over the final nine weeks of the regular season. Senior Melquan Stovall stepped up with four catches for 91 yards in the win over Iowa State, but the Sun Devils will need even more against one of the nation's top defenses.

Six players on Arizona State's roster began their careers at Texas, including Alford. Nearly two dozen Sun Devils also played high school football in the state, providing plenty of motivation to face the Longhorns.

Peach Bowl odds, prediction

Texas is one of the most solid teams in college football, but the Longhorns have struggled to pull away from opponents all season, especially away from home. Since the Oklahoma game, Texas has outscored opponents by an average of just 5.1 points per game, excluding a blowout win over Florida's third-string quarterback. That stretch includes a 10-point win against Arkansas and a three-point victory over Vanderbilt.

Texas is likely to win the battle in the trenches, but Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo should keep this matchup close late into the fourth quarter. Pick: Arizona State +13.5