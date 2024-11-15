The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (8-1) will try to stay on track for an SEC Championship Game appearance when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4) on Saturday afternoon. Texas bounced back from its loss to then-No. 5 Georgia with wins over then-No. 25 Vanderbilt and Florida. Arkansas has alternated wins and losses over its last six games, falling to then-No. 19 Ole Miss in a 63-31 blowout two weeks ago. This is the first time Texas and Arkansas will meet as members of the SEC, but it is the 80th all-time meeting.

Arkansas vs. Texas spread: Texas -12.5

Arkansas vs. Texas over/under: 57.5 points

Arkansas vs. Texas money line: Texas -493, Arkansas +365

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has already knocked off one top-10 team at home this season, taking down then-No. 4 Tennessee as a 14-point home underdog last month. Junior quarterback Taylen Green completed 19 of 27 passes for 266 yards in the school's biggest win of the season. The Razorbacks also played close games against then-No. 16 Oklahoma State and then-No. 24 Texas A&M in September.

Additionally, they cruised to a 58-25 win over Mississippi State as 7.5-point favorites at the end of October, with Green throwing five touchdown passes. Freshman running back Braylen Russell had 175 rushing yards on 16 carries in that game, displaying the potential that Arkansas' offense possesses. The Razorbacks have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, and they have covered in five of their last six games against Texas.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has won eight of its first nine games this season, with seven of those wins coming by at least 19 points. The Longhorns are coming off a dominant performance against Florida, cruising to a 49-17 win as 21.5-point favorites. Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 19 of 27 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns, while freshman running back Jerrick Gibson had 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Longhorns subsequently moved up to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, tying their highest ever spot in the poll. They have won nine consecutive road games since a loss to Oklahoma State in 2022, going 5-0 last year and 2-0 this year. Texas has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games, while Arkansas is 2-9 against the spread in its last 11 home games.

