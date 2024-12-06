The college football transfer portal is already active, with notable players entering in search of greener pastures. Some high-quality quarterbacks have announced entry into the portal ahead of its official opening on Dec. 9. Texas A&M's Conner Weigman is the top-ranked quarterback currently available, earning a 91 grade, followed by USC's Miller Moss. Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold also entered the portal after a challenging 2024 season with the Sooners.

Let's look at the three best QBs currently in the transfer portal and where we think they should end up.

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M

Third-year Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman entered the portal after an up-and-down 2024 season during which he also missed time due to injury for the second consecutive year. His absence allowed second-year quarterback Marcel Reed to take over, and Reed performed well at times as a dual-threat option.

Weigman showcased his ability with standout performances, such as an 18-of-22 passing display against Missouri, making rhythm throws between defenders. He's a traditional dropback passer who thrives on progression reads and can deliver to all parts of the field. Weigman is adept at managing the line of scrimmage, relying on his football IQ and knowledge of coverage rather than explosive, game-changing throws. Though not immobile, his injury history and diminished mobility since high school -- where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards in Texas 6A football -- suggest he's best suited for a system that doesn't heavily feature quarterback runs.

Under Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies implemented a pro-style scheme that fit Weigman's skill set better than Collin Klein's run-heavy attack this past season. Syracuse and Missouri have been linked to Weigman as potential fits. Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon brings an NFL background and employs pro-style concepts that emphasize both downfield shots and intermediate throws, areas where Weigman excels. Missouri's offensive coordinator, Kirby Moore, runs a versatile system capable of adapting to a quarterback's strengths, making it another compelling option.

Miller Moss, USC

USC quarterback Miller Moss has been heavily linked to Michigan since entering the transfer portal. The Wolverines, who recently fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, are searching for a one-year bridge quarterback to let No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood ease into things. Moss started 10 games over four seasons at USC, with highlights such as a 378-yard performance on 75% passing in a season-opening win against LSU. However, turnovers plagued Moss in five losses this year.

Moss is a quick-trigger passer with excellent processing speed, capable of timely decision-making and manipulating coverage. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he lacks elite size and arm strength, which limits his ability to consistently hit tight-window throws downfield. His game is best suited for a quick-strike spread offense that leverages his touch, timing, and anticipation.

Michigan's choice of offensive coordinator could impact Moss's decision, but he has also been linked to Missouri, Louisville and Auburn. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has thrived with one-year transfer quarterbacks in recent seasons, while Auburn's need for a bridge quarterback -- paired with its receiving talent -- makes Hugh Freeze's uptempo spread system another logical fit for Moss.

Missouri's top option is Moss, reports 247Sports, as the Tigers are looking to replace Brady Cook.

Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma

In his first full season as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, Jackson Arnold faced significant challenges. He was benched after four games, including a rocky outing against Tennessee. Arnold finished the year with 12 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 62% completion rate, battling one of the nation's weakest offensive lines, a new offensive coordinator, and a lack of a dedicated quarterbacks coach.

Arnold has a strong downfield arm, earning a 76.1 grade on throws of 20-plus yards -- the highest among these three quarterbacks. However, his frenetic footwork and lack of patience in the pocket need improvement. Arnold is an ideal fit for a spread-option offense that features designed quarterback runs and RPOs.

Georgia, Auburn, and Mississippi State are three schools worth watching. The most natural fit appears to be Mississippi State, where Arnold's former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is now the head coach. However, the Bulldogs already have promising freshman Michael Van Buren. Georgia's system is less suited to Arnold's style but may need a conference-tested quarterback after Carson Beck's departure. Auburn would likely be very happy to land Arnold, who'd work well in Hugh Freeze's scheme.

