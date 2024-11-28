The Utah Utes (4-7) will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when they wrap up the season with a road game against the UCF Knights (4-7) on Friday night. Utah opened the season with four consecutive wins, but it has not won a game since beating then-No. 14 Oklahoma State in September. UCF has lost seven of its last eight games, including a 31-21 setback at West Virginia last week. This is the first meeting between these schools.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF is favored by 9.5 points in the latest UCF vs. Utah odds, while the over/under is 46.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

UCF vs. Utah spread: UCF -9.5

UCF vs. Utah over/under: 46.5 points

UCF vs. Utah money line: UCF -342, Utah +272

Why UCF can cover

UCF is getting set for its first home game since the opening week of November, when the Knights cruised to a 56-12 win over Arizona. They easily covered the spread as 6-point favorites in that game, as freshman quarterback Dylan Rizk completed 20 of 25 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Star running back RJ Harvey had 184 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Harvey has been among the most explosive running backs in college football this season, racking up 1,458 yards and 21 touchdowns. Rizk has provided a spark since taking over as the starting quarterback, posting four touchdown passes and one interception in his last three games. Utah has only covered the spread four times in its last 14 games, including once in its last six road games.

Why Utah can cover

Utah opened the season with home wins over Southern Utah and Baylor before notching road wins against Utah State and then-No. 14 Oklahoma State. The Utes have lost seven straight games since then, but five of those setbacks have come by one possession. They were 6.5-point underdogs in their 31-28 loss to then-No. 22 Iowa State last week, as the Cyclones scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:31 remaining.

Freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson completed all eight of his passes for 74 yards, while senior quarterback Luke Bottari completed 5 of 9 passes for 55 yards. Bottari also rushed four times for 47 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per carry. UCF has only covered the spread twice in its last eight games.

How to make UCF vs. Utah picks

