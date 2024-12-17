The 2024 LA Bowl, officially named the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk, will take place on Wednesday and it will pit the No. 24 UNLV Revels against the Cal Golden Bears. UNLV lost to Boise State, 21-7, in the Mountain West Championship Game on December 6 as the Rebels enter at 10-3 overall and winners of four of their last five games. California (6-6) is 3-2 over its last five games and the Golden Bears are coming off a 38-6 loss against SMU on November 30. UNLV is playing in its second straight bowl games after going nine years without playing in one. Cal is playing in its second straight bowl and fourth bowl game over the last seven years.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The latest Cal vs. UNLV odds list this game as a pick'em, while the over/under is 48 points, per SportsLine consensus.

UNLV vs. Cal spread: PK

UNLV vs. Cal over/under: 48 points

UNLV vs. Cal money line: UNLV -117, Cal -103

UNLV vs. Cal streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Cal can cover

Although Cal is missing some key players who have opted out of the bowl game, including starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Golden Bears have their head coach, which is something UNLV can't claim. Barry Odom left UNLV to become the head coach of Purdue after going 19-8 over two seasons and Del Alexander, the team's wide receivers coach, will serve as interim head coach on Wednesday. Justin Wilcox will coach his fourth bowl game over his eight years at Cal.

Jaivian Thomas, the team's leading rusher at 598 yards and 6.6 yards per carry with seven touchdowns, is expected to play despite missing the final game of the regular season. Thomas had a rushing touchdown in five straight games before only having five carries against Stanford on Nov. 23. Senior linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who had 112 tackles and five sacks, leads the Cal defense. See which team to pick here.

Why UNLV can cover

Cal may be moving rather low in its depth chart to find its starting quarterback for the LA Bowl. Mendoza, the team's QB1 who threw for 3,004 yards this season, entered the transfer portal and backup quarterback Chandler Rogers suffered an injury in the final game of the season and may not be able to play on Wednesday. Whoever starts at quarterback for the Golden Bears will also be without the team's leading receiver as Nyziah Hunter, who led the offense with 578 receiving yards and five touchdowns, also entered the transfer portal.

Hajj-Malik Williams, a sixth-year senior quarterback, was thrown into the starting quarterback position early this season after a high-profile NIL dispute between starting quarterback Matthew Sluka and the Rebels. Williams, a dual-threat quarterback, completed 62% of his passes for 1,845 yards and 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions while rushing for 824 yards and nine touchdowns. UNLV allowed just 17.8 ppg over its final four games. With two of its three losses coming to a Boise State team playing in the College Football Playoff and a tough overtime loss against Syracuse, UNLV has the talent to close the season with a victory despite a head coaching departure. See which team to pick here.

How to make UNLV vs. Cal picks

